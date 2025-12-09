Skip to content

Joe Jonas Has Hilarious Reaction After Several Videos Of Him Struggling To Parallel Park In NYC Go Viral

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Trump Completely Melts Down Over 'Low IQ Traitor' MTG's Sit-Down Interview With '60 Minutes'

Donald Trump; Screenshot of Marjorie Taylor Greene
Samuel Corum/Getty Images; 60 Minutes

President Trump vented his outrage on Monday morning after his former ally-turned-nemesis, Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, blasted him in an interview with Lesley Stahl on Sunday's episode of 60 Minutes.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraDec 09, 2025
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

President Donald Trump attacked Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene after his former ally-turned-nemesis criticized him in an interview with Lesley Stahl on Sunday's episode of 60 Minutes.

Greene told CBS that his inflammatory language “directly fueled” threats against her family, including an email asserting that a pipe bomb had been planted targeting her son.

Greene said lawmakers are too intimidated to openly challenge Trump because they dread becoming targets of his online attacks. In private, Greene claimed, some of her colleagues ridicule his voice and his mannerisms—only to “kiss his ass” in public after he secured the 2024 primary.

She added:

"I think they're terrified to step out of line and get a nasty Truth Social post on them."

You can hear what she said in the video below.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

And sure enough, Greene had a Truth Social post written about her in which Trump wrote:

"The only reason Marjorie “Traitor” Brown (Green turns Brown under stress!) went BAD is that she was JILTED by the President of the United States (Certainly not the first time she has been jilted!). Too much work, not enough time, and her ideas are, NOW, really BAD - She sort of reminds me of a Rotten Apple!"
"Marjorie is not AMERICA FIRST or MAGA, because nobody could have changed her views so fast, and her new views are those of a very dumb person."
"That was proven last night when washed up, Trump hating, 60 Minutes “correspondent,” Lesley Stahl, who still owes me an apology from when she attacked me on the show (with serious conviction!), that Hunter Biden’s LAPTOP FROM HELL was produced by Russia, not Hunter himself (TOTALLY PROVEN WRONG!), interviewed a very poorly prepared Traitor, who in her confusion made many really stupid statements."
"My real problem with the show, however, wasn’t the low IQ traitor, it was that the new ownership of 60 Minutes, Paramount, would allow a show like this to air. THEY ARE NO BETTER THAN THE OLD OWNERSHIP, who just paid me millions of Dollars for FAKE REPORTING about your favorite President, ME!"
"Since they bought it, 60 Minutes has actually gotten WORSE! Oh well, far worse things can happen. P.S. I hereby demand a complete and total APOLOGY, though far too late to be meaningful, from Lesley Stahl and 60 Minutes for her incorrect and Libelous statements about Hunter’s Laptop!!!"

You can see Trump's post below.

Screenshot of Donald Trump's below @realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

It's just the latest development in a relationship that has gone south.

Trump distanced himself from Greene after she told Politico that she thinks Trump is going in “insanely the wrong direction to go" by pushing back against efforts to release the Epstein files. She called releasing the files and supporting the victims of the late financier, pedophile, and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein "just like the most common sense, easiest thing in the world."

Trump announced he would withdraw his endorsement of Greene, saying, “All I see ‘Wacky’ Marjorie do is COMPLAIN, COMPLAIN, COMPLAIN!” He said he would give his “unyielding support” to a primary challenge against her “if the right person runs." Trump claimed Greene has gone too "far left" for his taste.

Greene later posted on X that Trump went "over the edge" after she sent him a text message urging him to "lean into" releasing the files and support Epstein's victims and go after the "deep state" that includes "Democrat bad guys." She remarked that it's "astonishing really how hard he’s fighting to stop the Epstein files from coming out that he actually goes to this level."

After Trump's rapid response team shared his post on X, Greene responded with the following:

"I AM AMERICA FIRST. Thank you for your attention to this matter."

You can see her response below.

