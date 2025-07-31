Skip to content

Harrison Ford Offers Hilariously Candid Reason Why He'll Never Retire From Acting

Kim Kardashian's Latest SKIMS Shapewear Item Has The Internet Crying Foul

Kim Kardashian
Edward Berthelot/GC Images/Getty Images

The reality star just unveiled her SKIMS shapewear face wrap—and fans are calling it out for adding yet another body feature for women to feel insecure about.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanJul 31, 2025
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio

When the Kardashians first became popular, body positivity was enjoying a moment, and people who leaned into body positivity were pleased to see the Kardashians' famous curves.

As the Kardashians' popularity surged and they offered product lines, including makeup and SKIMS, some people felt pressure to make themselves more attractive, whether it be a full face of makeup or using shapewear to look better in their clothes.

People could accept this duality, apparently, but Kardashian may have gone too far with SKIMS—which is now offering shapewear for the jawline, chin, and neck.

The "Seamless Sculpt Face Wrap," priced at $48, is available in shades "clay" and "cocoa."

It's described as a "must-have face wrap" that's suitable for "easy, everyday wear."

The website text read:

"Our first-ever face innovation is here. This must-have face wrap boasts our signature sculpting fabric and features collagen yarns for ultra-soft jaw support."
"Velcro closures at the top and nape of the neck allow for easy, everyday wear."

And apparently, both shades are already sold out and waititng to be restocked.

Kardashian was very proud of the new product and promoted it on her Instagram Stories:

"OK guys, so you know we've been doing shapewear for a really long time, and now we are gonna offer amazing face shapewear, which is just such a necessity."
"This material is actually infused with collagen yarns, and it's just this amazing jaw support."
"It just snatches your little chinny chin chin... It's super comfortable to wear at night or just around the house."

  @kimkardashian/Instagram

People began trolling the new release all over Twitter (X) after Kardashian announced it.


 


 


 


 

Then over on the "KUWTK" subReddit, people were done with body shaming and needing to buy more products.

"I think it's a chin strap. You wear it while you sleep so your mouth stays shut, and it forces you to breathe through your nose. Apparently, it reduces snoring and snatches your jawline and chin, but there is no scientific evidence to support it." - kr4zy_8

"I wore a medical-grade version of this when I got my chin lipo and when I got my chin implant. This almost certainly won't do anything. It's just more nonsense. They may market it as a waist trainer for your chin/jaw, but we all know it won't do anything." - hobbitstoisengard26

"Nothing new under the sun… She probably watched Ally McBeal growing up. I think about the Miracle Face Bra every time I jump rope in the gym, lol." - Senior-Lychee6079

"Why the h**l does everything about a woman need to be 'fixed'?! Holy h**l." - Elegant_Currency_31

"$50?! When I could just wrap some toilet paper around my head and call it a day? It'll do the same thing!" - thaaAntichick

"Gotta give Kim credit, she’s always at the forefront of identifying new things for women to be insecure about and profiting off them." - stankyourvrymuch


Of course, people are welcome to spend to their money on anything that makes them feel happy, confident, and beautiful.

That said, these product launches seem to send the message that not only can a person buy this, but maybe they should. But... do we really need to obsess over another body part?

