MAGA GOP Governor Candidate Drops Out After He's Caught Following Nonbinary Adult Performer Online

Trump Slammed For Posting Overtly Racist AI Video Attacking Democratic Leaders After Meeting

After meeting with Democrats Hakeem Jeffries and Chuck Schumer in a failed attempt to prevent the looming government shutdown, President Trump shared an AI-generated video featuring Jeffries in a sombrero and Schumer calling Democrats "woke pieces of sh*t."

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraSep 30, 2025
President Donald Trump's racism was on full display after meeting with Democrats Hakeem Jeffries and Chuck Schumer in a failed attempt to prevent the looming government shutdown—the president shared an AI-generated video featuring Jeffries in a sombrero and Schumer calling Democrats "woke pieces of sh*t."

The video, presented to the tune of the “Mexican Hat Dance,” was Trump's response to failed negotiations regarding Democrats' rejection of the Republicans’ proposed continuing resolution to keep the government open without considering an extension of the premium tax credit that helps subsidize health insurance for people earning between 100% and 400% of the federal poverty level.

Jeffries and Schumer, the respective Minority Leaders of the House and Senate, say that without that extension, millions could lose their coverage, and premiums across the Affordable Care Act marketplace would rise sharply.

Trump has promised to punish Democrats for not dropping their demands. The funding deadline is 11:59 p.m. ET tonight; unless a compromise a reached, a full shutdown of the federal government threatens to impact hundreds of thousands of workers across scores of government offices and functions.

In the video, Schumer, standing next to Jeffries wearing the sombrero, is shown saying:

"There's no way to sugarcoat it. Nobody likes Democrats anymore. We have no voters left because of all of our woke trans bullsh*t. Not even Black people want to vote for us anymore; even Latinos hate us."
"So we need new voters, and if we give all of these illegal aliens free healthcare we might be able to get them on our side so they can vote for us. They can't even speak English so they won't realize we're just a bunch of woke pieces of sh*t, you know?"
"At least for a while until they learn English and realize they hate us too."

You can see the video below.

Jeffries responded to the video by posting one of the many photos that exist of Trump with the late financier, pedophile, and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein—referencing Trump's continued attempts to distract from the national furor over the administration's refusal to release the Epstein files—and wrote:

"This is real."

You can see his post below.

Jeffries also told MSNBC:

“It’s a disgusting video. And we’re gonna continue to make clear: Bigotry will get you nowhere. We are fighting to protect the healthcare of the American people in the face of an unprecedented Republican assault.”

Meanwhile, Schumer, in his own post on X, wrote:

"If you think your shutdown is a joke, it just proves what we all know: You can’t negotiate. You can only throw tantrums."

You can see his post below.

Critics have condemned the video, citing its cruel and racist nature as workers across the federal government face potential layoffs.


Trump responded, "Well, we may do a lot," when a reporter asked how many federal workers he plans to lay off if the government shuts down.

And there is ultimately a method to Trump's madness—or shall we say the madness of White House budget chief Russell Vought, who recently issued a memo outlining how the Trump administration plans to use a government shutdown to implement long-term cuts in federal spending and staffing.

The memo makes clear that positions and programs labeled “nonessential” during the closure would be permanently eliminated, expanding on the advisory Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) reductions introduced earlier this year.

