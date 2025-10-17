Skip to content

AOC Has Mic Drop Response To MAGA Republicans Who Try To Mock 'Democratic Priorities'

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Thrifter Floored After Finding Poignant Notes From Original Owner Left In Vintage Purses

Screenshot from u/Reality_Rose/Reddit
u/Reality_Rose/Reddit

Thrifter and Redditor u/Reality_Rose got a big shock when she found decades-old notes inside several vintage purses that detailed their origins.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanOct 17, 2025
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio

Everyone should experience the magic of thrifting at least once in their lives, and hopefully when they go, they'll feel reconnected to the families, communities, and histories that so many thrifters before them have cherished.

Thrifter and Redditor Reality_Rose loves thrifting and the joy of finding something incredible, especially if they catch a glimpse of the sentimental value that their finds carry.

But Redditor Reality_Rose struck gold, even by their standards, when they spied a beautiful vintage purse, only to realize that it was part of a very special collection.

The Redditor wrote on the "FoundPaper" subReddit:

"I love thrifting, especially when I find something uniquely weird. I've found notes in books, boxes, pockets, purses, etc., but these are my favorite because they came as a set."

You can see the photo the Redditor included here:

u/Reality_Rose/Reddit

What's so special about these purses is not just the fact that they're in amazing condition and that they're vintage, but also because the previous owner included type-written notes of what the purses were made of and where they had come from.

Redditor Reality_Rose later wrote in a comment:

"I bought it for the silver one, but after finding the notes, I love them all."
"There's also one without a note that's red and looks like woven plastic (maybe, I'm not sure). It doesn't have a latch or zipper, though, so I assume the note fell out. Maybe it will end up here (in the subReddit)!"

Here's a recap of the notes from Redditor Reality_Rose's find.

The "metal mesh evening bag" (top left)'s note reads:

"Given to me by the professors in Physics Dept. at TU for Christmas. I was the student secretary in their offices. 1951."

The "round white crocheted purse" (top right)'s note reads:

"Handmade by my mother. It was during WWII and she had to use a plastic chain and an old, used zipper. 1940s."

The "bigger crocheted multicolor purse" (bottom left)'s note reads:

"Handmade by my mother. She copied the other multicolor purse. I don't think she had a pattern; was able to copy by looking at it. 1930s."

The "old eelskin and beaded purse" (bottom right)'s note reads:

"This was owned by mother's half-sister, Cordelia, or 'Cordie.' Very fine and soft leather. Very, very old."

Fellow Redditors were touched by Reality_Rose's finds.

"That’s incredible, must not be any sentimental family left to hand it down to. That multicolor one is beautiful." - Diligent-Coconut1929

"I’m so glad these ended up with you and not someone who took one and binned the others or who planned to use them in some bedazzling project." - annewmoon

"I love this so much and want to give all those purses a hug. My friend's mom gave me a couple of kimonos she made herself. I can’t stand the idea of parting with them because that makes them so special to me." - theyeshaveit

"I'm glad they found a home where they are loved. The idea of a mother crocheting that during a war and her having to get rid of it kind of breaks my heart." - TooMama

"What a wonderful thing to find. I feel like I need to start adding these notes to everything I own." - rawanlamb

Others loved that these purses were starting a new, incredible life.

"These comments made me think of my mom’s passing. She died last year and had a bunch of cute purses. We didn’t like similar things, but she had a few purses that I remember from being a kid."

"I knew I wouldn’t carry them, but I have a lifelong friend who I thought of when I looked at one of them, so I sent it to her in New Mexico. I love the idea of my mom’s purse’s journey around the country. I hope this woman feels the same comfort about what she shared." - sashby138

"Sigh... I’m afraid of that happening to my things. Our daughter passed, and we have no other children. And I don’t see my niece wanting it… But maybe she’ll surprise me."

"I love OP’s sentiment towards these items... I wish the daughter knew they ended up in loving hands." - softpawsz

"This is one of the best posts I’ve seen here. Before my ex’s grandmother passed, she made all the grandkids tour the house and take whatever they liked. She told us stories like this for each item we chose. Thank you for sharing and reminding me of that wonderful memory." - hitbluntdaffodilion

"This is awesome. Like a tiny time capsule and a glimpse into someone's life. I'm sure the original owner had hoped her family would find these or that if someone else had to find them, they'd treat them like family." - Lepke2011

"This is making me emotional, I hope this person feels the love and admiration of all us internet strangers wherever she is." - Guinea-Pig-Cafe

One Redditor imagined how big this collection might actually be.

