Skip to content

Fans Jump To Defend Serena Williams After Her Rumored Ex Drake 'Liked' A Shady Comment About Her

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Police Bust ICE Employee Trying To Solicit Minor For Sex In Sting Operation—And His Excuse Is Going Viral

screenshot of Bloomington Police Department press conference
WCCO

Police in Bloomington, Minnesota, announced on Tuesday that they'd arrested 16 men who tried to solicit a 17-year-old girl for sex as part of "Operation Creep," including an employee of Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotNov 20, 2025
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta, Kanien'kehá:ka Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself a proud Maineiac.

See Full Bio

A Minneapolis and St. Paul (Minnesota's “Twin Cities”) based employee of Kristi Noem's Department of Homeland Security's Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) was among 16 men arrested on charges of “suspicion of soliciting a minor” during a sting operation by the Bloomington Police Department. Bloomington, Minnesota is a suburb of Minneapolis.

ICE employee Alexander Steven Back was among four people charged with agreeing to pay a 17-year-old girl for sex. The 41-year-old Back responded to a fake online ad offering sex for money, according to the criminal complaint filed in Hennepin County, Minnesota.

An undercover officer posing as a 17-year-old girl named Belka conversed with Back via text messages.

On November 13, the undercover officer wrote to Back:

“U ok if I’m a lil younger than my ad says … just wanna be honest.”

Back allegedly replied:

“Sure.”

The officer, as Bella, then disclosed:

“K cause I am 17 and one guy got hella mad at me.”

After repeating that she was only 17, the officer gave Back an address in Bloomington, Minnesota. When Back arrived to meet “17-year-old Bella” to pay for sex, he was arrested on state charges. He may also face federal charges, depending on a decision by Pam Bondi's Department of Justice.

At a November 18 press conference, Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges said that over a three day period beginning on November 5, his department partnered on “Operation Creep” with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, police from Eden Prairie, Roseville and Richfield, as well as the Minnesota State Police Airport Police.

You can see a clip from the news conference here:

The Bloomington Police Chief revealed that Back tried to use his job position to either explain his being there or to curry favor with the arresting officers. Back works as an auditor for the Twin Cities-based ICE operations.

Chief Hodges told the press:

"When he was arrested, [Back] said, 'I'm ICE, boys.'"
"Well, unfortunately for him, we locked him up."

People were unsurprised that an alleged sexual predator was working for ICE and tried to use it to get away with a crime.



















The November operation in Bloomington is similar to a sting in March when 14 men were arrested, including former Republican state Senator Justin Eichorn, who resigned after his arrest for attempting to solicit a minor for sex.

Eichorn is facing state and federal charges, unlike MAGA Republican President Donald Trump's first choice for Attorney General, former Florida Republican Representative Matt Gaetz. Gaetz currently faces no state or federal charges, despite evidence he paid a 17-year-old girl for sex and transported her across state lines.

Bondi, Trump's eventual AG pick after Gaetz resigned from Congress and dropped out of consideration, was the Florida AG when Gaetz's crimes were allegedly committed.

Latest News

Eloise @cheeringforchange; Megyn Kelly
Political News

14-Year-Old Girl Has Mic Drop Message For Megyn Kelly After She Suggests Epstein Wasn't A Pedophile

Dylan Efron and Daniella Karagach; Zac Efron with his mom and sister
Celebrities

Zac Efron's Puzzled Reaction To Brother Dylan's Scores On 'Dancing With The Stars' Has Fans Cackling

Dr. Mehmet Oz
Political News

Dr. Oz Slammed After Telling Americans To Simply 'Get Healthier' To Reduce Their Healthcare Costs

More from News/political-news

TikToker @liztheginger is trying to make sense of the mysteriously limp thumb on Boston’s Cheers sign.
NBC; @liztheginger/TikTok

Bostonians Hilariously Weigh In After Tourist Notices Odd Detail About Infamous Cheers Sign

A TikToker was simply “making her way in the world today” when she encountered something on Boston’s most famous TV landmark that was… not making its way anywhere.

Because instead of the friendly, sturdy pointing thumb you might expect from the iconic Cheers sign, TikToker Elizabeth—better known as @liztheginger, the self-proclaimed CEO of spotting weird tourist attractions—discovered a wooden appendage drooping with all the enthusiasm of a flaccid peen.

Keep ReadingShow less
Ariana Grande; Bowen Yang
@vanityfair/TikTok

Ariana Grande Just Took Another Lie Detector Test And Was Asked About The Moon Landing—And It Didn't Go Well

Ariana Grande definitely believes in somewhere over the rainbow and the concept of defying gravity, but you know, maybe the moon landing in 1969 is up for debate.

Last year, while touring to promote Wicked, Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande appeared on Vanity Fair for one of their infamous lie detector test interviews, during which Grande's responses about the moon landing were "inconclusive" and even "deceptive."

Keep ReadingShow less
​Donald Trump and Mohammad bin Salman
Win McNamee/Getty Images

Trump Responds To Criticism For Hosting Saudi Prince By Suggesting Murdered Journalist Deserved It

President Donald Trump was harshly criticized after he pushed back against concerns about hosting Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the Oval Office on Tuesday due to his involvement in the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi and even suggested that Khashoggi deserved it because people "didn't like" him.

Saudi Arabia had initially denied any involvement in Khashoggi’s disappearance but claimed via state media in October 2018 that he had been strangled in a fistfight with 15 men sent to confront him at the Saudi consulate in Turkey. The Kingdom blamed some of the Crown Prince’s inner circle for the murder, and several high-ranking officials were dismissed if not detained outright.

Keep ReadingShow less
screenshot from Late Night with Seth Meyers
Late Night with Seth Meyers/YouTube

Seth Meyers Offers Hilarious Reality Check After Trump Demands He Be Fired Over Recent Episode

On Saturday, MAGA Republican President Donald Trump took to his own social media platform to rage against another late night host who hurt his fragile ego. This time, the target was NBC's Seth Meyers.

Trump posted:

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Pam Bondi
Fox News

Pam Bondi Tried To Claim That Democrats Can't Even 'Define A Fascist'—And The Responses Came In Hot

Attorney General Pam Bondi was criticized after she, during a Fox News interview, slammed Democrats who've called the Trump administration "fascists" and was shown just how wrong she is after claiming "they probably couldn't even define a 'fascist.'"

Bondi spoke with network personality Sean Hannity, who asked her to elaborate on what the news chyron referred to as "the rising tide of political violence" nationwide. Hannity in particular was miffed about the words Democrats have used to describe the MAGA movement.

Keep ReadingShow less