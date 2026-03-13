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Iran Embassy Trolls Trump Hard With Mock 'Inside Out' Sequel Trailer Eviscerating His Response To Girls' School Bombing

Screenshot of "Inside Out" style Donald Trump from Iran embassy video
@IRAN_in_NL/X

The Iranian Embassy in The Hague, The Netherlands, shared an AI-generated Inside Out-style video in which President Trump is compelled to lie about the U.S. attacking an Iranian girls' school that killed 168 children.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraMar 13, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

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The Iranian embassy in The Hague, The Netherlands, had social media users applauding after it shared an AI-generated video in the stye of Pixar's Inside Out in which President Donald Trump is compelled to lie about the U.S. attacking an Iranian girls' school that killed 168 children.

Iranian state media and health officials said the strike occurred early on February 28 in Minab, in the country’s southern Hormozgan Province. Journalists from international news organizations have not been granted access to independently verify the reported death toll or the circumstances surrounding the strike.

Neither the U.S. nor Israel has claimed responsibility for the attack, although a preliminary Pentagon investigation puts the blame on the U.S. Video footage circulating online appears to show black smoke rising from a damaged building decorated with murals of crayons, children and an apple.

CBS News said it was able to geolocate the video to a building in Minab that Iranian state media identified as Shajareh Tayyebeh Elementary School. Iran’s school week runs from Saturday to Thursday, and students were reportedly in the middle of their morning session when the strike occurred.

Trump is shown holding a press conference where he says, “We have no issue with civilians,” prompting a female reporter to ask:

“Why did you attack the Minab School?”

The scene then shifts inside Trump’s mind, where grotesque figures—seemingly representing greed, deceit, and malice—stand around a control panel labeled “Trump HQ.” The creatures begin chanting “Lie, lie, lie,” before pressing a button marked “Lie,” next to a glowing memory orb labeled “Epstein,” referencing Jeffrey Epstein, the late financier, pedophile, and convicted sex-trafficker.

Back at the podium, the Trump character abruptly pivots into a rambling denial, insisting, “We didn’t hit the Minab School,” and then falsely claiming that the United States “doesn’t have Tomahawk missiles at all.” As ominous music swells, he adds, “We care deeply about the Iranian people.”

The clip ends on a black screen with the words:

“INSIDE OUT: Epstein’s Client.”

You can see the Iranian embassy's post and the video below.

People have thoughts.


Earlier this week, Trump, without citing evidence, claimed the strike was "done by Iran":

"In my opinion, based on what I've seen, that was done by Iran…We think it was done by Iran, because they're very inaccurate with their munitions, they have no accuracy whatsoever, it was done by Iran."

Trump is the only person in the government who has claimed this; even Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth hasn't said this, telling a reporter that the Pentagon was "investigating," adding that "the only side that targets civilians is Iran."

Then Trump was questioned about his claim during a press briefing attended by New York Times reporter Shawn McCreesh, who asked:

"You just suggested that Iran somehow got its hands on a Tomahawk and bombed its own elementary school on the first day of the war. But you're the only person in your government saying this—even your Defense Secretary didn't say that when he was asked, standing over your shoulder, on your plane."
"Why are you the only person saying this?"

Trump replied:

"Because I just don't know enough about it. I think it's something I was told is under investigation but Tomahawks are used by others, as you know. Numerous other nations have Tomahawks. They buy them from us."
"But I certainly, whatever the report shows, I'm willing to live with that report."

Notably, Iran does not have Tomahawk missiles. The weapon is U.S.-made and exported only to a handful of close allies under strict controls.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was criticized last week after she rejected reports that the U.S. struck the girls' elementary school in Iran, killing 175 people, insisting in remarks to the press pool that it's just Iranian "propaganda" that they've "fallen" for.

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