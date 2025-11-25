Skip to content

Scott Bessent Blasted Over His Bonkers Suggestion For How To Bring Your Own Inflation Rate Down

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Trump Is Now Using His Presidential Sway To Pressure Studio Into Making 'Rush Hour 4'—And, Huh?

Donald Trump; Screenshot of Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker in "Rush Hour 2"
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images; New Line Cinema

President Trump has reportedly pressured Paramount head Larry Ellison to make another sequel to Rush Hour as the company looks to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery—and the internet has thoughts.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraNov 25, 2025
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

President Trump has reportedly pressured Paramount head Larry Ellison to make another sequel to Rush Hour, his favorite buddy-cop movie, as the company looks to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery.

The first Rush Hour film, starring Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker, was released in 1998, received positive reviews, and made $245 million worldwide. Chan and Tucker returned for two sequels released in 2001 and 2007 respectively.

For years, rumors have swirled about whether Rush Hour 4 would ever get off the ground. Back in 2017, Jackie Chan fueled that excitement when he revealed that a script was already finished. But momentum stalled almost immediately.

Soon after Chan’s comments, Warner Bros. cut its relationship with director Brett Ratner following multiple allegations of sexual assault, accusations Ratner has consistently denied and for which no criminal charges were ever brought.

According to a source with direct knowledge of recent discussions, Trump has personally urged Paramount’s top leadership to bring Rush Hour back to life.

If Warner Bros. Discovery is absorbed into Paramount, it would mark a decisive win for the studio, led by Ellison's son David Ellison, who would have outmaneuvered both Netflix and Comcast in the race to scoop up Warner’s extensive film library and production assets.

In the past, Brett Ratner’s reputational fallout likely kept any Rush Hour revival off the table. But Trump’s continued rapport with the the filmmaker (who made Amazon's recent Melania Trump documentary) could shift that calculus.

Trump has shown an eagerness to resurrect the loud, big-budget action-comedies that defined the late 1980s and 1990s (he has a well-known fondness for Bloodsport, the 1988 Jean-Claude Van Damme classic).

Additionally, Arthur Sarkissian—best known for producing the Rush Hour films—also heads the production company behind The Man You Don’t Know, a flattering Trump biographical film that debuted at Mar-a-Lago in 2024.

The news was weird... and the jokes came flying.


According to Semafor, which broke the story, "Trump convincing the Ellisons to make a new installment of Rush Hour, whose broad racial humor might have been unwelcome a few years ago (if not much earlier), may be one of the capstones of his cultural influence as president this time around."

"Successful politicians often embrace elements of culture, or ride certain cultural forces to victory," the report notes. But entertainment and culture most often flows against the president once they come into power, not towards them.

As of today, however, it looks as though the project will move forward.

Earlier this week, The Guardian revealed that Ellison and senior White House aides have talked through which on-air figures might be dismissed if Paramount succeeds in purchasing Warner Bros. Discovery, the parent of CNN. Paramount is also expected to emerge as the primary broadcaster for the much-discussed UFC bout that is reportedly being planned for the White House lawn.

Latest News

Justine Lindsay speaks onstage at a Night of Pride with GLAAD and the NFL on February 08, 2023, in Phoenix, Arizona.
LGBTQ

First Openly Trans NFL Cheerleader Claims She Was Cut After 3 Seasons Due To Transphobia

Rian Johnson; The Muppets
Celebrities

Rian Johnson Responds After Fans Clamor For The Next 'Knives Out' Movie To Star The Muppets

Pete Hegseth; Mark Kelly
Political News

Pete Hegseth Sparks Outrage After Threatening To Court-Martial Mark Kelly Over 'Unlawful Order' Video

Kacey Musgraves
LGBTQ

Kacey Musgraves Has Fans Cracking Up After Revealing She Accidentally Visited A Gay Sauna

More from News/political-news

Marjorie Taylor Greene; Donald Trump
Daniel Heuer/AFP via Getty Images; John McDonnell/Getty Images

GOP Rep. Claims MTG's Resignation Could Be The First Of Many In Eye-Opening Rant

Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene—once the conspiracy theory-spewing, QAnon-embracing apple of MAGA's eye—announced on Friday her intent to resign and retire from Congress effective January 5.

In the wake of her almost 10-minute video announcement, an anonymous senior House Republican said many others in the party have also grown sick of MAGA Republican President Donald Trump and his incompetent, petty, glory-hogging administration. They cite Christian nationalist Speaker Mike Johnson as his primary enabler.

Keep ReadingShow less
An audience in a movie theater watching a movie
person watching movie
Photo by Krists Luhaers on Unsplash

People Break Down Their Most Controversial Movie Takes

There really is nothing like a truly great movie.

Or, for that matter, a truly awful movie!

Keep ReadingShow less
A man standing across from a woman with her hands covering her eyes.
Man offers ring to surprised woman covering eyes
Photo by Vitaly Gariev on Unsplash

People Divulge Which Things Scream 'I Don't Love My Significant Other'

It's hard to ignore when we witness true love.

Generally speaking, it's when a couple can't keep their hands off one another, hangs on each other's every word, and oozes chemistry.

Keep ReadingShow less
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez; Donald Trump
Andres Kudaski/Getty Images; Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

AOC Lays Out Why 'We Should All Be Questioning' Trump's Mental Stability In Powerful Rant

In remarks to reporters, New York Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez explained why "we should all be questioning" President Donald Trump's mental stability after he called for the execution of Democratic members of Congress.

Last week, Senators Elissa Slotkin (Michigan) and Mark Kelly (Arizona) joined Representatives Chris Deluzio and Chrissy Houlahan (Pennsylvania), Maggie Goodlander (New Hampshire), and Jason Crow (Colorado)—all of whom are veterans—to issue a call to service members.

Keep ReadingShow less
Donald Trump
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Trump Gets Hit With Brutal Fact-Check After Bragging About His Latest Poll Numbers

The White House was quickly fact-checked after their official X account shared one of Donald Trump's Truth Social posts bragging about getting the "HIGHEST POLL NUMBERS" of his career.

Trump's approval ratings are actually declining across the board, which would explain why Trump declared the exact opposite of that reality to his favorite social media platform.

Keep ReadingShow less