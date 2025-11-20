Gavin Newsom Is Trolling Trump Hard Over His Cruel 'Quiet, Piggy' Insult With A Slew Of Brutal Posts

California Governor Gavin Newsom has been trolling the Trump administration for months with snarky posts turning his own words against him. And this week, he's taken aim at President Donald Trump directly after Trump rudely snapped at Bloomberg News reporter Jennifer Jacobs for trying to ask him a question about the Epstein files on Air Force One.

Jacobs asked why he's pushed back against releasing the files "if there's nothing incriminating" in them. Her question came after Speaker Mike Johnson swore in Arizona Democratic Representative Adelita Grijalva, which made her the 218th signatory on the bipartisan discharge petition to compel the Justice Department to release the Epstein files.

Trump swiftly dismissed her with:

"Quiet, piggy."

You can see footage of the moment below.

Newsom decided to run with it by posting AI-generated images of a wickedly piggish Trump and captioning them with "Quiet, piggy"—throwing Trump's own words right back at him.

You can see Newsom's posts below.





@GovPressOffice/X





@GovPressOffice/X

At one point he even posted an AI-generated image of a New York Magazine issue featuring a pig-faced Trump on the cover and the headline:

"It's the Corruption, Stupid."





@GovPressOffice/X









At another point, when far-right provocateur Nick Adams asked what social media users might say to Trump if they could call him now, Newsom had the appropriate response.

And then of course at some point, he had to go to bed.







@GovPressOffice/X

It was the shade we've come to expect from Newsom—and people ate it up.









Trump just signed the bill demanding that the Justice Department release all files related to Epstein and his associate and procurer Ghislaine Maxwell. However, Attorney General Pam Bondi may withhold certain materials if their disclosure would endanger underage victims or interfere with an ongoing investigation.

In remarks to reporters, Bondi vowed to “follow the law” and protect the Epstein victims. She also claimed that “new information” obtained by investigators had prompted her to reverse her decision to close the case earlier this year, a move that sparked anger from the Trump administration's MAGA base.

Bondi declined to elaborate further.