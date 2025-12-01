Skip to content

Gavin Newsom Just One-Upped Trump's 'Perfect' MRI Results With A Trolling Memo From His Own 'Doctor'

House Republicans Called Out After Using Old Photo Of Trump With U.S. Troops In Thanksgiving Post

Donald Trump
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

The House Republicans' official X account shared a photo of President Trump celebrating with U.S military members for Thanksgiving, and were swiftly called out for sharing a photo from 2019.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraDec 01, 2025
House Republicans are facing heavy criticism after they shared a photo to social media of President Donald Trump celebrating with U.S. military members on Thanksgiving—only for people to point out that the photo in question is actually from 2019, six years ago.

But Republicans definitely thought they would get away with this, posting the picture at a time when Trump's physical health and cognitive fitness for office are already under heightened scrutiny.

They wrote:

"House Republicans are praying for our men and women in uniform who sacrifice holidays with their families. THANK YOU for keeping us safe and protecting our freedom."

You can see the post and the photo below.

2019 photo of Donald Trump with troops @HouseGOP/X

Trump actually shared the photo himself in a 2019 post to X, then known as Twitter, writing:

"Just returned to the United States after spending a GREAT Thanksgiving with our Courageous American Warriors in Afghanistan!"

You can see it below.

Screenshot of Donald Trump's post @realDonaldTrump/X

People were quick to call this out.


Trump was of course nowhere near the troops on Thanksgiving—instead he made headlines for attacking Minnesota Governor Tim Walz in a lengthy post on Truth Social.

In the post, Trump used a slur to demean those with disabilities and said Walz “does nothing”—whether “through fear, incompetence, or both"—regarding the number of Somalian refugees in his state.

Trump claimed that Minnesota, home to the country's largest Somali community, is full of “Somalian gangs" whose members "are roving the streets looking for ‘prey’ as our wonderful people stay locked in their apartments and houses hoping against hope that they will be left alone.”

Last Friday, Trump announced he had ended legal protections for Somali residents of Minnesota “effective immediately,” alleging “Somali gangs are terrorizing the people of that great State.”

In response, Walz called for Trump's recent MRI results to be released, referencing the fact that the White House has not released the results of a scan after Trump's recent admission that he underwent an MRI as part of a visit to Walter Reed Military Center in October.

