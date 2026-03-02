Skip to content

Video Of Kuwaiti Locals Rushing To Help American Pilot Shot Down In Friendly Fire Incident Goes Viral

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Kelly Ripa Opens Up About Surreal Moment Psychic Outed Her Pregnancy To The World In Wild Video

Kelly Ripa and Char Margolis
ABC

As Ripa celebrates 25 years as the host of Live, she opened up to Variety about a wild moment when a psychic revealed that Ripa was pregnant in 2000—during her first-ever appearance guest-hosting the show.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanMar 02, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio

Kelly Ripa has been a Live co-host for the past 25 years, and in an era where most shows don't make it past the first one or two, that's certainly something to celebrate.

During an interview with Variety, Ripa looked back on her time as a daytime television talk show host and explored some of her favorite moments. The early 2000s being what they were, there were some doozies!

But Ripa's favorite moment goes back to when she was pregnant with her second child, but so early in her pregnancy that she did not share the news with anyone besides her husband.

That did not stop one of that week's guest stars, popular psychic Char Margolis, from figuring it out.

The first surprising detail of this story is that Ripa had not expected to be there at that time; she was filling in for a co-host who could not be there, and she was swapped in at the last minute. There was no way for the guest star to have known that Ripa would be there, let alone have time to research her.

Ripa, again, also had not shared the news that she was expecting with anyone besides her husband, so there shouldn't have been a way for Margolis to know that, either.

But when she stepped on stage, the psychic cut right to the chase, stating that she'd overheard that Ripa was married, and Margolis recognized there was another important presence in her life, her grandmother, who watched over her from beyond.

Ripa became emotional, acknowledging that her grandmother had been very important to her, but Margolis's next observation cut to the quick, stating that Ripa's grandmother was also looking over a child who would come into her life.

When Margolis questioned if Ripa was expecting a child, Ripa laughed sheepishly and admitted:

"I haven't told my boss yet!"

Looking back on that moment, Ripa was still awestruck by the experience.

"It wasn't like she could research me. I was not supposed to be here!"

You can watch the special moment here:

- YouTubewww.youtube.com

This isn't just one of Ripa's favorite moments from the show, either. It's become such a phenomenon that the interaction between the two women has been widely shared online, with some people recognizing it without ever having watched a full episode.

One recent posting appears on Instagram here, where fans are still fascinated by it.

@charmargolis/Instagram

@charmargolis/Instagram

@charmargolis/Instagram

@charmargolis/Instagram

@charmargolis/Instagram

@charmargolis/Instagram

@charmargolis/Instagram

@charmargolis/Instagram

@charmargolis/Instagram

@charmargolis/Instagram

Whether you believe in psychics or not, this is one of those weird coincidences that's thoroughly entertaining to think about and to watch happen live.

Perhaps it was a total fluke, and Margolis went with a commonly loved relative, but it's a little tougher to explain her guessing a pregnancy that she could be wrong about—on stage in front of everyone.

Latest News

Screenshot of Donald Trump
Political News

Trump Gets Distracted By His New Ballroom In The Middle Of Speech About Iran War In Surreal Video

Jayme Lawson; Wunmi Mosaku
Celebrities

'Sinners' Stars Applauded For Their Incredibly Nuanced Takes On N-Word Controversy At BAFTAs

Seth Rogen; Catherine O'Hara
Celebrities

Seth Rogen's Poignant Acceptance Speech After Catherine O'Hara Won Posthumous Award Has Fans Sobbing

Lauren Holly; Dennis Quaid; Rafael Cruz
Political News

'Dumb & Dumber' Star Lauren Holly Epically Drags Dennis Quaid After His Photo-Op With Ted Cruz

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Screenshots of military wife
@CassandraRules/X

Wife Of Active Duty U.S. Military Member Goes Viral For Her Furious Reaction To Trump's Attacks On Iran

@kendallybrown, a TikTok user and military wife, went viral after she published a TikTok video in which she let President Donald Trump's supporters know how much she "hates" them after Trump ordered an attack on various sites in Iran on Saturday morning.

Trump said that the U.S. military was "knocking the crap out of Iran" but the "big wave" of attacks is still yet to come, and has not ruled out putting boots on the ground, saying the war is progressing "way ahead of schedule."

Keep ReadingShow less
Ilhan Omar; Nancy Mace
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images; Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Ilhan Omar Claps Back Hard After Nancy Mace Tries To Insult Her With Bizarre Post Following Iran Attack

Minnesota Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar clapped back at South Carolina Republican Representative Nancy Mace after Mace attempted to insult her and Michigan Democratic Representative Rashida Tlaib after President Donald Trump ordered an attack on various sites in Iran on Saturday morning that killed Iranian leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other top officials.

Omar and Tlaib were the first two Muslim women elected to Congress. Both have faced repeated attacks from members of the Republican Party tied to their religion, including being labeled part of the so-called “Jihad Squad,” a term suggesting they are sympathetic to extremism or seek to impose Islamist rule in the United States.

Keep ReadingShow less
Christian Bale
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Christian Bale Explains Why Fans Are Always Disappointed When They Meet Him—And His Candor Is Refreshing

We've all heard the old saying, "You should never meet your heroes," and Christian Bale most certainly agrees.

The Dark Knight actor offered very candid advice to his fans during an interview with Entertainment Tonight, explaining that the last thing any of them should do is try to meet him in real life, because he'll only disappoint them in return.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Pete Hegseth
MS Now

Pete Hegseth Ripped After Trying To Claim That The U.S. 'Didn't Start This War' With Iran

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth was criticized after he claimed that the U.S. "didn't start this war" with Iran—just days after the Trump administration authorized an attack on various sites in Iran with the joint efforts of Israel over the weekend.

The war against Iran is already spreading beyond its initial battlefield. Iranian reprisals have struck Gulf states hosting U.S. bases—including Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia—while Hezbollah has entered the fight, firing rockets into Israel and ending a month-long ceasefire.

Keep ReadingShow less
Connor Storrie stands center stage on Saturday Night Live alongside U.S. Olympic gold medalists Quinn Hughes (far left), Hilary Knight (left), Megan Keller (right), and Jack Hughes (far right) during his opening monologue in Studio 8H.
Saturday Night Live/YouTube

'SNL' Turns Trump Diss About U.S. Women's Olympic Hockey Team On Its Head With Sweet Monologue Moment

Connor Storrie’s debut Saturday Night Live monologue had just about everything: jokes, a childhood throwback, a few perfectly placed Heated Rivalry innuendos, and—because this is apparently the most athletic season in Studio 8H history—both the gold-winning players from the U.S. men’s and women’s Olympic hockey teams.

The appearance came just days after controversy over invitations to the White House and President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address, giving the night an edge that felt bigger than a typical celebrity-cameo parade.

Keep ReadingShow less