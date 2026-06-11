Fans Defend Joan Cusack From Claims She's 'Unrecognizable' After Her First Red Carpet In 11 Years

After an 11-year hiatus away from the Hollywood spotlight, focusing on her life in Chicago and raising her children, Joan Cusack returned to her role as Jesse in the Toy Story franchise and stepped out onto the red carpet for the Toy Story 5 premiere.
Alongside her husband, Richard, Cusask appeared with her familiar short haircut, bold black glasses, and a unique dress that featured a long, fitted black skirt on the bottom and a tucked, loose white button-down on top.
After Cusack's time away, some people struggled to recognize her, calling her "unrecognizable," and some even suggesting weight-loss supplements.
But fans were quick to step in, pointing out that Joan Cusack is now 63, and a lot can happen in 11 years, especially when you choose family, Chicago, and aging gracefully over the constant spotlight and Botox treatments.
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More important to the fans was the fact that Cusack was sticking to the work she loved doing, so she could still explore her creativity and acting artistry, while enjoying the life she's built in Chicago.
Of that work, Cusack commented:
"I've worked for a long time, and I feel so honored to be able to work in this industry, but it's also great to live your life, and raise your kids, and be in Chicago, and be a normal person."
"It's kind of priceless."
A decade is a long time to be away from such a fast--paced industry, especially one as obsessed with youth and beauty as Hollywood.
It's refreshing that Cusack is focusing on the things that matter the most and honoring them by putting them first. While she can resume her career any time, she can't roll back the clock and get more time with her family.