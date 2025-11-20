Skip to content

Far-Right Activist Hit With Blunt Reminder After Warning That The GOP Has A 'Nazi Problem'

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Gavin Newsom Is Trolling Trump Hard Over His Cruel 'Quiet, Piggy' Insult With A Slew Of Brutal Posts

Gavin Newsom; Donald Trump
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images; Win McNamee/Getty Images

After President Trump snapped "quiet, piggy" at a female reporter aboard Air Force One, California Gov. Gavin Newsom hit back with several trolling posts of his own.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraNov 20, 2025
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

California Governor Gavin Newsom has been trolling the Trump administration for months with snarky posts turning his own words against him. And this week, he's taken aim at President Donald Trump directly after Trump rudely snapped at Bloomberg News reporter Jennifer Jacobs for trying to ask him a question about the Epstein files on Air Force One.

Jacobs asked why he's pushed back against releasing the files "if there's nothing incriminating" in them. Her question came after Speaker Mike Johnson swore in Arizona Democratic Representative Adelita Grijalva, which made her the 218th signatory on the bipartisan discharge petition to compel the Justice Department to release the Epstein files.

Trump swiftly dismissed her with:

"Quiet, piggy."

You can see footage of the moment below.

Newsom decided to run with it by posting AI-generated images of a wickedly piggish Trump and captioning them with "Quiet, piggy"—throwing Trump's own words right back at him.

You can see Newsom's posts below.


AI-generated "Quiet, piggy" response from Gavin Newsom @GovPressOffice/X


AI-generated "Quiet, piggy" response from Gavin Newsom @GovPressOffice/X

At one point he even posted an AI-generated image of a New York Magazine issue featuring a pig-faced Trump on the cover and the headline:

"It's the Corruption, Stupid."


AI-generated "Quiet, piggy" response from Gavin Newsom @GovPressOffice/X



At another point, when far-right provocateur Nick Adams asked what social media users might say to Trump if they could call him now, Newsom had the appropriate response.

And then of course at some point, he had to go to bed.


AI-generated "Quiet, piggy" response from Gavin Newsom @GovPressOffice/X

It was the shade we've come to expect from Newsom—and people ate it up.



Trump just signed the bill demanding that the Justice Department release all files related to Epstein and his associate and procurer Ghislaine Maxwell. However, Attorney General Pam Bondi may withhold certain materials if their disclosure would endanger underage victims or interfere with an ongoing investigation.

In remarks to reporters, Bondi vowed to “follow the law” and protect the Epstein victims. She also claimed that “new information” obtained by investigators had prompted her to reverse her decision to close the case earlier this year, a move that sparked anger from the Trump administration's MAGA base.

Bondi declined to elaborate further.

Latest News

Screenshot of Jade Warshaw from Fox News
Political News

Fox News Guest's Blunt Advice For How To Save Money This Holiday Season Is Bleak AF

Eloise @cheeringforchange; Megyn Kelly
Political News

14-Year-Old Girl Has Mic Drop Message For Megyn Kelly After She Suggests Epstein Wasn't A Pedophile

Dylan Efron and Daniella Karagach; Zac Efron with his mom and sister
Celebrities

Zac Efron's Puzzled Reaction To Brother Dylan's Scores On 'Dancing With The Stars' Has Fans Cackling

More from News/political-news

Dr. Mehmet Oz
Fox News

Dr. Oz Slammed After Telling Americans To Simply 'Get Healthier' To Reduce Their Healthcare Costs

Dr. Mehmet Oz, now the administrator for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, was criticized after he suggested during an appearance on Fox News that Americans should just "get healthier" if they want to save on healthcare costs.

Healthcare premiums are up nationwide. For instance, those with plans through the Affordable Care Act's state exchanges are seeing premiums that are about 30% higher than what they paid this year. Premiums for company-sponsored health plans have risen as well, further straining wallets amid a nationwide affordability crisis.

Keep ReadingShow less
TikToker @liztheginger is trying to make sense of the mysteriously limp thumb on Boston’s Cheers sign.
NBC; @liztheginger/TikTok

Bostonians Hilariously Weigh In After Tourist Notices Odd Detail About Infamous Cheers Sign

A TikToker was simply “making her way in the world today” when she encountered something on Boston’s most famous TV landmark that was… not making its way anywhere.

Because instead of the friendly, sturdy pointing thumb you might expect from the iconic Cheers sign, TikToker Elizabeth—better known as @liztheginger, the self-proclaimed CEO of spotting weird tourist attractions—discovered a wooden appendage drooping with all the enthusiasm of a flaccid peen.

Keep ReadingShow less
Ariana Grande; Bowen Yang
@vanityfair/TikTok

Ariana Grande Just Took Another Lie Detector Test And Was Asked About The Moon Landing—And It Didn't Go Well

Ariana Grande definitely believes in somewhere over the rainbow and the concept of defying gravity, but you know, maybe the moon landing in 1969 is up for debate.

Last year, while touring to promote Wicked, Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande appeared on Vanity Fair for one of their infamous lie detector test interviews, during which Grande's responses about the moon landing were "inconclusive" and even "deceptive."

Keep ReadingShow less
​Donald Trump and Mohammad bin Salman
Win McNamee/Getty Images

Trump Responds To Criticism For Hosting Saudi Prince By Suggesting Murdered Journalist Deserved It

President Donald Trump was harshly criticized after he pushed back against concerns about hosting Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the Oval Office on Tuesday due to his involvement in the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi and even suggested that Khashoggi deserved it because people "didn't like" him.

Saudi Arabia had initially denied any involvement in Khashoggi’s disappearance but claimed via state media in October 2018 that he had been strangled in a fistfight with 15 men sent to confront him at the Saudi consulate in Turkey. The Kingdom blamed some of the Crown Prince’s inner circle for the murder, and several high-ranking officials were dismissed if not detained outright.

Keep ReadingShow less
screenshot from Late Night with Seth Meyers
Late Night with Seth Meyers/YouTube

Seth Meyers Offers Hilarious Reality Check After Trump Demands He Be Fired Over Recent Episode

On Saturday, MAGA Republican President Donald Trump took to his own social media platform to rage against another late night host who hurt his fragile ego. This time, the target was NBC's Seth Meyers.

Trump posted:

Keep ReadingShow less