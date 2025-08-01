Skip to content

CEOs spill on AI excitement

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Fox News Slammed After Viewers Notice Ironic Detail During Segment On Climate Change

screenshot of Sandra Smith, Chris Wright, and Lee Zeldin on Fox News
Fox News

During a Fox News segment about the repealing of several EPA climate change regulations, a graphic at the bottom of the screen caught viewers' attention.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotAug 01, 2025
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta, Kanien'kehá:ka Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself a proud Maineiac.

See Full Bio

Under the administration of MAGA Republican President Donald Trump and according to guidance set forth in Project 2025, agencies designed to protect Americans are being scaled back, eliminated, or actively rolling back regulations.

All in the name of increased profits for corporations with little to no regard for human life or the environment.

Trump's Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is working to eliminate a climate change related rule from 2009—during the administration of Democratic President Barack Obama—that put the government in control of greenhouse gas pollution.

Called the "Endangerment Finding," it codified greenhouse gases as a danger to public health and welfare, giving the EPA authority to regulate these types of emissions.

But protecting the public—and the planet—from harmful substances cuts into profits, so the Trump administration wants environmental protections deregulated, allowing corporations to act in "good faith" to not dump toxic waste in water or emit poisonous gases into the air.

Because that worked so well in the past.

Trump's EPA head Lee Zeldin and Energy Secretary Chris Wright recently went on Fox News to tout the administration's efforts to deregulate.

 youtu.be

However as they spoke with Fox Host Sandra Smith...

 screenshot of Sandra Smith, Chris Wright, and Lee ZeldinFox News

...something in the chyron at the bottom of the screen caught people's eyes.

161 million people in the United States at risk—as they spoke—from extreme heat.

  Fox News


 


 

Throughout the segment, extreme heat readings—some above 120° F (49° C)—from across the U.S. were being posted.

  Fox News

Extreme heat is a side effect of unregulated greenhouse gas emissions.

The irony, or perhaps idiocy, wasn't lost on people.


He says that just as the temperature at the bottom of the screen hits 100 degrees. The complete and utter madness of these policy's defies belief. Trump's hatred and jealousy of Obama is demonic.
— thtanbtt.bsky.social (@thtanbtt.bsky.social) July 30, 2025 at 4:34 PM


 


What a bunch of idiots. You can’t roll back emission regulations.
— bontian.bsky.social (@bontian.bsky.social) July 31, 2025 at 5:54 PM


 
 




[image or embed]
— Existence=Resistance (@calladin.bsky.social) July 31, 2025 at 12:14 AM


 
 


and smiling while he causes pollution and harms childrenF EVERY REPUBLICAN CHODE
— @DarthChipper (@darthchipper.bsky.social) July 30, 2025 at 5:36 PM


 
 


The EPA under Trump and Zeldin is doing its best to mimic the "Fire Department" in Ray Bradbury's dystopian "Fahrenheit 451" - deploying flamethrowers instead of hoses. revkin.substack.com/p/the-energy...

[image or embed]
— Andy Revkin 🌎 ✍🏼 🪕 ☮️ revkin.substack.com (@revkin.bsky.social) July 30, 2025 at 4:02 PM

Like almost everything the Trump administration does, The New York Times reported this latest action is "all but certain to draw legal challenges."

Latest News

Scott Bessent
Political News

Trump Official Blasted After Saying The Quiet Part Out Loud About 'Trump Accounts' For Newborn Babies

Donald Trump and Mehmet Oz
Political News

Trump Called Out After He's Barely Able To Keep His Eyes Open During White House Event

Jesse Watters; Donald Trump
News

Jesse Watters Gets Brutal Reminder About Trump After His Latest 'Rules For Men' Rant

Two best friends
Trending

People Who Slept With Their Best Friend And Stayed Close Share Their Experiences

More from News/political-news

Donald Trump Jr.; President Donald Trump
Alex Wong/Getty Images; Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Don Jr. Creepy AI Ad Starring Dad

When then-vice presidential nominee Governor Tim Walz called Donald Trump and the Republicans “weird,” he may have been understating things.

Case in point: the latest bizarre stunt from Donald Trump Jr.—the president’s son and full-time internet troll—who tried to mock Democrats by posting an AI-generated image of his father, labeled as “hot.” Yes, really.

Keep ReadingShow less
Gavin Newsom; JD Vance
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images; Maddie McGarvey-Pool/Getty Images

Newsom Epically Rips 'Dumb Dumb' Vance For Claiming Gerrymandering In California Is 'Outrageous'

The animosity between the administration of MAGA Republican President Donald Trump and the state of California continues to escalate, but with Texas now being thrown into the mix.

On July 10, an interview with California Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom was shared on social media.

Keep ReadingShow less
Harrison Ford
Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Harrison Ford Offers Hilariously Candid Reason Why He'll Never Retire From Acting

Indiana Jones to Star Wars to Marvel, Harrison Ford has had something for nearly every fandom in his more than 60 acting credits.

One concern fans have probably had along the way is wondering when Harrison Ford will decide enough is enough—but they can rest assured that that time is not coming soon.

Keep ReadingShow less
Kim Kardashian
Edward Berthelot/GC Images/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian's Latest SKIMS Shapewear Item Has The Internet Crying Foul

When the Kardashians first became popular, body positivity was enjoying a moment, and people who leaned into body positivity were pleased to see the Kardashians' famous curves.

As the Kardashians' popularity surged and they offered product lines, including makeup and SKIMS, some people felt pressure to make themselves more attractive, whether it be a full face of makeup or using shapewear to look better in their clothes.

Keep ReadingShow less
Ryan Walters; Kevin Stitt
KOCO 5 News/YouTube; Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Oklahoma Education Chief Accused Of Airing Porn During Meeting Now Claims GOP Governor Set Him Up

The alliance between Oklahoma Republican Governor Kevin Stitt and the state's Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters appears to be damaged beyond repair.

Walters is rumored to be after Stitt's job. In 2026 when his current term is up, Stitt will be unable to run for reelection due to the state's term limits and Walters has been hinting at a gubernatorial run.

Keep ReadingShow less