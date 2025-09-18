Pope Leo Just Bluntly Called Out Elon Musk Over Ever-Widening Wealth Gap—And He's Not Wrong

If you've had about all you can stand of Elon Musk, you're in good company; the Pope himself seems to agree.

Pope Leo XIV has gone viral for his take on the news that Musk may soon become the world's first trillionaire, and he's not happy about it.

During an interview for a forthcoming biography, Pope Leo described Musk's potential ascendancy to that level of wealth a sign that we're in "big trouble."

The comments came as part of Pope Leo's take on modern economics in general and "the continuously wider gap between the income levels of the working class and the money that the wealthiest receive."

The Pope said:

"I don’t pretend to have all the answers, but I certainly see the reality in some of the results..."

"...CEOs that 60 years ago might have been making four to six times more than what the workers are receiving, the last figure I saw, it’s 600 times more than what average workers are receiving."

Pope Leo seems to see Musk as the prime example of this incredibly dangerous and unfair state of affairs, especially when it comes to the cultural worship of the mega-wealthy in our society.

As he put it:

"Yesterday the news [said] that Elon Musk is going to be the first trillionaire in the world."

"What does that mean and what’s that about? If that is the only thing that has value anymore, then we’re in big trouble."

It's hard to argue with that, and Pope Leo's comments about Musk generated a lot of discourse online.













Of course Pope Leo himself lives at the top of the heap as the leader of the Catholic Church and the billionaire Vatican, and many bristled at his criticisms of Musk on this basis.

Still, given how strapped most of America and the world is it's hard to argue he doesn't have a point.