Fans Are Obsessed With How Harrison Ford Texts After Screenshots Of Congrats Texts To 'Shrinking' Cast Go Viral

McDonald's Just Launched A 'Shareable' XXL Size Of Fries—And The Internet Doesn't Want To Share

A Kuala Lumpur-based McDonald's featured a “Fan Fries Meal” with an XXL size offering of French fries.
Faris Hadziq/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

In honor of International Fry Day, McDonald's premiered a new gargantuan size French fry size in Malaysia, dubbed the "McDonald's Fan Fries Meal."

Morgan Allison Ross
By Morgan Allison RossJul 18, 2025
Morgan Allison Ross
Morgan Ross is a writer, editor, and script doctor based in Washington, D.C. She received a B.A. in International Relations and Journalism from Mills College. Outside of writing, Morgan enjoys visiting museums, helping high school students achieve their dreams, and wrangling her two lovely cats, Roxie and Salem.
See Full Bio

To celebrate International French Fry Day, McDonald’s Malaysia introduced an XXL version of their French fries that look delicious enough to share... or not.

The “Golden Arches” company launched the “Fan Fries Meal” on July 11th in the Bukit Bintang district in Kuala Lumpur (that’s Malaysia’s capital), featuring a large order of fries, a small drink, and a side for about $2.34 in U.S. dollars.

The campaign featured digital billboards showcasing the enormous fries and employees dressed in Grimace-approved purple and black, handing out trays of fries near the monorail station. The French Fries Meal was also promoted on Wealth through a viral Instagram post.

Guard your taste buds upon viewing this professionally-styled food advertisement:

The Chief Marketing Officer of McDonald's Malaysia, Chin Mei Lee, issued the following statement on the fan meal:

“We know how much Malaysians love our fries – it’s never enough! That’s exactly what inspired the McDonald’s Fan Fries Meal.”

The specialty Happy Meal in Malaysia, available for both adults and kids, is the largest distribution of fries since Ronald McDonald phased out supersized menu items in 2004.

Lee went on to praise fans of the iconic golden, hot and crunchy fries:

“We wanted to create something truly memorable that brings people together over the one item they can never resist. Whether it’s with friends or family, the McDonald’s Fan Fries Meal is our way of saying thank you and celebrating those joyful moments with everyone.”

Unfortunately, Malaysian fans could only get their oversized spud helping (unless it was sold out at their local McDonald's) by July 13th. And not to be outdone, Japan also introduced a “Grand Size” of fries at 69 American cents.

So, perhaps the corporation is testing the waters internationally to reintroduce the “Supersize” version of their fast food items?

McDonald's has been known to test international foods for introduction to North American restaurants, including the mammoth “Big Arch” burger, which appears to be an impossibly larger version of the “Big Mac” burger.

Below is a photo of the massive cholesterol-heavy meal only available in Canada:

Following Burger King’s “Impossible Whopper,” McDonald's is also testing a meatless burger called the “McVeggie” in locations across British Columbia, Ontario, and New Brunswick.

As newer McDonald's items inch their way into U.S. restaurants, the Chicago-based company reported a disappointing start to the first quarter, with a 3 percent decline in U.S. revenue, marking the largest same-store decline since the pandemic.

McDonald's Chairman and CEO, Chris Kempczinski, explained that the drop was due to volatility in the fast-food industry and a decrease in lower- and middle-income customers compared to last year.

Chief Financial Officer Ian Borden said that the first quarter was expected to be the lowest point for same-store sales, partly because the year started off weak in the U.S. Since then, President Donald Trump has put in place broad tariffs and immigration policies affecting produce, which have raised pricing concerns for consumers and fast food companies.

To boost sales, McDonald's plans to offer more $5 value meals and bring back popular snack wraps and chicken strips to their menus nationwide. Fingers crossed that they put in a good word with Ronald McDonald to bring back the McBakery cinnamon melts and apple fritters.

You can check out the newest McDonald's commercial from Snack Wrap fans below:

  - YouTubeMcDonald's/YouTube

Fans took to the internet to comment on and criticize the XXL portion of McDonald’s French fries:

  @moflex.1hunnid/Instagram

  @ezeefcrazy/Instagram

  @ryanschneider23/Instagram

  @fastcash_ash1/Instagram

  @chakarra/Instagram

  @wild.couple.travels/Instagram

  @__785978__/Instagram

  @nando.carter/Instagram

  @dpthemogul/Instagram

  @thecernanman/Instagram

The Golden Arch company has yet to introduce an XXL version of menu items to U.S. markets. But McDonald's continues to promote celebrity-named signature meals and events, including basketball star Angel Reese’s meal of BBQ Bacon Quarter Pounder with cheese, fries, and a drink.

What would be your signature meal at McDonald's? And most importantly, would it be super, super-sized?


