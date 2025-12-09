Trump Completely Melts Down Over 'Low IQ Traitor' MTG's Sit-Down Interview With '60 Minutes'

President Donald Trump attacked Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene after his former ally-turned-nemesis criticized him in an interview with Lesley Stahl on Sunday's episode of 60 Minutes.
Greene told CBS that his inflammatory language “directly fueled” threats against her family, including an email asserting that a pipe bomb had been planted targeting her son.
Greene said lawmakers are too intimidated to openly challenge Trump because they dread becoming targets of his online attacks. In private, Greene claimed, some of her colleagues ridicule his voice and his mannerisms—only to “kiss his ass” in public after he secured the 2024 primary.
She added:
"I think they're terrified to step out of line and get a nasty Truth Social post on them."
You can hear what she said in the video below.
And sure enough, Greene had a Truth Social post written about her in which Trump wrote:
"The only reason Marjorie “Traitor” Brown (Green turns Brown under stress!) went BAD is that she was JILTED by the President of the United States (Certainly not the first time she has been jilted!). Too much work, not enough time, and her ideas are, NOW, really BAD - She sort of reminds me of a Rotten Apple!"
"Marjorie is not AMERICA FIRST or MAGA, because nobody could have changed her views so fast, and her new views are those of a very dumb person."
"That was proven last night when washed up, Trump hating, 60 Minutes “correspondent,” Lesley Stahl, who still owes me an apology from when she attacked me on the show (with serious conviction!), that Hunter Biden’s LAPTOP FROM HELL was produced by Russia, not Hunter himself (TOTALLY PROVEN WRONG!), interviewed a very poorly prepared Traitor, who in her confusion made many really stupid statements."
"My real problem with the show, however, wasn’t the low IQ traitor, it was that the new ownership of 60 Minutes, Paramount, would allow a show like this to air. THEY ARE NO BETTER THAN THE OLD OWNERSHIP, who just paid me millions of Dollars for FAKE REPORTING about your favorite President, ME!"
"Since they bought it, 60 Minutes has actually gotten WORSE! Oh well, far worse things can happen. P.S. I hereby demand a complete and total APOLOGY, though far too late to be meaningful, from Lesley Stahl and 60 Minutes for her incorrect and Libelous statements about Hunter’s Laptop!!!"
You can see Trump's post below.
@realDonaldTrump/Truth Social
It's just the latest development in a relationship that has gone south.
Trump distanced himself from Greene after she told Politico that she thinks Trump is going in “insanely the wrong direction to go" by pushing back against efforts to release the Epstein files. She called releasing the files and supporting the victims of the late financier, pedophile, and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein "just like the most common sense, easiest thing in the world."
Trump announced he would withdraw his endorsement of Greene, saying, “All I see ‘Wacky’ Marjorie do is COMPLAIN, COMPLAIN, COMPLAIN!” He said he would give his “unyielding support” to a primary challenge against her “if the right person runs." Trump claimed Greene has gone too "far left" for his taste.
Greene later posted on X that Trump went "over the edge" after she sent him a text message urging him to "lean into" releasing the files and support Epstein's victims and go after the "deep state" that includes "Democrat bad guys." She remarked that it's "astonishing really how hard he’s fighting to stop the Epstein files from coming out that he actually goes to this level."
After Trump's rapid response team shared his post on X, Greene responded with the following:
"I AM AMERICA FIRST. Thank you for your attention to this matter."
You can see her response below.
People have thoughts.
In a move that stunned both Capitol Hill and constituents back home, Greene revealed last month that she plans to step down from Congress ahead of schedule. The decision followed a dramatic rupture with her longtime political partner after Trump publicly branded her a “traitor” and threatened to support a primary challenger to unseat her.
Greene said she is "not one of those politicians with a long list of political plans" and has no plans to run for office.