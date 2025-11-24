TikToker Speaks Out After 'Temporary' Henna Face Tattoo He Got On Vacation May Leave Him With Permanent Scar

Whether or not we personally went through a "wild" phase in our lives, when we hear a story that opens with "one drunken night" or "one wild night," we know that things are not going to end well.

TikToker and social media influencer Nick Nayersina may have learned that the hard way while traveling with a group of friends to Bangkok, Thailand.

"One drunken night" while there, the group decided their best course of action would be, of course, to get matching tattoos—but to not overcommit, they'd all experiment with black henna. The catch? They were getting matching Mike Tyson facial tats.

Now, black henna is not "banned" or "illegal" in the United States as some might believe, but the ingredient para-phenylenediamine, which gives the black henna its darker color, is only used in hair dye in the U.S., on the grounds that the ingredient can cause itching, blistering, and even scarring in some people, especially on such a sensitive area as the face.

Nayersina's TikTok video about the occasion might have turned out differently if he hadn't woken up with an allergic reaction the next morning.

Nayersina lamented:

"My whole tattoo is blistering and oozing."

"I might have a permanent Mike Tyson tattoo on my face. I'm kind of freaking out."

'I'm trying to keep my cool as much as I can right now, but this sh*t is no joke."

You can watch the video here:

@nicknayersina Getting henna tattoos in Bangkok goes extremely wrong 👀😳 #fyp #blackhenna #miketyson

The second day, a second video appeared, showing that Nayersina's reaction was progressing.

"My skin is starting to peel, and what I'm being told is it's starting to burn into my face as a scar."

"I guess that's my skin being irritated and sensitive to it."

Technically, what's happening in a situation like this is that Nayersina is reacting to the para-phenylenediamine in the black henna, causing his skin to be irritated. But because black henna, or any henna at all, is meant to last, the reaction is basically trapped with nowhere to go, causing first peeling and blistering that may eventually lead to scarring.

You can watch the second video here:

@nicknayersina Black henna tattoo update… #fyp #nicknayersina #bangkok #thailand

And despite his potential life-changing scar, Nayersina wasn't about to let it stop him for enjoying his vacation, although he assured fans that he was taking precautions:

@nicknayersina Day 3 of black henna tattoo poisoning 😳 #nicknayersina #fyp #blackhenna





@nicknayersina Henna tattoo poisoning day 4 😳 #fyp #nicknayersina #thailand #henna #blackhenna

Fellow TikTokers were not laughing and urged Nayersina to seek medical attention.

Fast-forwarding a bit, Nayersina had reached the sixth day, and because of his skin actively peeling and blistering, the black henna had begun to fade faster than average, but it was leaving behind a pink scar.

Since the scar is fairly light, there's a chance that it will fade and blend back into his features, but only time will tell.

Fortunately, he's able to afford other treatments, so now that he's back in the United States from his trip, he's started to visit an esthetician to treat the irritated and scarring area.

You can watch the sixth video here:

@nicknayersina Black henna tattoo poisoning 1 week results with @Sharlena Hassani 👀😳

This is one of those stories that will likely become funny over time, assuming that Nayersina's scars are not too severe and assuming the group has a sense of humor.

But when you're not sure if you're going to be allergic to something, definitely don't try it out for the first time on your face.