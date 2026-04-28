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MAGA Dragged After Misinterpreting Ben Stiller's Post Celebrating Knicks Win As Reaction To Correspondents' Dinner Shooting

Ben Stiller; Donald Trump
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images; Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Ben Stiller found himself at the center of MAGA outrage after he posted "Got it done" following the New York Knicks' playoff win on Saturday—only for Trump supporters to accuse him of celebrating the shooting at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraApr 28, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

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Actor and director Ben Stiller found himself at the center of MAGA outrage after he posted "Got it done" following the New York Knicks' playoff win on Saturday, only for supporters of President Donald Trump to accuse him of celebrating the shooting that disrupted the White House Correspondents' Association dinner.

On Saturday, the Knicks bested the Atlanta Hawks 114–98 in Game 4 of the first round of the playoffs. The series heads into the pivotal Game 5 back at Madison Square Garden tonight at 8 p.m. Eastern Time.

Stiller, a Knicks fan, had been posting about the game for hours and posted "Got it done" to celebrate the team's victory.

Stiller’s post followed a security scare at the Washington Hilton, where Trump and senior officials were quickly moved to safety after shots rang out outside the ballroom. Investigators believe the suspect fired one or two rounds. The Secret Service returned fire but missed, and the suspect was later apprehended near a staircase leading into the ballroom.

The president's supporters attacked Stiller without evidence, accusing him of celebrating the shooting, which resulted in no casualties.


People jumped to Stiller's defense and knocked the ridiculous MAGA outrage.


Trump grew defensive during an interview on 60 Minutes after journalist Norah O'Donnell read from the suspect’s alleged writings, which did not mention him by name but referred to “a pedophile, rapist and traitor.”

Trump told O’Donnell she “should be ashamed” and called her “a disgrace” for reading the passage on air, before insisting, “I’m not a rapist” and “I’m not a pedophile,” adding that he was being linked to “stuff that has nothing to do with me” and claiming he had been “totally exonerated.”

O'Donnell responded:

"Oh, do you think he was referring to you?"

The suspect, Cole Tomas Allen, a 31-year-old teacher from California, will appear in court today, per the U.S. Attorney for Washington, D.C.

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