TikToker Hilariously Calls Out Target After Champion Pants Feature Awkwardly-Placed Front Pleat

Dad Epically Melts Down After Daughter Tricks Him Into Believing His In-N-Out Burger Is Vegan

Screenshots from ​@maddiegoetzzzzz's TikTok video
@maddiegoetzzzzz/TikTok

TikToker Maddie Goetz filmed her dad's tantrum after she tricked him into believing that the In-N-Out burger he just took a bite out of and loved was actually vegan.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
There are definitely some vegans and vegetarians out there who are very loud and proud about their lifestyle, as well as their beliefs that other people should do the same.

But there's nothing quite like the hatred that comes pouring out of a person who hates vegans and "vegan food."

TikToker Maddie Goetz was in Los Angeles with her parents and introduced her parents to burgers from In-N-Out for the very first time. Initially when she asked her father what he thought of the burger, he sounded incredibly pleased off-camera, stating that it was easily one of the best burgers he'd ever had in his life.

To prank him, Goetz added some ketchup to her burger and then dropped this bombshell before taking a bite:

"I genuinely cannot believe that this is all vegan."

Her father was immediately dumbfounded, searching for reason in her statement:

"It's... You mean the fries are vegan?"

When Goetz persisted that the entire restaurant was vegan, and that this made total sense since they were in L.A., her dad's world seemed to fall apart around him.

Her father vented:

"It's vegan meat?!"
"This is not meat-meat?"
"I wanted a real hamburger. This is fake meat? This isn't even...what is this?"

Goetz tried to reason with him, pointing out that he'd just said it was one of the best burgers he'd ever had, but he was insistent.

"I didn't know that it was not meat-meat! I don't want to eat a salad hamburger!"
"Now that I'm starting to taste that it's not [real]! It tastes like baked beans or some sh*t!"
"Let's go to McDonald's! I don't want to eat fake meat!"

You can watch the video here:

@maddiegoetzzzzz

I CANT STOP LAUGHING

Viewers were absolutely flabbergasted by Goetz's father's 180 reaction after he thought that the In-N-Out burger was actually vegan.

Some were surprised by how quickly he flipped the script on the "best burger he'd ever had."

Others agreed and found his reaction to be incredibly childish and immature.

Some mocked his follow-up suggestion of getting "real meat" at McDonald's.

Others couldn't stop shaking their heads over his clear hatred of vegans and vegan food.

Some even went so far as to make assumptions about his political affiliations.

It's understandable how someone who is not vegan might be a little hesitant when entering a vegan restaurant for the first time, not quite sure what to expect from the flavors and food textures.

But we forget how many of the foods we naturally eat are already vegan and that eating an occasional meal that is vegan would not hurt us in the slightest. If anything, discovering that the "best burger he'd ever had" was actually vegan should have been some kind of win, not something to panic over.

