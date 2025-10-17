White Sox Fan Pope Leo's Trolling Response To Someone Shouting 'Go Cubs!' Has The Internet Cackling

You can take the Pope out of Chicago but you can't take Chicago out of the Pope.
Pope Leo is a Chicago native, a city that like New York has two baseball teams, the White Sox and the Cubs, to which residents have ironclad and passionate loyalties.
And that means there is no small share of rivalry between their respective fanbases—even when it comes to the Pope!
When someone yelled "Go Cubs!" at Pope Leo, a lifelong White Sox fan? Well, not even His Holiness could keep from setting the Cubs fan straight.
The moment happened while Pope Leo's motorcade was traveling through Vatican City. In a video posted by Vatican Media, the pope greeted the crowd at St. Peter's Square from the popemobile, and as he waved to the crowd, the shout of "Go Cubs!" could be heard from the ranks.
Pope Leo wasted no time delivering a perfect zinger:
"Han perdido! They lost!"
Savage! And in case you missed it, the Cubs were eliminated from the playoffs by the Brewers in the National League Division Series over the weekend.
It's just the latest example of Pope Leo's historic papacy. As the first American Pope ever, we're not used to seeing His Holiness care about things like Major League Baseball!
Most Popes have been Europeans, which lends them a certain formality and remoteness. Pope Leo, on the other hand, feels like that uncle we all have, or ... something. It's delightfully weird!
And hearing Pope Leo rag on a fellow baseball fan aligned with the other team sent social media into giggles.
The Pope's White Sox fandom goes way back, and he even famously attended one of the Sox's World Series games back in 2005. So don't mess with him, Cubs fans. Holy or not, he WILL roast you!