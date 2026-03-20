Stephen Colbert Just Gave Trump A Hilariously Fitting New Nickname After His Lethargic Comments About Iran

After President Donald Trump answered questions in the Oval Office about his recently-launched war with Iran, late-night host Stephen Colbert mocked him with a new nickname lampooning Trump's lethargic remarks: "President Sleepy-Time Bear."
Trump was addressing growing concerns about tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow passage at the entrance to the Persian Gulf that carries roughly 20% of the world’s oil supply. While the strait falls under international maritime law, Iran maintains substantial influence over the corridor.
The waterway has never been completely shut down, though tanker traffic was disrupted during the Iran-Iraq War in the 1980s. Recently, Iran has struck several vessels in the area and warned ships against entering the passage, effectively halting traffic through one of the world’s most critical energy routes.
A reporter in the Oval Office asked:
"If Iran, as you said, totally obliterated, got the missiles, got the first two rounds of leadership, air force gone, navy gone. Can we wrap this war up this week?"
Trump previously said Iran's nuclear capabilities had been "obliterated" following his unilateral decision to bomb Iran last June, though intelligence assessments contradict that claim.
He, looking noticeably sleepy, responded:
"Yeah, sure. We could."
When the reporter followed up with "Will we?" Trump answered:
"I don't think so, but it'll be soon."
On Tuesday, Colbert mocked Trump's seemingly drowsy response in a segment he dubbed “Hormuz Nuz U Can Uz":
"Hey! President Sleepy-Time Bear, wake up!"
"Get some toothpicks. Try to stay awake for your own bombing campaign. Somebody cut this guy a rail of Tic Tacs or else we will have to rename our segment, 'Hormuz Nuz U Can Uz — Commander-in-Snuz."
You can watch the segment below.
Allies Pass On Helping Trump Fight Iran | MarineTraffic Is Amazing | Taking Cubayoutu.be
Colbert's words resonated—and many are criticizing what they view as yet another example of Trump's incompetence.
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We might not be safer with Trump around but at least we have Colbert to add levity and help us laugh through the pain.