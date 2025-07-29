Boebert Slammed After Brushing Off Son's Child Abuse Charge Against Her Grandson

Far-right Republican Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert is under fire after dismissing her son's criminal child abuse charge.
Boebert's 20-year-old son Tyler was cited for misdemeanor child abuse of his son in Windsor, Colorado, this week following a charge of criminal negligence where no death or injury occurred.
Tyler was on probation at the time following identity theft charges.
But Representative Boebert says the charges are nothing more than a "miscommunication."
In a statement, Representative Boebert said:
“Tyler has been doing a great job getting his life on track as a father and citizen over the past year."
"Unfortunately, this event stems from a miscommunication on monitoring my young grandson that recently led to him getting out of our house.”
The latest incident is just the most recent of Tyler's run-ins with law enforcement.
Last October he pleaded guilty to identity theft charges following several incidents of him breaking into cars and stealing credit cards.
In 2022, he rolled his father's SUV in a car crash and injured a passenger. His charges were negotiated down to a faulty headlight charge in a plea deal.
On social media, people were not convinced by Boebert's explanation.
Sadly, these are not the first child abuse charges in the Boebert household. Last year, Tyler called 911 and reported that his father Jayson Boebert was assaulting him. Jayson Boebert was placed under arrest.
In 2022, one of Boebert's sons called 911 claiming that his dad was "throwing me around the house." The boy claimed that Jayson "does this to me so much."
Representative Boebert told a 911 dispatcher on a subsequent call that her son "doesn't need help" and the incident was simply a disagreement about dinner.
Days later, a welfare check was called to the house, and an unidentified male told police all was well.
Lauren and Jayson Boebert divorced in October of 2023.