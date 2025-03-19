Kim Kardashian Slammed After Participating In Tone-Deaf Tesla Photoshoot For Magazine

Kim Kardashian is in hot water online after appearing in a controversial photo shoot for the Tesla Cybertruck amid Elon Musk's unconstitutional takeover of key functions of the U.S. government.
There has perhaps never been a poorer reading of the room. Despite what most Republicans appear to think (Kardashian included it would seem), the Tesla CEO is broadly disliked by the majority of Americans according to recent polling.
Data has shown that Musk's DOGE organization's all-out assault on federal workers and extreme breaches of citizens' privacy are broadly unpopular even among Republican voters, and there are indications he is also dragging down the President's approval ratings.
Kardashian, of course, couldn't possibly care less about any of this—this is not a woman who has ever shown even marginal interest in any issue other than her own image and brand.
So her teaming up with photographer Steven Klein to drape herself across the products made by arguably the most unpopular man in the country at the moment isn't the least bit surprising.
The shoot, done for Perfect magazine, whatever that is, sees Kardashian lasciviously draped across a Cybertruck, the catastrophically ill-designed product currently helping tank Tesla's stock price.
The pictorial also features snaps of Kardashian with Tesla's Optimus robots.
Musk is also the man who kind of started the cool new trend of Republicans openly doing Nazi salutes on national television, so to say Kardashian's photo shoot "sends a message" is an understatement.
It would also be an understatement to say it has landed like a lead balloon on social media, where Kardashian has taken quite a drubbing.
Anyway, anyone surprised by Kardashian's big reveal as a sycophant for Donald Trump and his Hitler-saluting boyfriend is frankly very bad at pattern recognition, but for her part Kim insists the photo shoot was some kind of "joke."
She told Perfect:
“I think the big joke of me even doing the shoot with the robot is that I feel like I’m so robotic."
Wow, truly one of the great intellectuals of our time. Good for her.