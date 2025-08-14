Skip to content

Trump Just Seemingly Revealed The Real Reason He Took Over The Kennedy Center—And Yep, That Tracks

MAGA Lawmaker Who Vowed To 'Protect' Kids From LGBTQ+ People Resigns After Arrest For Child Pornography

Anti-LGBTQ+ Republican South Carolina state Rep. Robert John "RJ" May III resigned after being arrested for distributing sexual abuse material involving children.

Aug 14, 2025
Robert John "RJ" May III, a Republican South Carolina state Representative who once vowed to "protect" children from LGBTQ+ people, has officially resigned following his arrest for distributing sexual abuse material involving children.

May’s resignation letter, dated Thursday, didn’t reach House leadership until Monday morning.

Addressed to Speaker Murrell Smith —who accepted it “with immediate effect”—the letter said only that “it is in the best interests of my family and constituents to resign immediately,” with no mention of the 10 charges he faces or the decade-plus in prison prosecutors say he could get if convicted.

According to court filings, May allegedly used the screen name “joebidennnn69” on the Kik social media app over five days in spring 2024 to exchange 220 files depicting toddlers and young children in sexual acts. Prosecutors say the files were shared via his home Wi-Fi and cellphone, with some concealed through a private network and others tied directly to his IP addresses.

At his arraignment, May’s lawyer floated that someone else might have accessed the network — noting the Wi-Fi password may have been visible in a photo posted online by May’s wife. Each of the 10 charges carries a potential sentence of five to 20 years.

Many have condemned May and the wider GOP following his arrest.


May is only the latest Republican to be arrested for crimes involving minors.

Earlier this year, Justin Eichorn, a Minnesota state senator who recently sponsored a bill that would classify "Trump Derangement Syndrome" as a mental illness, sparked outrage after he was arrested and accused of soliciting a minor for sex.

Prior to the arrest, detectives had been communicating with Eichorn, who allegedly believed “he was talking to a 17-year-old female.” According to the criminal complaint reviewed by CBS News, Eichorn had responded to an online advertisement for prostitution, inquiring about rates, availability, and location.

Prosecutors say the detective, posing as the girl, repeatedly informed Eichorn that she was 17. A meeting was arranged for Monday night, during which Eichorn was arrested “without incident.” Police reported finding two cellphones, a condom, and cash after searching both him and his vehicle.

