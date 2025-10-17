Skip to content

Tim Walz Offers Perfect Clapback After Karoline Leavitt Makes Bonkers Claim About Democratic Voters

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

MAGA Senator Stunned Into Silence After CNN Host Brutally Fact-Checks Him On Trump Funding Cuts

screenshot of CNN interview of Tim Sheehy by Kaitlan Collins
CNN

Republican Senator Tim Sheehy of Montana repeatedly tried to blame energy funding cuts impacting his state on the government shutdown—and was stunned into silence after CNN's Kaitlan Collins pointed out the awkward truth.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotOct 17, 2025
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta, Kanien'kehá:ka Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself a proud Maineiac.

See Full Bio

The Trump administration canceled a billion-dollar energy project impacting the northwestern United States, including Montana. But that state's Senator could only regurgitate GOP rhetoric, blaming Democrats, when asked about the cuts in a CNN interview.

Republicans control the House, Senate, and White House, but expect voters to believe the minority party are to blame for the GOP budget blunders and Trump administration mistakes.

To that end, GOP members of Congress are making the media rounds to spew their false narrative, complete with identifying specific Democratic villains to blame and a laundry list of suffering wholesome characters—military, law enforcement, farmers, families—to draw public sympathy.

CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins spoke with Montana MAGA Republican Senator Tim Sheehy on The Source on Tuesday night. During the sit-down, Collins tried to ask Sheehy about Trump administration cuts being made to items from prior budget years, entirely unrelated to the current fiscal year 2026 government shutdown.

Collins said:

“The Department of Energy just canceled a billion dollars to the Pacific Northwest Hydrogen Hub. Part of that covers your state of Montana, and your governor actually praised [the project] when it was happening, saying it was going to create good-paying Montana jobs and boost American-made energy."
“[The Trump administration] just yanked a billion from that.

The CNN anchor then asked Sheehy:

"So is that taking away good-paying jobs in Montana?”

You can see a clip from the interview here:

Ignoring the actual question, Sheehy instead replied with the GOP shutdown script, saying:

“Of course it is. As I said, we want the government to be open. You should be saying this to Chuck Schumer, who’s closing the government down. I’m agreeing we should have the government open right now. This is an unnecessary shutdown.”

Collins redirected back to the actual question, asking:

“But you’re acknowledging that what the Trump administration just pulled in funding is hurting your state?”

Sheehy again deflected, saying:

“Having troops not being able to fulfill their functions, having law enforcement officers, having air traffic controllers not be able to direct flights into our airports in Montana hurts our state. Not having federal employees attending, showing up to Farm Service Agency offices during cattle shipping season—that hurts our state.”

Continuing his "Republicans’ as helpless victims of a party they outnumber in Congress" screed, he added:

“Not having Department of Transportation employees overseeing our highways, our bridges, our airways, our road construction efforts—all those things are hurting every state. So this shutdown is not a good thing, and that’s why we don’t want it to continue. That’s why we’ve voted—we’ve voted eight times to reopen the government, and we’ve not been supported.”

Undeterred, Collins again redirected Sheehy back to the actual question, saying:

“Yeah, we’ve pushed Democrats on their stance. We’ve had many of your colleagues on the show, but on [the Pacific Northwest Hydrogen Hub] specifically, I mean, the Trump administration didn’t have to make that decision. They decided to pull that billion dollars from your state. Do you disagree with that?”

But, as an apparent one-trick pony only able to regurgitate the Republican rhetoric fed to him, Sheehy was still unable to go off his canned script. Instead of addressing any part of the actual question, he again replied with nothing relevant.

The Montana MAGA minion said:

“Well, I think the reality is we wouldn’t be here if the government was still open. And now we’re going on to week three of a pretty unnecessary shutdown.”

So Collins provided some facts for Sheehy to ponder, stating:

“Well, actually, Chris Wright, the [Trump administration] Energy Secretary—I asked him about that project specifically, and he said they would have done that even if the government wasn’t shut down, that that was months in the making, even before the government shut down.”

