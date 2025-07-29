Skip to content

Trump's Denial That He Ever Visited Epstein's Island Is A Freudian Slip For The Ages

James Gunn Offers Candid Reaction After Learning Trisha Paytas Named Her New Son Aquaman

James Gunn: Trisha Paytas and, Aquaman Moses Paytas-Hacmon
Maarten De Boer/Getty Images; @trishapaytas/Instagram

The new DC boss told Entertainment Tonight that, while he thinks it's "cool," he has mixed feelings about the YouTuber naming her infant son Aquaman.

Morgan Allison Ross
By Morgan Allison RossJul 29, 2025
Morgan Allison Ross
Morgan Ross is a writer, editor, and script doctor based in Washington, D.C. She received a B.A. in International Relations and Journalism from Mills College. Outside of writing, Morgan enjoys visiting museums, helping high school students achieve their dreams, and wrangling her two lovely cats, Roxie and Salem.
DC Studios co-head James Gunn had a candid and humorous reaction to YouTuber Trisha Paytas naming her newborn son “Aquaman.”

Paytas welcomed her third child, Aquaman Moses Paytas-Hacmon, on July 12. The baby joins her daughters, 1-year-old Elvis Paytas-Hacmon and 2-year-old Malibu Barbie Paytas-Hacmon. Needless to say, Paytas has a taste for bold, pop culture-inspired baby names.

While promoting Peacemaker Season 2 at San Diego Comic-Con, Gunn was asked by Entertainment Tonight about Paytas’ aquatic-themed baby:

“I saw that, yes. I think that's cool… I mean, I hope he does okay in school. I had a hard time with the last name Gunn — Tommy gun, BB gun, ray gun, I'm like, 'Okay, we get it.'"

Gunn then mused about whether little Aquaman might end up with a school-friendly nickname:

“Is his middle name Gary or something? Are they going to call him AQ? What are they going to call him? Won't he get made fun of in school? Do kids make fun of kids anymore?"

Actor Frank Grillo, who joins Peacemaker this season as Rick Flag Sr., reassured Gunn that the kid will be just fine:

“He's going to be fine. Especially if he lives in New York, where I grew up, he'll be great."

Well, that’s comforting.

Posted yesterday, you can watch the interview clip below:

So, what exactly motivated the 37-year-old YouTuber to name their baby “Aquaman?”

In the July 22 episode of her Just Trish podcast, Paytas explained the name was inspired by her husband, Moses Hacmon’s love of water and the superhero himself.

Paytas revealed:

“We just started watching a bunch of water movies… We watched ‘Ponyo.’ We watched ‘Waterworld.’ We watched so many. And then when we watched ‘Aquaman, we’re, like, 'Oh, this is our kid.'”

She also considered naming the baby Moses Jr. or Aladdin, but the final decision came during a doctor’s visit, when she spotted an Aquaman poster. Since then, the couple has displayed the same poster in their children’s playroom, alongside others from Barbie and Elvis—tributes to the names of their older children.

Additionally, internet speculation has swirled around the timing of Trisha Paytas’ baby announcements, with some suggesting a bizarre pattern linking her children’s births to the deaths—or supposed reincarnations—of famous figures. When Malibu Barbie was born, it closely followed the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Elvis’ birth stirred rumors tied to the possible passing of Pope Francis.

And now with Aquaman? Ozzy Osbourne reportedly died on July 22… so, naturally, some believe he’s been reincarnated as Trisha Paytas’ baby.

Makes perfect sense… I guess.

Dressed in blue seashell and sea creature matching clothes, you can view Trisha’s Instagram announcement of baby Aquaman:

Wishing Paytas all the best, Gunn celebrated his newest season of Peacemaker with Grillo, Tim Meadows, who plays agent Langton Fleury, and Sol Rodriguez, who plays Sasha Bordeaux, a character from the Batman universe.

While sidestepping questions about a possible Batman cameo, Gunn shared the central theme of Peacemaker Season 2:

“I think the theme of Peacemaker Season 2, if anything, is about redemption. This is a character who knows he did wrong in the past. He has changed dramatically from Season 1."
"The one thing I didn't want to do is have Peacemaker act exactly like he did at the beginning of Season 1.”

Here’s the latest trailer of Peacemaker’s comeback:

  - YouTubeDC/YouTube

Perhaps Trisha Paytas’ Aquaman could cameo in season 3?

As for a future cameo from baby Aquaman? Probably not—but the internet certainly enjoyed the idea, teasing Gunn about the name and wondering if Paytas’ son might grow into the role of DC’s next underwater hero..

You can view their reactions below:

  @trishapaytas/Instagram

  @vivarodviet/Instagram

  @mfermin25/Instagram

  @liv.cer4/Instagram

  @skywho12/Instagram

  @abbriannadanielle/Instagram

  @auraohai/Instagram

  @aldybandojo/YouTube

  @xaytre-marc3309/YouTube

  @CaptainFirefred/YouTube

  @YanF88/YouTube

Gunn is also flying high on the success of Superman, which has now surpassed $500 million at the global box office. That milestone makes it the fourth-highest-grossing film featuring the iconic Kryptonian.

According to ComScore, Zack Snyder’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice remains the top earner with $874 million worldwide, followed by 2013’s Man of Steel with $669 million, and 2017’s Justice League close behind at $661 million.

Catch the full interview with James Gunn and the Peacemaker cast here:

  - YouTubeEntertainment Tonight/YouTube

