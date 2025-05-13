Halle Berry Leaves The Internet Speechless With Risqué Video For Mother's Day

It's not news that Halle Berry promotes self-expression and body positivity, often by exposing a little more of herself to the public than people would expect.
But in recent years, from posting an Instagram photo of herself naked on a balcony while drinking a glass of wine, to this year's Met Gala dress that revealed enough of her crotch for people to worry about a wardrobe malfunction, Berry has gotten considerably more daring.
None of that could have prepared for what some fans are calling a "risqué" and "overly intimate" video that she posted on Instagram to promote a new intimacy gel from Respin Health, the women's health company she started alongside her boyfriend, Van Hunt.
In the Instagram video, the couple is lying in bed together with the covers tucked in under their armpits, insinuating that they are both naked beneath the sheets. But before they could get intimate, Berry wanted to share the product that would help them end Mother's Day on the right note.
All smiles, Berry explains:
"I'm not gonna show you. I'm gonna tell you about how my Mother's Day is gonna end."
As if to drive the point home, Van Hunt tells her to "hurry up."
Berry continues:
"First of all, we got our 'Let's Spin,' because 'Let's Spin' just came out in this cute little travel size. And so, since we're in Cannes, France, I traveled with it for the first time. And we're about to give it a spin!"
"Happy Mother's Day once again, everybody. I hope all of you are somewhere spinning."
Hunt adds:
"Oh my god, I've never been so happy to have Mother's Day come to an end!"
You can watch the video here:
People had feelings about the intimate content and the over-the-top advertising.
Fans were happy for Berry, especially after she'd apparently been told she "couldn't keep a man."
@halleberry/Instagram
@halleberry/Instagram
@halleberry/Instagram
@halleberry/Instagram
@halleberry/Instagram
@halleberry/Instagram
@halleberry/Instagram
Marketing is targeted and meant to align with a certain audience, so a video like this not for everyone.
But for those who were interested in the product or in Berry's happiness, it was a great way to wrap up Mother's Day!