Unable to answer such a direct question with more from his memorized spiel, Sheehy was left in stunned silence for several moments.

MAGA Republican President Donald Trump and his White House handlers have been very vocal about exploiting the shutdown to fire government employees and cut congressionally funded projects and programs, once again exceeding the powers of the presidency.

Per the United States Constitution, Article I, Section 8, the "power of the purse" belongs solely to Congress, not the President or any of his staff, cabinet, or agents acting on his behest. Funds appropriated by Congress cannot be canceled by the President.

Finally, Sheehy —while still never answering the actual question—lamely replied:

“Well, it’s unfortunate we’re still shut down. We shouldn’t be."

@kaitlancollins/X

People were tired of the GOP rhetoric and refusal to answer simple questions.




@kaitlancollins/X






@kaitlancollins/X




@kaitlancollins/X



The Pacific Northwest Hydrogen Hub is a clean energy project spanning Washington, Oregon, and Montana.

The Trump administration has repeatedly vowed to eliminate all clean energy projects because they're "woke."

Latest News

Screenshots from New Berlin Public Library's 'trust fall' skit
Trending

Wisconsin Public Library Has Internet Cackling With Unexpectedly Hilarious 'Trust Fall' Video

Dave Taylor
Political News

GOP Rep. Blames Coordinated 'Ruse' After Swastika Image Is Seen Displayed In His Office

A kitchen counter with appliances all over it
Trending

Everyday Items People Didn't Realize Were Super Expensive Until They Had To Buy Them

deceased family dog named Chop
Political News

Popular Account 'We Rate Dogs' Unloads On Border Patrol For Killing Family's Beloved Dog During Search

More from People/donald-trump

A group of co-workers sit a table in a conference room in a laid back, modern setting.
Photo by Redd Francisco on Unsplash

Unwritten Workplace Rules That Newcomers Learn The Hard Way

There are basic rules when at work.

Rules so basic they don't even need mentioning... until they do.

Keep ReadingShow less
'Mortal Combat'; Mom holding her newborn baby
Midway Games; Sarah Mason/Getty Images

Mom Goes Viral After Winning 'Mortal Kombat' Tournament While Holding Her Newborn

A common piece of advice that most first-time parents hear is that not only will their lives change significantly when their first baby is born, but they'll likely have to put some of the things that they used to love on the back burner to cater to the baby they will love more.

But a Mortal Kombat enthusiast known in the gaming community as "Legi0n" was not going to let having a baby—let alone a baby born via C-section—stop her from competing in a local competition she'd been looking forward to.

Keep ReadingShow less
TikToker @mukbokyopo; The early internet
@mukbokyopo/TikTok; Brooks Kraft LLC/Sygma/Getty Images

Gen Z TikToker Breaks Down In Tears After Learning What The Early Internet Was Like—And We Get It

Every decade had its problems, but there's no denying that there was a certain magic to the 1990s and early 2000s.

That includes the early internet days that Gen Xers and Millennials experienced before social media became the central focus of our screen usage.

Keep ReadingShow less
Injured finger
Photo by Diana Polekhina on Unsplash

People Divulge The Dumbest Ways They Ever Injured Themselves

While some of us have experienced more injuries, and some of us have never gone through the horrible pain of breaking a bone, there is one thing that we undoubtedly all have in common.

We've all had that moment where we did something so stupid or mundane that led to an injury, that all we wanted to do was walk it off and pretend that it didn't happen, so we could avoid the embarrassment.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots from @drjoe_md's TikTok video
@drjoe_md/TikTok

Doctor Warns Why You Should Always Check Toilet Paper Rolls Before Using Public Bathrooms In Eye-Opening TikTok

We already know that public restrooms can be incredibly dirty, that we need to be mindful when using them, and that we absolutely have to wash our hands before exiting the restroom.

But having to be worried about the safety of the toilet paper in public restrooms was not on our radar.

Keep ReadingShow less