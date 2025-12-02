Skip to content

Gavin Newsom Just One-Upped Trump's 'Perfect' MRI Results With A Trolling Memo From His Own 'Doctor'

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

People Share Laws That Don't Exist In The U.S. But Would Actually Help Millions

Law and order
Photo by Tingey Injury Law Firm on Unsplash

Reddit user CassandraTheBard asked: "What law doesn’t exist yet in the U.S. that would help millions of people immediately?"

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanDec 02, 2025
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio

New laws are signed into existence all the time, but it's debatable at times who they're really for and who they are helping.

There are laws, however, that would be incredibly helpful to the general public if they could simply be approved.

Redditor CassandraTheBard asked:

"What law doesn't exist yet in the U.S. that would help millions of people immediately?"


Full Transparency

"Politicians should wear uniforms with their corporate sponsors on them like race car drivers."

- ShinySpeedDemon

"It's a funny idea at first until you realize the modern corporations and politicians would love that. Corpos would see it as the most valuable marketing space on earth; politicians, a prized piggy to sell at market and a way to 'connect' with their base."

"If you believe the average person would think it's a bad thing, seeing it as some testament to the politician's conflict of interest, you're sadly mistaken, and perhaps that's the larger issue at hand; the average person would think nothing of it."

"A better, simpler rule would be preventing corporations from making any form of donation or gift, and limiting personal ones to a reasonable level to ensure that someone earning a median salary has the same power to fund politics as a CEO."

- lol-true

No More Stock Trading

"Eliminate senator stock trading."

- SilencedObserver

"All stock trading in the government."

- sasquatch0_0

"Eliminate all money in politics, period. No lobbying, no PACs, no insider trading, end Citizens United. Elected officials are public servants."

- MysteriousSprite_172

Sort Of A Redo Button

"Do like Canada, and if the government cannot function, throw everyone out and hold new elections to replace them."

- one_pound_of_flesh

"Australia does this, too. Double dissolution means if the Senate refuses to pass the same bill twice, then it's all dissolved and we go back to the polls. Last time this happened was 2016."

- Odd-Bumblebee00

"We Americans grow up being told our founding fathers created the most brilliant democratic system ever devised by humans. As if we are the most modern and forward-thinking government in the world. Most of us still don’t realize that other countries have civic designs that are simply way ahead of ours, and function better. ours is totally outdated, regardless of any ideology."

- gorillaneck

Accountability

"All politicians, past and present, are subject to all the laws of the land regardless of where they are."

- amaddox2510

"If they can enshrine minimum ages in the constitution to account for assumed immaturity, they can make maximum age limits to account for assumed cognitive decline, too."

- Adventurous-Mall7677

Misinformation

"It should be a crime for politicians to lie and spread misinformation. They should be legally held accountable to the highest standard."

- No-Month7350

Consistent Honesty

"Truth in advertising."

- Jay_Joker718

"And in news reporting!"

- BordicChernomyrdin

"Who determines accuracy? The government? What happens when you have negative reporting, the government doesn't want to come out? Oops, sorry, that's inaccurate."

"Never going to work, far too easy to abuse, and far too difficult to ascertain absolute truth without bias. The current system of allowing parties affected by false and defamatory writing to pursue legal remedy through the courts is probably as good as it's going to get without allowing government overreach."

- KazanTheMan

Insurance Regulation

"Regulate insurance companies! Their overreach has gotten waaaay out of control. Also, get insurance out of medicine. They don't get to tell doctors what they can and can't do anymore."

- Abyss_staring_back

"Honestly, I think we should do away with all insurance and just have liability taxes. Profiting off others' fear of misfortune is a bane on society."

- vitalvisionary

A Pause For All

"When the government shuts down, all taxes are paused for Americans."

- ChickyBoys

"And if the federal employees don't get paid, then neither do the politicians."

- Ms_Schuesher

Rent Control

"Businesses can’t own more than a certain percentage of housing in any given area. Everything else has to be inhabited by the owner."

"Please, somebody smarter than me respond with how this would work without making rents go crazy."

- substandardpoodle

"I think increasingly burdensome taxes should be levied on every single-family home owned beyond the first. A second home would feel unfairly taxed, a third unreasonable, and beyond that, it would essentially be unfeasible to profit from renting."

"Private landlords might be able to afford a few places, flippers would have to move property, and corporations would be essentially taxed out of profitability."

- Soluban

Equal Opportunity Lobbying

"Eliminate lobbying."

- ansibley

"There is some good lobbying and is needed. I think a better solution would be federally funded elections. This would keep private money from influencing elections, as currently, politicians need to raise money to get into office and stay in office."

- azmodan72

"Every politician running should be allotted the same amount of advertising as their opponent. No more, no less, no different. That would eliminate the campaign contribution scheme."

- jaks_hammer

Consistent Term Limits

"Term limits on all politicians."

- WyldStalynz

"The unfortunate truth about term limits is that if all the politicians are relatively inexperienced (because they can only serve so long) then the institutional knowledge, experience, and expertise will overwhelmingly rest with unelected staffers and consultants."

