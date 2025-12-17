Gwyneth Paltrow's Coy Response To Question About 'Avengers: Doomsday' Has Fans Thinking The Same Thing

Actor Gwyneth Paltrow, who is currently generating awards buzz for her work in Marty Supreme, had fans saying the same thing after she was asked if she'll be appearing in Avengers: Doomsday... and claimed she had no idea what the film even was.
Huh?
Paltrow made her MCU debut in Iron Man (2008) as Pepper Potts, Tony Stark’s partner, and went on to reprise the role across much of the franchise, appearing in Iron Man 2, The Avengers, Iron Man 3, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame.
The plot for Avengers: Doomsday is currently under wraps but the film is nonetheless widely anticipated among Marvel fans. And while the company has not confirmed her appearance, one would think Paltrow would be in the loop given her long association with the superhero series.
Co-anchor George Stephanopoulos pressed her about a potential return, to which she replied:
“Avengers: Doomsday? What’s that?”
Robin Roberts jumped in, laughing:
“Oh, you know…She’s playing it on. Everybody in the Marvel Universe, they do that."
Stephanopoulos added that it’s practically their job to ask, and Paltrow coyly insisted:
“I don’t know. I’ve never… I’m not sure I’ve heard of that one.”
You can watch what happened in the video below.
Paltrow is known to be a little, shall we say, daffy.
The phrase "conscious uncoupling," in reference to the end of her marriage with Coldplay's Chris Martin, was widely mocked online after it entered the pop culture lexicon. She is also the mind behind Goop, the wellness and lifestyle brand and company she founded that has raised eyebrows for selling "vagina-scented candles" and promoting pseudoscience.
And then there are the recent remarks from her longtime co-star Robert Downey Jr. to consider. He ribbed her for not knowing who Spider-Man is despite appearing in the Spider-Man franchise.
In fact, he roasted her:
“She’s reviled. Revered. No, I’m wrong. Reviled and revered. Maybe both. Maybe she’s a bit of a dichotomy. Impossibly intelligent, yet forever confused by the basic tenets of the Marvel Universe and its inhabitants.” ...
“‘That’s Spider-Man. He said his name was Peter. His character’s name is Peter. He’s Tom Holland. You’ve done four movies with him.’”
The event Downey Jr. spoke at was a celebration of Paltrow's life and career but... people don't necessarily disbelieve him given her track record of oddball statements.
In fact, they're pretty sure that the woman who apparently doesn't know who Spider-Man is or about Avengers: Doomsday might not be well, joking.
We can't help but wonder if Paltrow is as forgetful as she would have us believe. After all, she did win an Oscar for her performance in 1998's Shakespeare in Love, so she obviously remembered her lines. But the Marvel Universe is vast and fairly confusing, so who knows?