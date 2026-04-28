Cyndi Lauper Epically Unloads On Heckler During Opening Night Of Her Las Vegas Residency In Viral Video

Anyone who is even slightly a fan of Cyndi Lauper knows that she likes to talk, and she brings her love of gab to the stage with her.

Funny, charismatic, and a natural storyteller, Lauper often does an introductory bit at the beginning of her show, which is either comedic in nature or an interesting life story. In between songs, she also talks to her audience, engages with them, and tells a little bit of the story behind the song and how it came to be.

For true fans of Lauper, this is a dream come true, as they not only get insider information from her, but they also get a little more time with her than if she were to just walk out, sing her songs, and depart.

But on the opening night of her Las Vegas residency, it appears there was someone in the audience who either was new to her music and performance style, or they were pulled along for the experience. Either way, they were not having a good time.

As Lauper set up her song, "Sally's Pigeon," the person could be heard yelling something from the audience, likely urging the singer to hurry up and sing.

Lauper let the person go on for a moment before giving an eyeroll, sighing an "Okay..." and adjusting her microphone.

Quick on her feet as ever, Lauper clapped back:

"I don't know what the f**k you're saying, hon."

"Please remember where you are, okay?"

"'Cause if you're trying to shade me, b***h, I'm going to come for you."

"I'm from Brooklyn, and I wanna f**king talk, I will do a tap dance if I f**king want."

"Sorry, that, of course, is not part of my people skills."

You can watch the moment here:

@extra_tv #CyndiLauper shut down a heckler at her Las Vegas opening night: “If you’re trying to shade me, b***ch, I will come for you.” 👏 @Cyndi Lauper (🎥: jpasc24)

The incident became popular on the "Entertainment" subReddit as well as the "Pop Culture Chat" subReddit, where Lauper fans questioned why anyone would go to a Lauper show if they didn't enjoy music and good conversation.

"Who goes to this just to heckle Cyndi Lauper tho? Like why???" - Good_Daughter67 / PopCultureChat

"SERIOUSLY, who buys a ticket to heckle someone? An open mic night, I MIGHT get, you don’t know who the comedians are going to be. But a ticketed show in Vegas?" - revolvingpresoak9640 / Entertainment

"Whenever there's a room full of women enjoying themselves, there's always at least one man desperate to get in there and steal everyone's joy." - rumande / PopCultureChat

"People think it’s their right to inject themselves into whatever they bought a ticket for. It’s the same people who think it’s cool to scream over the music at a concert." - blind2141 / Entertainment

"Imagine trying to heckle Cyndi freaking Lauper." - Darkdragoon324 / Entertainment

"She’s earned her dues. People are so f**king uncivilized and can’t appreciate anything." - Sufficient-Bid1279 / Entertainment

"What do hecklers get out of it? Like, what’s the usual driving factor?"

"A need to have attention on them? Feel included? Have been raised by wolves (no, that's an insult to wolves? Main character syndrome?" - hillojumpingbeans / Entertainment

"Why the h**l would you heckle Cyndi Lauper? She's a national treasure. 'Time After Time' in particular is a great song." - QuiGonColdGin / Entertainment

"Of all the people to be s**tty to, this idiot had to pick Cyndi Lauper."

"The woman has walked the talk and funded many worthy initiatives throughout her entire career. She’s a real one. I saw her on tour in November 2024, and it was one of the best shows I’ve been to."

"I feel bad for Cyndi that she still has to put up with this shit after all these years, but I'm glad that she’s bada** enough to stand up." - CanuckChick1313 / Entertainment

"People forget that she is a hard-core New Yorker… Cyndi don’t take no sh**!" - Specialist-Neck-7810 / PopCultureChat

Lauper's clapback also became popular on X, where X users pointed out that talking is part of her charm.





























No matter what brought that person to the show, why interrupt an entertainer that the rest of the audience paid for and wanted to see? If talking in between songs isn't your thing, go do something else!