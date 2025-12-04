BD Wong Apologizes After Writing And Deleting 'Despicable, Racist Trope' Comment On Instagram Post: 'No Excuses'

In a year marked by celebrity disappointments, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star BD Wong has unexpectedly joined the list after posting and swiftly deleting a racist comment on social media.
The moment unfolded Monday after Wong replied to an Instagram video by wildlife influencer Mike Holston, known online as "The Real Tarzann," who has more than 16 million followers.
Holston’s video shows him petting a binturong, also known as a bearcat, perched on his shoulder, along with the caption:
“Name this animal… wrong answers only.”
The playful social media post prompted viewers to offer deliberately incorrect guesses, and many did, suggesting everything from “a puppy” to “a possum” to "a drunk raccoon."
You can watch the clip yourself and come up with your own non-controversial answer:
For those who don’t know, Mike Holston, who is Black, is a wildlife educator and social media personality recognized for sharing videos of exotic animals, often accompanied by playful captions to encourage viewer interactions.
Wong’s response to the video, however, struck a very different chord when he commented:
“It appears to be a Black man.”
The remark, directed at a Black content creator, immediately sparked backlash. Many called out the comment for invoking a racist trope that has been used for generations to demean and dehumanize Black people by comparing them to animals.
Its impact was compounded by the fact that it came from another actor of color. Viewers said they expected a greater awareness of how such comparisons uphold anti-Black stereotypes. For critics, the moment highlighted how harmful biases can emerge even in communities that also face discrimination.
Wong deleted the comment soon after posting it.
Recognizing the seriousness of the misstep, he turned to Threads to address the backlash:
“Y’all I made a very bad joke. As most people in hot water do, I deleted it for Damage Control but it’s out there & continues to hurt & disappoint & I’m really sorry about the hurt part. Super dumb, but I tried to follow the ‘Wrong Answers Only’ prompt w/the wrongest answer. This succeeded only in that it was Super Wrong.”
He added that “nobody gets a free pass,” including himself, and thanked those who held him accountable and advocated for an internet “safe for everybody.”
In a second statement, Wong spoke more directly about the nature of the harm:
“Let me please spend the energy on how wrong I know it is to exploit a despicable, racist trope in the supposed spirit of humor; I do know better, but again no excuses. Very sorry for the hurt I’ve caused and for taking lightly something so deeply injurious.”
You can view the posts below:
@wongbd/Threads
@wongbd/Threads
Holston has not publicly addressed Wong’s comment or apology.
The incident highlights for many viewers that racist comparisons, even when framed as so-called “harmless jokes,” are grounded in a long history of language used to dehumanize Black people.
Wong's apology comes at a turbulent time when discussions about accountability, the impact of public influence, and the responsibilities of those with platforms that could cause the most harm are more important than ever.
Members of the Black community have also highlighted that social media apologies cannot repair the harm caused by racism, and they should not feel obligated or pressured to forgive. As several individuals pointed out, those who have been targeted by racist stereotypes have the right to choose how, or if, they wish to respond to an apology.
The backlash also touched on a wider tension that many Black users raised online: that anti-Black stereotypes can appear within non-Black communities of color. Commenters pointed out that although many groups face racial bias, anti-Black tropes carry a distinct and painful history. Seeing them repeated by fellow people of color can feel especially hurtful.
@_thene/Threads
Social media users quickly voiced their reactions, with many calling out the comment’s underlying racism and questioning how Wong thought it was appropriate.
@blackspectrumscholar/Threads
@yethalee/Threads
@ellekaysays/Threads
Wong’s “joke” is especially striking given a long career advocating for diverse Asian and LGBTQ representation on stage and screen. Over more than four decades, he has built an extensive résumé across theater, film, and television.
He is widely known for portraying forensic psychiatrist Dr. George Huang on Law & Order: SVU, a role he first took on in the series’ second season. He returned earlier this year for the show’s twenty-seventh season after a long break.
Before his screen success, Wong made Broadway history with his Tony Award for his performance as Song Liling in the 1988 production of M. Butterfly. The role also earned him Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, Clarence Derwent, and Theatre World Awards, making him the only actor to win all five for the same performance.
Although Wong concluded his apology by emphasizing that he understands the seriousness of his words—saying, “No excuses”—it remains to be seen whether black audiences will accept his apology. His statements recognize that even a moment meant as humor can reflect and reinforce deeply harmful ideas.