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White House Claims Anyone Who Thinks Trump Fell Asleep During Lindsey Graham's Funeral Is A 'Depraved Moron'

Lindsey Graham; Donald Trump
Greg Nash/Pool/Getty Images; Eric Lee/Getty Images

The White House maintains that President Trump didn't nod off during the late Republican Senator Lindsey Graham's funeral on Tuesday despite video evidence of it—and everyone's rolling their eyes.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraJul 29, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

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The White House wasn't fooling anyone after maintaining that President Donald Trump didn't fall asleep during the late Republican Senator Lindsey Graham's funeral on Tuesday despite all the video evidence of him doing just that.

Graham died on the evening of July 11 after returning from an official visit to Ukraine. According to a preliminary finding from the medical examiner, shared by his office, Graham died after suffering an aortic dissection—a tear in the inner wall of the aorta—linked to hardening of the arteries.

Trump had addressed those in attendance at the funeral with a eulogy claiming that "everybody" regardless of political affiliation liked Graham, though at one point he questioned Graham's popularity and veered off-script.

But afterward, his energy appeared to decline and he dozed off in his chair, as different videos clearly show.


After footage of the president falling asleep went viral, White House spokesman Davis Ingle lashed out at critics in an email to HuffPost, writing:

"President Trump was reflecting on the loss of his dear friend Lindsey Graham, for whom he had just delivered a beautiful eulogy. Anyone suggesting otherwise is a depraved moron."

But no one was buying that explanation because the footage speaks for itself.


Trump has repeatedly had to cover for always falling asleep during meetings and events, and regularly rages against anyone who points out obvious signs of age-related decline.

To make matters worse, last month Secretary of State Marco Rubio denied that Trump falls asleep during Cabinet meetings, even when presented with video evidence while testifying before the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

Rubio told members of Congress that Trump "literally doesn't sleep," claiming Trump "works inhumane hours" and even bops around long international flights to find other people to speak to even while others are resting.

Remember: the Trump administration really seems to think we're all stupid enough not to believe our own eyes.

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