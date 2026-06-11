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Woman Shares How Man Stalked Her From Her Morning Run All The Way To A Restaurant In Alarming Video

Screenshots from @LeahRain77's video
@LeahRain77/X

A woman's TikTok video is going viral after she saw a man on a run with her dog in Arlington, Virginia, only for him to show up to the restaurant she was having breakfast at and take photos and videos of her—and people are urging her to call the police.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanJun 11, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio

A woman shared an important reminder to stay alert, trust your gut, and stay safe out there after she was stalked by an unidentified man on her morning run.

The video was cross-posted to X by @LeahRain77, in which the woman explained that her alertness and the slight change to her routine that morning may have saved her life.

The woman explained that she left her house with her dog around 7:30 in the morning and went on her morning run.

While out, a man approached her directly and complimented her on her "cute dog." Though she remembered the interaction, the guy was otherwise pretty unmemorable.

The woman also explained that, usually, she would take the same path with her dog and then go straight home to make breakfast. But that day, she just wanted to do something different and grab breakfast at a cafe that had seating to include her dog.

To her surprise, a man approached her table and greeted her with a bright, "Hello!" She looked at him for a moment, struggling to place him, when she realized it was the same man from earlier that morning who had complimented her dog.

As he sat down in the booth diagonally across from her, she tried to assume it was a coincidence that they had run into each other again for the second time that morning, despite never seeing that man before, and despite there being a considerable difference between where they met and the cafe.

She recalled having a feeling in her body that suggested "danger," especially when it appeared that the man was taking videos and photographs of her from his booth.

Fortunately, before the man arrived, the woman had greeted her waitress and complimented her on her perfume. She called the waitress over, pretending to ask her if she could write down the name of her perfume for her, while she held up a napkin that she'd written a note on, saying that she thought the man was following her and questioning if the waitress could help her leave.

The waitress understood immediately what was going on and got her manager to assist. The manager and the woman pretended to be at the beginning of a job interview, and the manager walked her and her dog to the back.

The waitress approached her and confirmed that the man had been recording her and taking photographs the entire time, prompting her to think that this might have been the early stages of a potential human trafficking situation.

Despite having a dog with her, the manager and the rest of the staff allowed the pair to pass through the kitchen, so they could exit through the back door, while the man remained at his table, unaware. The woman then quickly led her dog home before the man could catch on.

Looking back, she appreciated that she recognized the man and that she'd also led him to a restaurant instead of her home by going out to breakfast. The waitress acting quickly and getting her out surely also made all the difference.

You can watch the video here:

Fellow X users urged women in situations like this to make a scene and call the potential stalkers out.


@Pixie1z/X


@DOGEQEEN/X

@JenGoodTrouble/X


@jannahsilver/X



It's important to note that this woman came out safe because she paid attention to her surroundings and asked for help when she needed it.

While some felt that she should have made a scene to call attention to the man's behavior, hopefully the restaurant did something about him after she and her dog had safely escaped.

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