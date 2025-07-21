Rachel Brosnahan Admits To Hiring A Witch To Break Her 'Travel Curse' Before 'Superman' Press Tour

Air travel is pretty much a nightmare any way you slice it, and actor Rachel Brosnahan has a unique solution: literal witchcraft.

Brosnahan has been jetting around the world to promote the new Superman film, in which she plays Clark Kent's savvy journalist girlfriend Lois Lane.

And before the press tour launched, she was feeling pretty jittery, because air travel has long tended to be her personal kryptonite, if you will.

During a recent visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Brosnahan explained that she has been plagued by bad travel luck for a decade, so with Superman taking off it was time to get serious by hiring a witch.

- YouTube youtu.be

She told Fallon of the globe-trotting Superman press tour:

"It’s a miracle that we made it all over the world. I have been suffering from a travel curse for the last 10 years."

Brosnahan told Fallon that her travels are "never not as stressful as humanly possible," so much so that many people refuse to travel with her.

She explained:

"Literally, Peter Safran, who co runs DC Studios, won’t travel with me. He was like, 'I'm not getting on a plane with you.'"

"Nobody believes the curse until they travel with me."

So when the Superman press tour approached, Brosnahan was "desperate."

"So I asked if anyone knew like an energy healer or a past-life reader."

Soon enough, a witch was dispatched to her house with a "wishing well and a magic wand," and once an NDA was signed, they got to work.

Brosnahan stopped short of sharing what magic the witch brought to bear, but she says it was successful.

"We tackled the curse together . . . she seemed pretty skilled and ready to take it on. I'm happy to report that it worked."

Phew! On social media, many were intrigued by Brosnahan's source of help—especially those who are self-described witches themselves.

@kikiandco___/Instagram

@vero_sauce/Instagram

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/Facebook

And others praised Brosnahan for her portrayal of Lois Lane in Superman.

@fallontonight/Instagram





It may not be the most conventional cure for a travel curse, but whatever works!

Superman is currently in theaters nationwide.