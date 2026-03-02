Kelly Ripa Opens Up About Surreal Moment Psychic Outed Her Pregnancy To The World In Wild Video

Kelly Ripa has been a Live co-host for the past 25 years, and in an era where most shows don't make it past the first one or two, that's certainly something to celebrate.

During an interview with Variety, Ripa looked back on her time as a daytime television talk show host and explored some of her favorite moments. The early 2000s being what they were, there were some doozies!

But Ripa's favorite moment goes back to when she was pregnant with her second child, but so early in her pregnancy that she did not share the news with anyone besides her husband.

That did not stop one of that week's guest stars, popular psychic Char Margolis, from figuring it out.

The first surprising detail of this story is that Ripa had not expected to be there at that time; she was filling in for a co-host who could not be there, and she was swapped in at the last minute. There was no way for the guest star to have known that Ripa would be there, let alone have time to research her.

Ripa, again, also had not shared the news that she was expecting with anyone besides her husband, so there shouldn't have been a way for Margolis to know that, either.

But when she stepped on stage, the psychic cut right to the chase, stating that she'd overheard that Ripa was married, and Margolis recognized there was another important presence in her life, her grandmother, who watched over her from beyond.

Ripa became emotional, acknowledging that her grandmother had been very important to her, but Margolis's next observation cut to the quick, stating that Ripa's grandmother was also looking over a child who would come into her life.

When Margolis questioned if Ripa was expecting a child, Ripa laughed sheepishly and admitted:

"I haven't told my boss yet!"

Looking back on that moment, Ripa was still awestruck by the experience.

"It wasn't like she could research me. I was not supposed to be here!"

You can watch the special moment here:

- YouTube www.youtube.com

This isn't just one of Ripa's favorite moments from the show, either. It's become such a phenomenon that the interaction between the two women has been widely shared online, with some people recognizing it without ever having watched a full episode.

One recent posting appears on Instagram here, where fans are still fascinated by it.

Whether you believe in psychics or not, this is one of those weird coincidences that's thoroughly entertaining to think about and to watch happen live.

Perhaps it was a total fluke, and Margolis went with a commonly loved relative, but it's a little tougher to explain her guessing a pregnancy that she could be wrong about—on stage in front of everyone.