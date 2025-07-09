James Gunn Bluntly Fires Back At 'Jerks' Who Criticize Superman's Pro-Immigrant Themes

Superman director James Gunn issued a response to the "jerks" who criticize the political themes inherent to the superhero's story, expressing his hope that seeing the movie will "make people a little nicer."
Speaking with The Times of London, Gunn stressed that the story of Superman is more relevant than ever considering the ongoing political turmoil in the United States largely centered around the Trump administration's immigration crackdown.
He said:
“I mean, Superman is the story of America. An immigrant that came from other places and populated the country, but for me it is mostly a story that says basic human kindness is a value and is something we have lost.”
“Yes, it plays differently. But it’s about human kindness and obviously there will be jerks out there who are just not kind and will take it as offensive just because it is about kindness. But screw them.”
Gunn pointed out that its core, the story is also one about "morality":
“Do you never kill no matter what — which is what Superman believes — or do you have some balance, as Lois believes? It’s really about their relationship and the way different opinions on basic moral beliefs can tear two people apart.”
“This Superman does seem to come at a particular time when people are feeling a loss of hope in other people’s goodness. I’m telling a story about a guy who is uniquely good, and that feels needed now because there is a meanness that has emerged due to cultural figures being mean online.”
“And, no, I don’t make films to change the world, but if a few people could be just a bit nicer after this it would make me happy.”
Many concurred with Gunn's remarks.
As did Gunn's longtime collaborator, actor Nathan Fillion, who said of the film's critics:
"Somebody needs a hug. It's just a movie, guys."
Gunn's take on Superman is the first standalone film featuring the superhero since 2013's Man of Steel. It will be released on Friday, July 11.