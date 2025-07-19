TikTok Horrified After Woman Reveals She Cooked And Ate Her Own Rib Meat After Surgery

Skip to content

Woman Collects Diet Coke-Obsessed Boss' Empty Cans For A Month—And It's Truly Alarming

TikToker @pterodactylhunny opened up about how she once ate some of her own rib meat after she was allowed to keep her rib following surgery—and viewers are not okay.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanJul 19, 2025
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
Most of us shy away from the subject of cannibalism, for honestly understandable reasons.

But TikToker @pterodactylhunny just brought auto-cannibalism to everyone's attention in a way that was probably not on any of our bingo cards.

After having to have a procedure to have a rib removed, she was able to take a small vial home, which contained some of the meat and bone. She proceeded to boil it and taste it, stating that it was not "that weird" of an act, although she did admit that it didn't taste great, likely do to the formaldehyde solution it had been soaking in.

You can watch the original video here:

@pterodactylhunny

this is a true story

Understandably, after seeing this video, people had questions and concerns.

The majority couldn't imagine even being interested in trying something like this, while a small margin could understand the curiosity when the opportunity came up.

A fellow TikToker was alarmed by the idea and imagined all the other things @pterodactylhunny could have posted about.

@ragefullcontent

She ate her own ribs bro wtf 😭😭 #barbecue #ribs #bbq #stitch

Some shared the TikToker's concern and disgust, wishing they could un-see the video.

Eating something like this isn't something that most people could've fathomed as a possibility, and it takes "cringeworthy" to a whole new level for them.

Another TikToker was sort of intrigued by the idea of this qualifying as veganism.

Usually when people think of something being vegan, they think of something that is plant-based and without animal products involved, but veganism is largely about consent. Many people will not eat meat because of an animal's inability to consent to being involved in the process.

But a woman willingly trying her own sample, or as this TikToker pointed out, a man serving cannibal tacos, might qualify as veganism to some people because of a person's ability to consent to the act, both in providing the meat and consuming it.

@lauren.eiileen

#fyp #following #trending #relateable #vegan #veganteacher

Some understood the TikToker's curiosity and agreed with the veganism distinction.

There's a reason why cannibalism, zombies, and even vampirism are popular tropes among villains in horror movies and TV series. This just isn't something that most people would view as a possibility, not to mention with the formaldehyde thrown in.

Let's hope this TikToker got her curiosity out of her system.

