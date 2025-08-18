Elon Musk Gets Blistering Reminder After Ranting About The Sun Destroying Life On Earth

But I can deal with that.

It's good to know that there are good guys out there.

Because we often hear too many stories about the bad guys.

I myself have seen some really fantastic dads at every game and important event.

Redditor havereddit wanted to hear about the world's best dads, so they asked:

"What's the most bada** thing your Dad has ever done?"

Turn it all Around

"Cheated on my mom as a wild alcoholic and then turned his life around, salvaged their relationship, held down a job, and was a constant in our life for the rest of our lives."

- Any-Percentage-6448

CUSTODY

"My parents got divorced when I was 5. I have two younger siblings - they were 4 and 2 at the time. Being in the 70s, my mom was automatically awarded full custody. She promptly met another man and moved us to a different state."

"She called my dad one day and told him to come get us, or she was putting us in foster care. She had gotten heavily into drugs and no longer wanted to be a mother."

"My dad sold everything he could to get us back home. Paid for a lawyer and got full custody, etc. I can’t imagine how hard it was to raise 3 small children, but he did it when he could have walked away. My childhood wasn’t easy, but he will always be a bada** in my eyes."

- Ok_Razzmatazz_9323

The Rock

"After getting my mom pregnant with me in college, he married her right away, and supported us by taking a full-time job in a steel foundry while finishing college full-time. After being three feet away from dying in a foundry accident, he finished his degree, got a full-time job, and supported my mom, my two sisters, and me throughout our childhood and beyond. He worked extra weekend construction jobs to put me and my sisters through college with no debt."

"My mother was able to be a stay-at-home mom throughout our childhood because of him. Now he supports and cares for his senile mother and acts as support for his brothers and sister. He's pretty much the rock of the family and an absolute hero."

- cseymour24

9 Kids

"Turned down 2 promotions because he knew it would take time away from the kids. Instead, made extra quick cash by volunteering to go on test flights when new planes arrived at the hangar. This was the very early-mid 1960s. The stories he told about those flights would make your hair curl, but having been in the war, it was nothing to him, and those flights paid good cash and helped support us, 9 kids 1 income."

- strtjstice

HERO

"My dad died of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. He was unconscious for days, and right at the end. He woke up and started talking like nothing had even happened. They call that the calm before the storm. My nephew and I sat there with him and had a 45-minute conversation all about life and death and how he wanted to be buried beside his brother."

"His exact words were 'everybody has to die otherwise there would be nowhere to park and all the good jobs will be taken,' he said, 'I lived the best life I could, I was honest and I have no regrets and I’ll have my chin up when they come and take me to where ever I’m going.' His last words were 'Ok, boys, let’s rest for now, we’ll talk later,' and he just never woke up again."

"Ironically, when he died, I was sitting beside his bed, listening to headphones really loud because he had the death rattle. When the time came, and I jumped up and was beside him when he took his last breath, the song Hero from Foo Fighters was playing on my headphones. I couldn’t listen to that song for years, but now whenever it randomly comes on, I just let it play because it’s my pop. It’s been nine years, and I still cry for that old man."

- Inevitable-Brief-115

Never Flinched

"One time, my older brother threw a heavy dining room chair at my dad’s head. My dad stuck up one hand and blocked it. It broke his hand. He didn’t flinch."

"He’s probably done more bada** things in his life, but that one sticks out because I saw it."

- REDDIT

Berlin

"He had to leave Berlin when the bombings took place. Then, eventually, he came back and had to deal with Russian soldiers in occupied Berlin. Brought his PTSD to America and had low-paying jobs until he became a doctor. 😂. I still don't know how the hell he did it."

- Krautthatshouts

The Great Guy

"On a laundry list of things: Radiator broke and leaked overnight in my old 2000 Subaru Outback nearly 10 years ago. Woke up that morning and saw the fluid under my car; it must have happened as I just parked my car the night before."

"Called my Dad that morning (thankfully lived nearby) and he picked me up, went to AutoZone or wherever for a replacement.'

"Went back to my place to replace the radiator and hoses where my car was parked (on the street) within a couple of hours and still made it to work later that day, thankfully had an afternoon shift."

"All he had was his toolbox in his car trunk. Impressive how he did it so quickly and mostly by himself (just helped hold something or grab a tool). Growing up, I was just there to hold the flashlight while he said every curse word in the dictionary while he worked on his cars."

- IT_Specialist404

Number 8

"Living in the bush for weeks at a time, scrub clearing in remote New Zealand in the late 1960s. Hit a piece of number 8 wire cutting down a tree, the chainsaw kicked back and sliced his thigh open below his groin to the knee. He stitched up his leg with fishing line and a fishing hook. Cut off the straggly bits with tin snips. Rode his horse 3-4 miles back to his car, drove his car to the hospital."

"Had the most intense scar, like a train track, down his leg, and scars forever stitched holes as he used nylon fishing line."

- Spazmonkey1949

The Signal

"Story time!"

"He was riding his motorcycle on a long, mostly empty desert highway, and a car kept cutting him off with absolutely no use of their turn signal."

"At a red light, my father pulled up next to them, reached through their window, and said, 'I guess you don't need this.' Snapped off their turn signal actuator and drove off."

- headhunterofhell2

Superhero!

"Kicked down my door at 2 am when a tornado was rolling through our neighborhood. Threw me in a downstairs closet, then proceeded to run outside and pull out the elderly neighbor out of what was left of her house. I was 9."

- TheFeelyFeels

The Savior

"When he was dying of cancer, one night he was up late in the living room trying to rest on a recliner. He heard/saw two young men trying to break into cars on our street and went out to confront them. One went toward him, so he grabbed him and held him on the hood of our car while the other acted tough. Dad said to try him, but he chickened out and ran away, soon followed by the other guy. I don't know how my dad had the strength to fend off two guys much younger and not die, but he did. And saved our cars."

- appleajh

Thanks, Santa

"It was a new corrections officer working crazy shifts, and we had just moved. My little sisters really wanted Christmas lights that year, and in their letter to Santa, they asked him to magic some lights onto the house. I remember waking up at like 3-4 am and looking outside to see my Dad on a ladder stringing some lights up. It was kind of one of those moments where you cement it as 'He'll always be THAT Dad to me. Up on that ladder, hanging lights at 3 am.'"

- MaDrAv

When I was 8...

"I grew up rural in a forest, and one night I when I was maybe 8, I woke up to flashing lights bouncing around my bedroom. My mom came in and said the neighbor's house had caught fire, and my dad had to break down his door and wake him up. The crazy thing that made it bada** to me is that it was never brought up once."

"He just never thought to talk about it or brag about saving our neighbor's life. He lived the rest of his life, never really even seeming to think about what he did. I only remembered it the week he died."

- Quankers

A Good Life

"Worked every day that he could. Did the best job he could. Earned the most he could. Stayed loyal to my mother, his entire life. Thought I was awesome. I was happy to see you every time I came over."

- marooned2000





There are a lot of really great dads out there.

That is comforting to know.

Life is hard, and a great parent can make a lot of life easier to handle.

And a lot of superhuman-type guys are out there.

They make the Avengers look like toddlers on a playground.

Who else has a bada** dad story to share?