Fox News Slammed After Viewers Notice Ironic Detail During Segment On Climate Change

Under the administration of MAGA Republican President Donald Trump and according to guidance set forth in Project 2025, agencies designed to protect Americans are being scaled back, eliminated, or actively rolling back regulations.

All in the name of increased profits for corporations with little to no regard for human life or the environment.

Trump's Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is working to eliminate a climate change related rule from 2009—during the administration of Democratic President Barack Obama—that put the government in control of greenhouse gas pollution.

Called the "Endangerment Finding," it codified greenhouse gases as a danger to public health and welfare, giving the EPA authority to regulate these types of emissions.

But protecting the public—and the planet—from harmful substances cuts into profits, so the Trump administration wants environmental protections deregulated, allowing corporations to act in "good faith" to not dump toxic waste in water or emit poisonous gases into the air.

Because that worked so well in the past.

Trump's EPA head Lee Zeldin and Energy Secretary Chris Wright recently went on Fox News to tout the administration's efforts to deregulate.

However as they spoke with Fox Host Sandra Smith...

...something in the chyron at the bottom of the screen caught people's eyes.

161 million people in the United States at risk—as they spoke—from extreme heat.

Throughout the segment, extreme heat readings—some above 120° F (49° C)—from across the U.S. were being posted.

Extreme heat is a side effect of unregulated greenhouse gas emissions.

He says that just as the temperature at the bottom of the screen hits 100 degrees. The complete and utter madness of these policy's defies belief. Trump's hatred and jealousy of Obama is demonic.

— thtanbtt.bsky.social (@thtanbtt.bsky.social) July 30, 2025 at 4:34 PM

























and smiling while he causes pollution and harms childrenF EVERY REPUBLICAN CHODE

— @DarthChipper (@darthchipper.bsky.social) July 30, 2025 at 5:36 PM









The EPA under Trump and Zeldin is doing its best to mimic the "Fire Department" in Ray Bradbury's dystopian "Fahrenheit 451" - deploying flamethrowers instead of hoses. revkin.substack.com/p/the-energy...



— Andy Revkin 🌎 ✍🏼 🪕 ☮️ revkin.substack.com (@revkin.bsky.social) July 30, 2025 at 4:02 PM

Like almost everything the Trump administration does, The New York Times reported this latest action is "all but certain to draw legal challenges."