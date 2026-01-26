Skip to content

Tim Walz Just Gave Some Epically Shady Advice To Pam Bondi In Response To Her Letter Of Demands

A 'Vanity Fair' Astrology Article From 2006 Is Going Viral For Accurately Predicting What's Happening In The U.S. Today

Donald Trump
Peng Ziyang/Xinhua via Getty Images

A horoscope article in Vanity Fair from 2006 is going viral after it eerily predicted "chaos, revolution, and rebirth" for the United States in the coming years—and it's spot on.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotJan 26, 2026
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta, Kanien'kehá:ka Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself a proud Maineiac.

See Full Bio

It seems The Simpsons aren't the only source for accurate predictions of future events. Vanity Fair can claim that distinction as well now that an almost 20-year-old article has gone viral.

An article in the magazine's January 2007 issue, written by the late astrologer Michael Lutin and hitting newsstands in December of 2006, offered his predictions for the United States from that date through to 2025. Some of his predictions were based on the return of Pluto to the same astrological location as it was in during the year 1776.

July 4, 1776, is observed as the founding of the United States—making the country's astrological sign cancer—as it's the date on the Declaration of Independence, so Pluto's return came just in time for the country's Bisesquicentennial, or 250th year, in 2026.

After their almost 20-year-old article got notice on social media, Vanity Fair decided to cover the story themselves with an article titled "Almost Twenty Years Ago, Vanity Fair Published America’s Horoscope. Was It Prescient?."

Lutin, who passed away in 2024, predicted that by 2020:

"The country's mood will become darker and much more conservative."

He wrote in 2006:

"Over the next 19 years or so, America as a Cancer nation will have to deal with troubling confrontations and competition such as it has never known."

Lutin also said the country would experience an "internal political struggle" that "will shake us to our very core." The greatest time of upheaval would come between 2015 and 2019—the rise of MAGA, election of Republican President Donald Trump, and the early days of COVID-19.

January 2007 issue Vanity Fair

Lutin added:

"The words 'patriot' and 'treason' will lose their meaning."
"In some cases, they will become interchangeable. What is treason to one person will be patriotism to another."

January 2007 issue Vanity Fair

Lutin said:

"It is a necessary and inevitable step in the evolution of this country that will result in a reworking of the Constitution in the last half of the 2020s."

People found the predictions eerily accurate.

@meswheels/Threads


@kerripsu86/Threads


@the_h-is-essential/Threads


@CyberDivergent/X


@jmaire334/Threads


@livewithtiffany/Threads


@squiggly.co/Threads


@melanineyedhoney/Threads



View on Threads


@kosherbooty/Threads


@ohisforlovers/Threads


@isislucien_autora/Threads


@thiswortheylife/Threads


@thecuratedvybe/Threads


@juliethedem/Threads

People wondered when the constitutional rewrite would happen.

@lotus_mcfarland/Threads


@fishbone.art/Threads


@ladancynancy/Threads

People also found the United States being a cancer very apropos.

@duchesslena/Threads


@jessicajock/Threads


@neecy_nisha/Threads

Lutin concluded his piece by saying that by 2025:

"This political, social, cultural, and economic change will mark the rebirth of the United States as a more global nation—a member of the world, if not the leader of the world. This is a threatening challenge to the notions of land ownership, security, wealth, and supremacy our Cancer nation has enjoyed for more than two centuries. The dollar will not likely go back to its post–W.W. II strength."
"Other countries will reject our exploitation and demand instead our cooperation. Luckily for us, the horoscope of the U.S.A. is strongly influenced by Venus and Jupiter, so we'll never go totally broke or hungry. We will, however, have to play ball with the rest of planet Earth as we never have before."
"From now on it's cooperate, or else."
"No one is really to blame. We've brought ourselves to this crisis, through a combination of individual freedom and economic gain, as well as a blind, isolating grandiosity. America is a fabulous place to live: you can come here, think up something you want to do, and be successful at it."
"But we've gotten fat and we've gotten lazy."
"So don't blame George Bush or Bill Clinton or any of the elected officials in Washington. A country gets the leaders it deserves, and when we're ready to rise from the ashes of a fallen empire, we will find the leaders to help us do so. It will happen, but not in 2008. We have to go through the [2025] Pluto transit first."

Voting in the 2026 midterm elections is sounding more important than ever.

After all, the cosmos said so.