People have thoughts.



In a move that stunned both Capitol Hill and constituents back home, Greene revealed last month that she plans to step down from Congress ahead of schedule. The decision followed a dramatic rupture with her longtime political partner after Trump publicly branded her a “traitor” and threatened to support a primary challenger to unseat her.

Greene said she is "not one of those politicians with a long list of political plans" and has no plans to run for office.

Latest News

Brendan Fraser; Dwayne Johnson
Celebrities

Dwayne Johnson Thanks Brendan Fraser For 'Changing My Life' With 'The Mummy Returns' In Sweet Video

Google's 2025 'Year In Search' Video Is Getting Slammed For Some Glaring Omissions
Trending

Google's 2025 'Year In Search' Video Is Getting Slammed For Some Glaring Omissions

Ricki Lake
Celebrities

Ricki Lake Stunned To Learn Her Family Photos Were Found At Flea Market After She Lost Her Home In LA Wildfires

Screenshots of "George Washington" and Glenn Beck
Political News

Glenn Beck Just Created A Buff AI Version Of George Washington—And It's As Bizarre As You Think

More from News/political-news

Piers Morgan; Nick Fuentes
Piers Morgan Uncensored/YouTube

Far-Right Activist Proudly Admits He's Never Had Sex After Piers Morgan Calls Out His Misogyny In Tense Interview

Self-proclaimed White nationalist poster boy Nick Fuentes recently revealed something many have suspected for a long time. The Adolf Hitler loving, Holocaust denying, racist, misogynistic incel has never been sexually intimate with a live, human female.

Many people choose to abstain from sex for a variety of reasons.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Donald Trump; Gavin Newsom
@Acyn/X; Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Trump Just Made A Bonkers Claim About Operating A Lawnmower—And Gavin Newsom's Reaction Is Priceless

California Governor Gavin Newsom mocked President Donald Trump with the perfect meme after Trump made his latest bizarre claim to reporters—that "you need about 185 IQ to turn on a lawnmower."

Trump made the remark during a Cabinet meeting on Monday, speaking at a time when his immigration crackdown is upending the lives of day laborers and agricultural workers around the country, namely those who do know how to use the lawnmowers he claims are too "impractical" for the average person to use or understand.

Keep ReadingShow less
Sean Duffy
Eric Lee/Getty Images

Sean Duffy Dragged After Sharing Bizarre Proposal For How To 'Get Some Blood Flowing' At The Airport

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy was criticized after he said that airports should add workout areas as part of his bizarro effort to make air travel a more pleasurable experience for travelers.

As part of his push to brand the initiative as “family friendly,” Duffy unveiled a $1 billion funding program that airports can apply for to build additional nursing suites, children’s play zones, dedicated family security lanes, and fitness spaces for travelers.

Keep ReadingShow less
Best friends sharing a pinky promise
Photo by Walter Randlehoff on Unsplash

People Divulge What Led To The End Of Their Friendship With Their Best Friend

When a really good friendship takes hold, it's hard to imagine that it could ever end.

But just like relationships, friendships, even the best ones, can end for an abundance of reasons.

Keep ReadingShow less
Kristen Stewart during her conversation on The Interview | A Podcast From the New York Times.
The Interview | A Podcast From the New York Times / YouTubehttps://youtu.be/YY5tIJpH0YE?si=bxohd7_0f_24G0Qk

Kristen Stewart Goes Viral With Her Take On Why Method Actors In Hollywood All Seem To Be Men

In every behind-the-scenes acting documentary, there’s always one guy eager to recount the time he took method acting “too far.”

The stories are lauded as part of a toxic and misogynistic Hollywood lore: Jared Leto allegedly terrorizing Suicide Squad castmates with Joker-inspired “gifts,” Daniel Day-Lewis insisting on being addressed as “Mr. President” on and off set filming Lincoln, and Christian Bale radically altering his body for The Machinist.

Keep ReadingShow less