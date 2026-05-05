Trump Dragged For Not Understanding How The Game Uno Works In Cringey Meme About Iran War Negotiations

President Donald Trump was dragged online after he shared an image of himself holding a bunch of Uno cards to brag about holding "all the cards" in Iran war negotiations, only to be called out for not understanding how playing the game actually works.

Trump’s post came as Iran put forward a new proposal to end the war, reportedly demanding that the U.S. lift sanctions, end its blockade, withdraw military forces from the region, and halt hostilities—including Israel’s operations in Lebanon—according to Iranian outlets with close ties to the country’s security establishment.

Iranian officials said they were reviewing Washington’s response, though Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei cautioned that shifting U.S. demands were complicating diplomacy.

Tehran has maintained that its proposal does not address disputes over its nuclear program or enriched uranium, instead focusing on resolving other outstanding issues within 30 days in hopes of formally ending the war rather than merely prolonging the ceasefire—a prospect Trump has publicly cast doubt on.

Amid all this, Trump shared a post, also amplified by the White House social media account, in which he is shown holding Uno cards with the caption "holding all the cards," suggesting he has the advantage in negotiations.

You can see Trump's post below.

@realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

But there's a major problem with Trump's post: he doesn't seem to understand how to play Uno at all.

In order to win Uno (a game in which each player is dealt seven cards to start), the player must be the first to get rid of all their cards, shouting "Uno!" when they're down to their last one.

All of this is to say that if you're "holding all the cards" as Trump suggested in his post, that means you're very much losing.

Trump was swiftly called out.





Trump shared his post the same day the U.S. military said it engaged Iranian forces, sinking six small boats that were targeting civilian vessels as American forces worked to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

After Trump warned that any Iranian attempt to block passage through the strait “will, unfortunately, have to be dealt with forcefully,” the administration framed its maritime push, dubbed Project Freedom, as a humanitarian mission aimed at assisting stranded crews aboard hundreds of ships trapped in the Persian Gulf since the war began.

Islamic Republic News Agency, by contrast, dismissed the effort as part of Trump’s “delirium."