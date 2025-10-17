Thrifter Floored After Finding Poignant Notes From Original Owner Left In Vintage Purses

Everyone should experience the magic of thrifting at least once in their lives, and hopefully when they go, they'll feel reconnected to the families, communities, and histories that so many thrifters before them have cherished.
Thrifter and Redditor Reality_Rose loves thrifting and the joy of finding something incredible, especially if they catch a glimpse of the sentimental value that their finds carry.
But Redditor Reality_Rose struck gold, even by their standards, when they spied a beautiful vintage purse, only to realize that it was part of a very special collection.
The Redditor wrote on the "FoundPaper" subReddit:
"I love thrifting, especially when I find something uniquely weird. I've found notes in books, boxes, pockets, purses, etc., but these are my favorite because they came as a set."
You can see the photo the Redditor included here:
u/Reality_Rose/Reddit
What's so special about these purses is not just the fact that they're in amazing condition and that they're vintage, but also because the previous owner included type-written notes of what the purses were made of and where they had come from.
Redditor Reality_Rose later wrote in a comment:
"I bought it for the silver one, but after finding the notes, I love them all."
"There's also one without a note that's red and looks like woven plastic (maybe, I'm not sure). It doesn't have a latch or zipper, though, so I assume the note fell out. Maybe it will end up here (in the subReddit)!"
Here's a recap of the notes from Redditor Reality_Rose's find.
The "metal mesh evening bag" (top left)'s note reads:
"Given to me by the professors in Physics Dept. at TU for Christmas. I was the student secretary in their offices. 1951."
The "round white crocheted purse" (top right)'s note reads:
"Handmade by my mother. It was during WWII and she had to use a plastic chain and an old, used zipper. 1940s."
The "bigger crocheted multicolor purse" (bottom left)'s note reads:
"Handmade by my mother. She copied the other multicolor purse. I don't think she had a pattern; was able to copy by looking at it. 1930s."
The "old eelskin and beaded purse" (bottom right)'s note reads:
"This was owned by mother's half-sister, Cordelia, or 'Cordie.' Very fine and soft leather. Very, very old."
Fellow Redditors were touched by Reality_Rose's finds.
"That’s incredible, must not be any sentimental family left to hand it down to. That multicolor one is beautiful." - Diligent-Coconut1929
"I’m so glad these ended up with you and not someone who took one and binned the others or who planned to use them in some bedazzling project." - annewmoon
"I love this so much and want to give all those purses a hug. My friend's mom gave me a couple of kimonos she made herself. I can’t stand the idea of parting with them because that makes them so special to me." - theyeshaveit
"I'm glad they found a home where they are loved. The idea of a mother crocheting that during a war and her having to get rid of it kind of breaks my heart." - TooMama
"What a wonderful thing to find. I feel like I need to start adding these notes to everything I own." - rawanlamb
Others loved that these purses were starting a new, incredible life.
"These comments made me think of my mom’s passing. She died last year and had a bunch of cute purses. We didn’t like similar things, but she had a few purses that I remember from being a kid."
"I knew I wouldn’t carry them, but I have a lifelong friend who I thought of when I looked at one of them, so I sent it to her in New Mexico. I love the idea of my mom’s purse’s journey around the country. I hope this woman feels the same comfort about what she shared." - sashby138
"Sigh... I’m afraid of that happening to my things. Our daughter passed, and we have no other children. And I don’t see my niece wanting it… But maybe she’ll surprise me."
"I love OP’s sentiment towards these items... I wish the daughter knew they ended up in loving hands." - softpawsz
"This is one of the best posts I’ve seen here. Before my ex’s grandmother passed, she made all the grandkids tour the house and take whatever they liked. She told us stories like this for each item we chose. Thank you for sharing and reminding me of that wonderful memory." - hitbluntdaffodilion
"This is awesome. Like a tiny time capsule and a glimpse into someone's life. I'm sure the original owner had hoped her family would find these or that if someone else had to find them, they'd treat them like family." - Lepke2011
"This is making me emotional, I hope this person feels the love and admiration of all us internet strangers wherever she is." - Guinea-Pig-Cafe
One Redditor imagined how big this collection might actually be.
"I'm curious if these are just four out of like, 100 purses, and every family member who wanted something already got something, LOL."
"My grandmother passed about two weeks ago now, and we're going through her stuff, passing sentimental items out to whichever family member was closest, but there's just so much damn stuff, lol."
"I, too, am a collector of mildly useless sh*t, or super niche sh*t only interesting to people within that niche, and I'm going to absolutely include a letter with any future will saying to my family and friends something along the lines of:"
"'Take what you want, sell what you're able, break up collections, donate what you can, but for everything else, do not feel bad about throwing it away. It was something I wanted, but not taking something doesn't mean you love my memory any less.'" - Beatleboy62
This is one of those sentimental and priceless finds that thrifters dream of having, and it sounds like the perfect thrifter found them.
May this be inspiration to all of us, when we have the time and energy, to add little notes to the things we donate, so that a little bit of our story lives on with them in their new homes.