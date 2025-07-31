Kim Kardashian's Latest SKIMS Shapewear Item Has The Internet Crying Foul

Often, though, people lose a job because of outrageous behavior.

Must people choose the most dramatic ways to exit?

It all makes for good drama.

Redditor chickenolivesalad wanted to hear about the most scandalous ways people have been booted from a job, so they asked:

"What’s the most NSFW reason you’ve seen someone get fired?"

The Reaper

"Worked in a call center where a few dudes put a Carolina Reaper sucker in the microwave. It happened before I got there that day, but that half of the building was evacuated, and people said it was burning their eyes. Dude was fired that day."



- joe2352

MMMMM

POOPED

"Guy wanted to leave early boss said no. So he put a melted chocolate bar down his pant leg, saying he s**t himself and had to go home. Went on vacation and returned. Got called to HR. Apparently, someone had been stealing from vending machines, so they installed security cameras."

"They watched a video of him buying a chocolate bar, heating it up in a microwave, and putting it down his pant leg."

- Googlemyahoo75

Denny's

"An extremely short-lived front of house manager at my work was caught passed out in his car with a pipe in his hand, but he wasn't fired until he was caught in the shared manager's office (at a university, behind one-way glass) with his pipe in his hand."

- unforg1v4bl3

Technical Difficulties...

"Big virtual meeting with 3 teams. Guy posted a porn link in the chat. What made it even better was that no one caught it at first. They couldn't delete/edit the text because of the software we used. So the meeting host had us all leave and rejoin a fresh meeting session under 'technical difficulties.'"

"Lesson learned, kids, make sure you know what is in your Ctrl+C buffer."

- Sabre_One

HAPPY

"Guy was on a work trip in South Korea and put a trip to a 'Happy' massage parlor on the company credit card. He didn't think they would translate the receipt he turned in."

- DragonfruitVisible18

The Yard

"How about 'Should have been fired, but didn’t because we’re having a hard time finding anyone to work here?'"

"Anyway, so I worked at a company that built delivery vehicles onto purchased chassis. We typically had acres of finished trucks waiting to get shipped out in our 'yard.'"

"One fine day, an employee saw a couple of other employees slip into the back of a truck. A few minutes later, a couple more employees came by and got into the back of the same truck. He just minds his own business until a supervisor asks him if he knows where one of these people is. So he tells the supervisor what he saw."

"The supervisor goes out to the truck and just rolls up the rear door, revealing 2 naked men and 2 naked women just going at it on a couple of moving blankets."

"So evidently, they’d regularly been sneaking out for a couple of hours a couple of times a week for these... kinds of meetings."

- Broad_Adz

The Coldplay Effect

"Publicly-held investment fund complex General Counsel and Chief Investment Officer were having a sexual relationship. He was married, she was not; that wasn’t the problem. The problem was that they were having sex in the office. And after being warned—because there was an HR department, and co-workers complained—they kept doing it. So they both got canned from 7-figure jobs."

- RichDisk6911

Wet

"Dude was working 3 jobs and would always fall asleep once he got to our office. On more than one occasion, he (I assume) had sex dreams and ended up making a lot of inappropriate noises. My boss tried to be understanding, but he reached a limit."

- Sea_Accident_6138

"I can’t even imagine being so comfortable sleeping at work that you would have wet dreams. Also, the fact that it wasn’t a one-time thing is wild. If that ever happened to me, I would move out of the country and change my name."

- blindexhibitionist

Nailed

"Not me, but a guy I used to work with. He was working at a golf course, and a new girl just started. One of the other guys there immediately developed a crush on her. He was trying to figure out how to start a conversation with her, but one day, he saw her get in her car; there was a Nine Inch Nails sticker on the back. Perfect!"

"They like the same band. So, did he ask her what her favorite song was? No. Did he ask about her taste in music in general? Also, no. This guy just left a note on her car with some Nine Inch Nails lyrics, specifically, one of the lines from their song Closer."

"For those of you who know the song, it's the line you're thinking of. Those of you who don't, this guy's opener to some girl he had barely spoken to was the part of the song that says 'I wanna f**k you like an animal.'"

"Shockingly, she did not appreciate this, and he didn't work there much longer."

- Axikten

Caution

"Maybe too literal, but he went under yellow caution tape in an active hot work area (welding), got told by the plant manager not to do that again without proper authorization and safety gear, then verbally mocked the plant manager and went under the caution tape and back several times in a row."

"OSHA version of NSFW, but damn don’t mess with the plant manager when it comes to safety violations…"

- catsfanuk87

Major Grocery Chain

"I had a coworker when I worked at (MAJOR GROCERY CHAIN) who was one of the best coworkers ever. Hard working, always friendly, always helpful, and had a solution to any problem that could come up. He was, without a doubt, the hardest-working person in that entire store. We soon found out the reason he was that way was due to his drug use off the bathroom counters whenever he took a bathroom break."

"Our manager went into the bathroom and noticed a bit of white powder, called the cops, drug tested everybody, and then fired him when he tested positive. He was just a very nice and hardworking person, and we never would've known if it hadn't been for that drug test."

- Broon_Ters

In the Office

"The only time I had to demand an employee's security card and laptop, and then personally escort them out of the office, was when it was discovered that he had a side hustle as a sex worker and got caught on camera 'servicing' a client—IN THE OFFICE—after hours."

"Yeah, he was also an idiot."

- sniksniksnek

One Way

"Got high on lunch and drove the wrong way down a one-way street. When the cops pulled him over, there was so much smoke coming out of the car it looked like it was on fire."

- TraditionalTackle1

