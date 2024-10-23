Skip to content

Trump-Loving Australian Senator's Post About MAGA Fans Is A Hilarious Self-Own

Trump Appeared To Fall Asleep At Another Campaign Event—And The Harris Campaign Had The Best Response

Screenshots of Donald Trump sleeping at a campaign event
@KamalaHQ/X

After Donald Trump appeared to fall asleep at a campaign event in Florida, the Harris campaign trolled him with a hilarious video.

Alan Herrera
By Alan Herrera Oct 23, 2024
After former President Donald Trump appeared to fall asleep at a campaign event in Florida, Vice President Kamala Harris's campaign trolled him with a hilarious video.

Trump attended a recent Latino summit in Doral, Florida, which gave him the opportunity to speak to Hispanic voters about issues like economic growth and border security. But that was overshadowed by a moment when he appeared to fall asleep in the middle of the event.

Enter Harris's campaign, which shared a video of the dozing Trump... accompanied by the sounds of a soothing lullaby.

The Harris campaign's response comes as Trump's behavior—including his recent decision to bop to music for 40 minutes after people at one of his rallies suffered medical emergencies—raises further questions about his age and mental fitness.

The irony here is that Trump often attacked President Joe Biden by referring to him as "Sleepy Joe" and suggested Biden is too old and unfit to be in the executive office. Once Biden stepped aside and endorsed Harris, Trump's entire campaign strategy was upended, making him the oldest candidate on the campaign trail and exposing faults in his logic.

Trump has also refused to release health records, which prompted Jonathan Reiner, a professor of medicine and surgery at George Washington University, who served as a cardiologist for former Vice President Dick Cheney, to suggest that Trump's campaign is likely concealing some "unflattering" data.

By contrast, Joshua R. Simmons, Harris's White House doctor released a medical report earlier this month that said she "possesses the physical and mental resiliency required to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency, to include those as Chief Executive, Head of State and Commander in Chief.

The difference between the two couldn't be clearer—and people loved the Harris campaign's shade while throwing some of their own.




Harris has continued to lean into questions about Trump's fitness for office, such as after Trump kicked off his rally speech in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, by admiring how the late professional golfer Arnold Palmer was "all man" and impressed other pros with his manhood in the showers.

Hours later, at her own Pennsylvania rally, Harris said Trump is "becoming increasingly unstable and unhinged" and that "The American people are seeing it, witnessing it in real time."

Adding to this, a recent Politico report revealed that when the online news site The Shade Room asked the Trump campaign to set up an interview with Trump, it was told by his advisers that he was “exhausted and refusing [some] interviews."