"I'm curious if these are just four out of like, 100 purses, and every family member who wanted something already got something, LOL."

"My grandmother passed about two weeks ago now, and we're going through her stuff, passing sentimental items out to whichever family member was closest, but there's just so much damn stuff, lol."

"I, too, am a collector of mildly useless sh*t, or super niche sh*t only interesting to people within that niche, and I'm going to absolutely include a letter with any future will saying to my family and friends something along the lines of:"

"'Take what you want, sell what you're able, break up collections, donate what you can, but for everything else, do not feel bad about throwing it away. It was something I wanted, but not taking something doesn't mean you love my memory any less.'" - Beatleboy62

This is one of those sentimental and priceless finds that thrifters dream of having, and it sounds like the perfect thrifter found them.

May this be inspiration to all of us, when we have the time and energy, to add little notes to the things we donate, so that a little bit of our story lives on with them in their new homes.

Latest News

A kitchen counter with appliances all over it
Trending

Everyday Items People Didn't Realize Were Super Expensive Until They Had To Buy Them

deceased family dog named Chop
Political News

Popular Account 'We Rate Dogs' Unloads On Border Patrol For Killing Family's Beloved Dog During Search

A group of co-workers sit a table in a conference room in a laid back, modern setting.
Trending

Unwritten Workplace Rules That Newcomers Learn The Hard Way

'Mortal Combat'; Mom holding her newborn baby
Trending

Mom Goes Viral After Winning 'Mortal Kombat' Tournament While Holding Her Newborn

More from Trending

TikToker @mukbokyopo; The early internet
@mukbokyopo/TikTok; Brooks Kraft LLC/Sygma/Getty Images

Gen Z TikToker Breaks Down In Tears After Learning What The Early Internet Was Like—And We Get It

Every decade had its problems, but there's no denying that there was a certain magic to the 1990s and early 2000s.

That includes the early internet days that Gen Xers and Millennials experienced before social media became the central focus of our screen usage.

Keep ReadingShow less
Injured finger
Photo by Diana Polekhina on Unsplash

People Divulge The Dumbest Ways They Ever Injured Themselves

While some of us have experienced more injuries, and some of us have never gone through the horrible pain of breaking a bone, there is one thing that we undoubtedly all have in common.

We've all had that moment where we did something so stupid or mundane that led to an injury, that all we wanted to do was walk it off and pretend that it didn't happen, so we could avoid the embarrassment.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots from @drjoe_md's TikTok video
@drjoe_md/TikTok

Doctor Warns Why You Should Always Check Toilet Paper Rolls Before Using Public Bathrooms In Eye-Opening TikTok

We already know that public restrooms can be incredibly dirty, that we need to be mindful when using them, and that we absolutely have to wash our hands before exiting the restroom.

But having to be worried about the safety of the toilet paper in public restrooms was not on our radar.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots from @buttholecontrol's TikTok video
@buttholecontrol/TikTok

Lesbian Sparks Heated Debate After Calling Out Friend Who Is 'Waiting To Date' Her

Imagine becoming friends with someone, liking them a lot, and going on a few dates, only for them to not be interested in you "in that way" but wanting to remain friends.

Then imagine that they meet someone else and start dating them, leaving you to still process your feelings, and then you discover a TikTok video on their profile of them calling you a bad friend because you had the audacity to still have feelings for them.

Keep ReadingShow less
Kim Kardashian
Kevin Mazur/SKIMS/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Just Released A Line Of Underwear With Faux Pubic Hair—And Fans Have Thoughts

Listen, women have been encouraged for decades to remove natural body hair, just to replace it with something more aesthetically appealing.

Shaving off eyebrows just to draw or tattoo them back on in a more pleasing shape or shade immediately comes to mind, but there's also been pressure to transform hair into the latest trending look, to shave or trim body hair, to use dyes or bleach to lessen hair's appearance, and much more.

Keep ReadingShow less