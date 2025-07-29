Simu Liu Epically Shuts Down Bizarre Hate Campaign Aimed At Fellow Marvel Star Pedro Pascal

It seems like whenever someone is at a high point in their life, someone is ready to step in and tear them down. And in the past few years, everyone has loved Pedro Pascal.
While on the promotional tour for the launch of Fantastic Four: First Steps, it's been noticed by some that Pedro Pascal comes into contact with his costars, particularly Vanessa Kirby, while making public appearances, taking photographs, and making statements.
Even Pascal's vulnerable statements for an interview with Men's Health were taken out of context:
"I was always one to reach out when I'm facing something that is challenging or making me anxious... I definitely kind of stopped doing that, and instead, I'm doomscroolling, or looking for something to watch; looking for different ways to dsiassociate from the feeling I'm having."
"And then, when it started to feel so critical, I had to go back to what was always the comfort for me in life, which was engagement in my relationships, my friendships, and conversation and shared experience."
While most took this to mean "reaching out" like making a phone call or sending a text, like "reaching out for communication," just enough people took this literally to mean "reaching out a hand" instead.
Using that "verbal confession," those critical of Pascal pointed to examples of him coming into contact with his costars, even if the act was consensual.
Memes suggesting that Pascal touches female costars to "calm his anxiety" began circling, along with degrading comments and side-eyeing memes and GIFs that have shown up in the actor's Instagram comments.
Fellow MCU actor Simu Liu, who portrayed Shang-Chi in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and will appear again in Doomsday, finally heard enough of the comments and spoke up on Twitter (X).
"Manufactured hate for someone simply because they're experiencing a moment of extreme visibility (i.e., a press tour they're contractually obligated to do) is really f**king boring."
@SimuLiu/Twitter (X)
Liu faced immediate backlash, and comments criticizing Pascal continued to pour in.
It’s not manufactured if everyone is having the same genuine reaction guy
— Kaida 🌊 (@khaliltooshort) July 26, 2025
"Hating people for doing their job is peak internet boredom. Touch grass, respectfully. 🌱📺"
— momin mindset (@MindsetMomin) July 26, 2025
I kinda agree… IF he ever did this around men.. But I never see him grab them
— 🕯️🇺🇸 Lauren Masters (@SarahKWilliam2) July 27, 2025
You would know boring. You starred in Shang Chi
— Fartrell Cluggins (@LigmaMael) July 27, 2025
then why is he an actor and goes on promos if he's experiencing anxiety? why doesn't he sit at home?
— Martin (@mtxproject) July 26, 2025
But others applauded the statement and believed people were jealous and trying to tear Pascal down.
Amen!! They hate him cause they ain’t him! 💁🏼♀️
— CC Mason (@CCMason__) July 26, 2025
Hate on repeat, so tired
— BLOCKXS.COM (@blockxs) July 26, 2025
People do the same with Kelce before Taylor everyone loved him
— dizzle3w (@dizzle32332) July 26, 2025
Agreed. That's freakin' nonsense.
— Here Be Dragons (@shara_g234) July 27, 2025
Simu Liu having the best takes # 100382007 pic.twitter.com/PW0hNMKVRc
— JamBudds (@JamBudds_) July 26, 2025
All this hate looks so forced! Like ppl are just done watching him in every 2nd movie having all the big roles and have started this smear campaign just so he gets cancelled and shunned for the rest of his career! Like seriously all this hate just feels so pre planned & weird atp
— Laufeyson (@uwuwugurl) July 26, 2025
Some also theorized that this was because of Pascal's recent defense of the trans community.
Or it’s been manufactured because he stands up for trans rights and certain people don’t like it…
— Nic (@NicwithoutaK83) July 26, 2025
miss jk gonna get you next simu be careful 😭
— jupiter 🎤 IRON HEART SPOILERS!! (@jptr_avenuee) July 26, 2025
And it all started because he...
*checks notes*
Loves and supports his trans sister.
— 📖 LiamQuane 🏳️🌈 (@spec_arc) July 28, 2025
you’re right and it’s manufactured because he’s a good dude and vocal trans rights supporter
— trevor (@brockscrocs) July 26, 2025
Those who theorized that this was about Pascal's defense of trans rights were probably correct. Pascal became vocal about the issue when his sister came out as trans, and he's been particularly vocal about trans rights during the Fantastic Four: First Steps tour.
It makes sense that anti-trans viewers would use whatever they could scrape up to silence his message.