Kim Kardashian Sings 'Santa Baby' In Truly Bizarre Christmas Video—And Nobody Knows What To Think

Redditor timoretenebris asked:

"What show did you stop watching because of a single episode and why?"





Star Trek Discovery

"I stopped watching 'Star Trek Discovery' after the last episode of the third season."

"I remember they had some fancy AI or something and it was fighting the invaders on the ship and then it just sort of... stopped or something?"

"And then, for no apparent reason, they had a random unnamed bridge crew character save the day in some dramatic stunt."

"And it was at that point I was like, I've been watching this show for three seasons, and I have no idea of her name."

"Then I realized I didn't know the name of most of the characters."

"The original series only had three seasons and everyone in the entire world knows the names of at least half the bridge crew."

"What happened to Discovery?"

"It's a weird show."

- socialistgravity

Two And A Half Men

"'Two and a Half Men.' After Charlie got killed off, I felt the magic was gone."

- PuzzledDemand1276

"I was mostly only a casual fan and would watch if I stumbled upon the show."

"I was curious about how they would handle things post-Charlie Sheen."

"It made my casual enjoyment non-existent anymore."

- vetratten

Grey's Anatomy

"I quit after the musical episode in 'Grey's Anatomy.' When they started singing 'How to Save a Life' while operating on someone, I had to turn it off. It freaked me out."

- parakeetinmyhat

"I hate when shows do a musical episode. It sems really lazy, but it also seems like basically every show does one if it runs long enough."

- tastywofl

The Walking Dead

"'The Walking Dead.' When they killed Carl."

- Key-Rub-3047

"I stopped with Rick. Never got into the spin-offs. If the main one isn't that great, the side pieces won't be, either."

- curiously_curious3

Outlander

"Outlander, Season one finale. I loved the show but did not enjoy all the assault scenes."

- ConnieFidence

"Agree. It got even worse in Season two, which is when I stopped watching. It’s so frustrating, because I really loved the show, but the graphic scenes were just too much. There’s one and you think it’s over and then they hit you with another scene."

- Paranormal_S**thole

Friends

"'Friends.'"

"There’s an episode in the last season where Ross refuses to sleep with Rachel because she’s in a bad place emotionally. He feels that if she had been in a better place she might not want to sleep with him - which is exactly how people should behave in this situation."

"The next day, instead of her being appreciative of Ross for respecting her, she tears into him for it and tells him she feels humiliated."

"I haven’t watched 'Friends' since."

- fire_breathing_bear

Blacklist

"'Blacklist'! There was a mid-season episode where we were supposed to believe that the main woman died but it was obviously just a ploy for ratings and emotions and made me too annoyed to continue."

- outcastpice

Once Upon A Time

"I watched this when I was a bit younger but 'Once Upon A Time,' I stopped after they started bringing in some ridiculous crap, mainly just wild storylines and out there characters."

- lost_cyber

"I didn't stop watching, but I feel the magic (no pun intended) of the show ended with the Elsa storyline. After that, it felt like they were running on autopilot and no one cared to make the best show possible."

- Sorripto

Arrested Development

"The first episode of season four of 'Arrested Development' is so bad I stopped. I tried again about a year later and forced my way through two and a half episodes of that season before I just had to stop again."

"The first three seasons are some of the funniest of all TV. Season four is aggressively unfunny. Apparently, there is a season five, but there's no way I could ever get to it."

- SamuraiGoblin

Sons Of Anarchy

"My dad stopped watching 'Sons of Anarchy' because he couldn't handle one of the characters cheating on his wife. Violence? Drugs? Sex? Racism? Cartels? Tons of illegal activity? None of that bothered him."

"Dude being unfaithful to a good woman? It made him too mad to continue."

- steeple_fun

The Witcher

"'The Witcher,' season two, episode two. They took a beloved character who was a very funny part of the most lighthearted escapade in the game and completely obliterated all that was good about him. Just infuriated me and must have had Henry Cavill fuming."

- TukiSuki

The Flash

"'The Flash' when he couldn't beat two guys with guns."

- SnooLentils7751

"I hated how inconsistent his speed is. Sometimes he can catch bullets with ease, and other times, he gets hit by an ice gun with a much slower projectile."

- WolfRex5

"That's not all that was inconsistent about that show. I think it was the last episode of season two, maybe season three, when, after multiple seasons of the very clear messages, 'Move on from your parents’ murder,' and 'Don’t f**k with s**t when time traveling,' Barry goes into the past to save his parents."

"It went so against everything the show was about. I gave up then and there."

- UnAccomplished_Fox97

How To Get Away With Murder

"For me, it would be 'How To Get Away With Murder.'"

"When they revealed Wes was dead."

"My partner and I predicted who was dead right from the start of the season pretty much."

"Once they revealed it, we instantly felt all our interest in the show instantly disappear."

"Something about how he died just completely ruined the whole show for us. We didn't even care to find out how the explosion and fire that killed him happened."

"Part of the reason being he felt like more of a main character of the show more than anyone else other than Annalise, and he had some really interesting storyline going for him, what with him beng much closer and more tied to Annalise than everyone else, much in part due to how his mother died and Annalise's involvement in that."

"His father getting shot right when he approaches him to get some kind of reconciliation going was quite the letdown, not gonna lie. A really good part of his story, just gone before it really gets a chance to get going."

"Rebecca, his love interest from Season 1, being killed by Bonnie felt like it was kinda just being swept under the carpet for much of the show right from the moment it happened. I mean, I know Wes was trying to find out what happened, but even then it kinda felt like an afterthought considering how central Rebecca was to the plot until her untimely demise due to Bonnie's paranoia."

"To be honest, the whole show kind of becomes a mess in Season three. Annalise winds up in jail, Frank's in hiding for killing Wes' father and being the one who killed Rebecca's best friend in Season one, and it feels like everyone's just kind of all over the place."

- handsome_vulpine

Game Of Thrones

"The ending of 'Game of Thrones' made me never want to rewatch any of it again. If it had ended well, people would have rewatched the s**t out of it, but nope."

- IndigoButterf16

"Yeah, I think this is the only show that went SO insanely downhill that it retrospectively made the earlier seasons, previously some of the best TV ever made, significantly less enjoyable."

- hoginlly

From the loss of a beloved character to too much negative content to just pure plot outlandishness, there are many reasons that Redditors have walked away from shows, but it was surprising how often these same responses came up!