- jartopan

Paid Vacation And Sick Leave

"Guaranteed paid vacation."

- MohammedMMUktar

"Also paid sick leave."

- RepFilms

"We went through a whole a** pandemic, and most states still don't have paid sick leave or only allow it if you're a cop or some s**t. Ridiculous."

- nullv

"Sick pay that you don’t have to earn at one hour per month."

- magnusthehammersmith

Body Cam Footage

"Any cop who cannot supply body cam footage upon request (or during an arrest or whenever) is immediately stripped of their rank and has to go back to the police academy for a minimum of one year. If this happens three times, they're fired and blacklisted from police and security work."

"If the missing footage is of an incident where the officer kills someone, the officer is fired and blacklisted from police and security work."

- partofbreakfast

Attorney Fee Coverage

"The 'American Rule' is that everyone pays for their own attorney fees unless you signed a contract that says otherwise, or your state established a right to attorney fees for some limited claims."

"This is different from many other counties, where the loser in litigation pays for the winner's attorney fees."

"The US system makes it more likely that someone sues over questionable claims if they have the money, and can incentivize someone (cough cough) to file lawsuits just to get a favorable settlement."

"The winner-take-all system makes it less likely that people file questionable claims (and maybe we want plaintiffs to bring claims even if they aren’t sure they’ll win), but also makes it easier for people with fewer resources to file good claims."

"It’s a subtle rule, but changing it would totally shift the analysis on when to file a claim."

- Chickaduck

While the world feels weird right now, there are ways that we can improve and still keep hope, evidenced right here in none other than a Reddit thread.

Latest News

Gavin Newsom; Pete Hegseth
Political News

Gavin Newsom Trolls Pete Hegseth Hard For Trying To Meme Drug Boat Bombing Scandal

Ariana Grande attends the "Wicked: For Good!" New York Premiere at David Geffen Hall on November 17, 2025, in New York City.
Trending

Ariana Grande Shares Old Interview Clip As 'Loving Reminder' About Body-Shaming

Kash Patel
Political News

Damning Leaked Report Reveals Embarrassing Demand Kash Patel Made After Charlie Kirk Assassination

Mika Brunold
LGBTQ

Rising Tennis Star Inundated With Support From Fans And Fellow Pros After Coming Out As Gay

More from Trending

Mel Curth; Samantha Fulnecky
University of Oklahoma/Facebook; @OU_Tennis/X

University Of Oklahoma Places Professor On Leave After Student Cries 'Religious Discrimination' For Bad Grade On Essay

A Christian college student has started an all-out war after she received a failing grade on a psychology essay for using the Bible as her only source.

Samantha Fulnecky was assigned a 650-word essay about how gender stereotypes impact societal expectations of individuals.

Keep ReadingShow less
Elaine Miles
CBS; Elaine Miles/Facebook

Indigenous 'Northern Exposure' Actor Says She Was Detained By ICE After Agents Claimed Tribal ID 'Looked Fake'

Elaine Miles is an actor best known for her roles as doctor's office receptionist Marilyn Whirlwind in the 1990s TV series Northern Exposure and as one of the sisters, Lucy, in the film Smoke Signals.

More recently, Miles starred as Florence in an episode of HBO's The Last of Us.

Keep ReadingShow less
Pete Hegseth
Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images

Pete Hegseth Blasted After Trying To Turn His Potential War Crimes Scandal Into A Meme

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is facing heavy criticism after he made light of his deadly attacks on alleged drug-smuggling vessels in the Caribbean by turning the scandal into a meme featuring Franklin the Turtle, the protagonist of the popular Canadian children's book series authored by Paulette Bourgeois and illustrated by Brenda Clark.

The meme, which Hegseth inexplicably captioned "for your Christmas wish list," features a doctored book cover titled Franklin Targets Narco Terrorists and shows Franklin firing a bazooka from a helicopter at boats in the water below.

Keep ReadingShow less
Donald Trump
x.com/acyn

Trump Dragged After Vowing To Release Results From His 'Perfect' MRI On Unknown Body Part

President Donald Trump was dragged after he told reporters he would release the results of an MRI because the results were "perfect."

The White House has not released the results of a scan after Trump's recent admission that he underwent an MRI as part of a visit to Walter Reed Military Center in October.

Keep ReadingShow less
screenshot from "22 Minutes" Trump parody sketch
22 Minutes/CBC Television

Canadian Comedy Show Epically Skewers Trump With Hilarious 'Quiet, Piggy!' Storytime Sketch

For those lucky enough to live in Canada or along the United States border with Canada, This Hour Has 22 Minutes—shortened to just 22 Minutes since 2009—has been a bright spot in a sometimes bleak political landscape.

The show's format is a mock news program. Launched in 1993 during Canada's 35th general election, 22 Minutes was The Daily Show three years before there was one. 22 Minutes focuses primarily on Canadian politics with a combination of news parody, sketch comedy, and satirical editorials, but sometimes delves into international affairs.

Keep ReadingShow less