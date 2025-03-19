Skip to content

JFK's Grandson Is Hilariously Trolling Conservatives Over Trump's Release Of JFK Files

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Kim Kardashian Slammed After Participating In Tone-Deaf Tesla Photoshoot For Magazine

Kim Kardashian
Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic

The reality TV star shared photos on Instagram of herself draped on a Tesla Cybertruck, as well as posing with an Optimus robot, for Perfect magazine—and people are criticizing her for not reading the room.

Peter Karleby
By Peter KarlebyMar 19, 2025
Peter Karleby
Peter Karleby is a writer, content producer and performer originally from Michigan. His writing has also appeared on YourTango, Delish and Medium, and he has produced content for NBC, The New York Times and The CW, among others. When not working, he can be found tripping over his own feet on a hiking trail while singing Madonna songs to ward off lurking bears.
See Full Bio

Kim Kardashian is in hot water online after appearing in a controversial photo shoot for the Tesla Cybertruck amid Elon Musk's unconstitutional takeover of key functions of the U.S. government.

There has perhaps never been a poorer reading of the room. Despite what most Republicans appear to think (Kardashian included it would seem), the Tesla CEO is broadly disliked by the majority of Americans according to recent polling.

Data has shown that Musk's DOGE organization's all-out assault on federal workers and extreme breaches of citizens' privacy are broadly unpopular even among Republican voters, and there are indications he is also dragging down the President's approval ratings.

Kardashian, of course, couldn't possibly care less about any of this—this is not a woman who has ever shown even marginal interest in any issue other than her own image and brand.

So her teaming up with photographer Steven Klein to drape herself across the products made by arguably the most unpopular man in the country at the moment isn't the least bit surprising.

The shoot, done for Perfect magazine, whatever that is, sees Kardashian lasciviously draped across a Cybertruck, the catastrophically ill-designed product currently helping tank Tesla's stock price.

The pictorial also features snaps of Kardashian with Tesla's Optimus robots.

Musk is also the man who kind of started the cool new trend of Republicans openly doing Nazi salutes on national television, so to say Kardashian's photo shoot "sends a message" is an understatement.

It would also be an understatement to say it has landed like a lead balloon on social media, where Kardashian has taken quite a drubbing.







@alisonmartino/Instagram

@itsnatded/Instagram

@klala.787/Instagram

@marbooskee/Instagram

Anyway, anyone surprised by Kardashian's big reveal as a sycophant for Donald Trump and his Hitler-saluting boyfriend is frankly very bad at pattern recognition, but for her part Kim insists the photo shoot was some kind of "joke."

She told Perfect:

“I think the big joke of me even doing the shoot with the robot is that I feel like I’m so robotic."

Wow, truly one of the great intellectuals of our time. Good for her.

Latest News

Screenshots from Croissant Woman's TikTok video
Trending

Former Camp Counselor Weirded Out After Getting 'Creepy' Letter From A Camper's Dad

Scott Campbell; Beyoncé
Celebrities

Dad Shares How Beyoncé Randomly Praised His Daughter's 'Crazy Hair' At The Dentist

Screenshot from Kelli Klement's TikTok video; Child stressed out on flight
Trending

Dad Sparks Debate After Leaving Young Son Alone To Sit Between Two Strangers On Flight

More from People/elon-musk

Jesse Watters
Fox News

Jesse Watters Dragged After Adding Another Mind-Boggling Rule For 'Real Men'

Fox News host Jesse Watters, who is apparently an authority of what it means to be a manly man, gave jazz hands to make a point about how "real men" should or shouldn't wave.

The target of his ridicule was Tim Walz, the enthusiastic Democratic Minnesota governor and vice presidential candidate who often greets the public by raising both hands in the air to wave.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots of crowd at town hall and Rep. Mike Flood
@MorePerfectUS/X; KETV NewsWatch 7

GOP Rep. Goes Viral For His Response To Crowd Chanting 'Tax The Rich' At Town Hall

Nebraska Republican Representative Mike Flood was criticized following his incredulous response to a crowd that chanted "Tax the rich!" during a town hall meeting.

The Columbus High School auditorium hosted the town hall on Tuesday evening, drawing "nearly 380" attendees, according to local network KETV Omaha. The event was lively, with Flood facing both sharp criticism over Trump administration policies and some appreciation for showing up in person.

Keep ReadingShow less
Elon Musk
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Awkward Typo In Elon Musk's Bizarre 'Education Department' Trump Meme Is A Total Self-Own

Billionaire Elon Musk was widely mocked after he celebrated President Donald Trump's executive order to begin to dismantle the Department of Education (DOE) by posting a meme of Trump at the department's grave, only for an awkward misspelling to get all the attention.

Polling indicates that eliminating the Education Department is largely unpopular, with 60% of registered voters opposing the move, according to a Quinnipiac University survey conducted March 6-10. Support stands at 33%, with opposition particularly strong among Democrats—98% oppose it, while just 1% support it.

Keep ReadingShow less
JB Pritzker; Donald Trump
Jacek Boczarski/Anadolu via Getty Images; Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Dem Governor Reveals Trump's Bonkers Demand In Exchange For Equipment During COVID

Illinois Democratic Governor J.B. Pritzker revealed during a speech this week that he clashed with President Donald Trump during the first Trump administration after Trump promised necessary medical equipment during the COVID pandemic on the condition that Pritzker praise him publicly.

Five years ago, the United States was grappling with the initial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The country had entered shutdowns that had severe economic consequences, leaving businesses and industries on the brink of collapse.

Keep ReadingShow less
Scrabble tiles spelling the word scam
Scam spelled with scrabbles on a wooden table
Photo by Markus Winkler on Unsplash

People Break Down How They Realized An Entire Industry Was A Total Scam

We unfortunately live in a world where scams are on the rise.

Thankfully, some of them are pretty easy to detect, such as an automated call from the IRS telling you a warrant is out for your arrest, or an email claiming to be from Amazon or the USPS asking for your credit card information, only to look closer and see the email address is a yahoo account.

Keep ReadingShow less