Kim Kardashian Sings 'Santa Baby' In Truly Bizarre Christmas Video—And Nobody Knows What To Think

The singer Eartha Kitt made the song "Santa Baby" popular in the 1950s.
In 2024, Kim Kardashian adapted the song, produced by Travis Barker of all people, into a tinsel fever dream of a music video that she posted on X.
It was not well received, to say the least.
In the over four-minute video, Kardashian, in tousled blonde hair, cleavage, and pants that reveal a thong, crawls around a Christmas-themed bacchanalia in a stupor, singing "Santa Baby."
Throughout the house, the camera pans over her crawling past symbols of Christmas, holy and not-so-mild ones alike. Some choice elements were elves doing drunken plumbing work, Mary and a donkey looking on as several women play nearly-naked Twister, all while her son Jesus Christ gets something from the fridge.
Characters from several classic Christmas movies are depicted being debauched. A woman swims inside an indoor fish tank.
It's ... well, it's a lot.
People were less than impressed with the video.
Much like when your mom says that your macaroni art is "interesting," people tried to put a positive spin on it.
But really...what?
Many people took issue with the appearance of Christ in the video.
Maybe this is what the director was going for, but people really thought it was weird.
Here's hoping everyone's holidays are better than whatever this was.