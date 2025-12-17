Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Gwyneth Paltrow's Coy Response To Question About 'Avengers: Doomsday' Has Fans Thinking The Same Thing

Screenshot of Gwyneth Paltrow
ABC

During an appearance on Good Morning America on Monday, Paltrow was asked if she'll be appearing in Avengers: Doomsday—and her response was incredibly on brand.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraDec 17, 2025
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

Actor Gwyneth Paltrow, who is currently generating awards buzz for her work in Marty Supreme, had fans saying the same thing after she was asked if she'll be appearing in Avengers: Doomsday... and claimed she had no idea what the film even was.

Huh?

Paltrow made her MCU debut in Iron Man (2008) as Pepper Potts, Tony Stark’s partner, and went on to reprise the role across much of the franchise, appearing in Iron Man 2, The Avengers, Iron Man 3, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame.

The plot for Avengers: Doomsday is currently under wraps but the film is nonetheless widely anticipated among Marvel fans. And while the company has not confirmed her appearance, one would think Paltrow would be in the loop given her long association with the superhero series.

Co-anchor George Stephanopoulos pressed her about a potential return, to which she replied:

“Avengers: Doomsday? What’s that?”

Robin Roberts jumped in, laughing:

“Oh, you know…She’s playing it on. Everybody in the Marvel Universe, they do that."

Stephanopoulos added that it’s practically their job to ask, and Paltrow coyly insisted:

“I don’t know. I’ve never… I’m not sure I’ve heard of that one.”

You can watch what happened in the video below.

Paltrow is known to be a little, shall we say, daffy.

The phrase "conscious uncoupling," in reference to the end of her marriage with Coldplay's Chris Martin, was widely mocked online after it entered the pop culture lexicon. She is also the mind behind Goop, the wellness and lifestyle brand and company she founded that has raised eyebrows for selling "vagina-scented candles" and promoting pseudoscience.

And then there are the recent remarks from her longtime co-star Robert Downey Jr. to consider. He ribbed her for not knowing who Spider-Man is despite appearing in the Spider-Man franchise.

In fact, he roasted her:

“She’s reviled. Revered. No, I’m wrong. Reviled and revered. Maybe both. Maybe she’s a bit of a dichotomy. Impossibly intelligent, yet forever confused by the basic tenets of the Marvel Universe and its inhabitants.” ...
“‘That’s Spider-Man. He said his name was Peter. His character’s name is Peter. He’s Tom Holland. You’ve done four movies with him.’”

The event Downey Jr. spoke at was a celebration of Paltrow's life and career but... people don't necessarily disbelieve him given her track record of oddball statements.

In fact, they're pretty sure that the woman who apparently doesn't know who Spider-Man is or about Avengers: Doomsday might not be well, joking.



We can't help but wonder if Paltrow is as forgetful as she would have us believe. After all, she did win an Oscar for her performance in 1998's Shakespeare in Love, so she obviously remembered her lines. But the Marvel Universe is vast and fairly confusing, so who knows?

Latest News

Screenshots from ​@life.styled.withjulie's TikTok video
Trending

Walmart Customer Drops Stunning Truth Bomb About The High Cost Of Printer Ink—And Wow

Donald Trump
Political News

White House Slammed After Posting Cruel 'Jingle Bells' Video Aimed At Immigrants

Ahmed al-Ahmed confronting Bondi Beach gunman
Trending

Man Who Tackled Bondi Beach Shooter Had Expected To Die During His Heroic Act

A birthday cake with number 4 and number zero candles on top of it.
Trending

People Over 40 Reveal Which Physical Changes They Weren't Prepared For

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Screenshot of Chris Whipple; Susie Wiles
CNN; Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

'Vanity Fair' Reporter Has Mic Drop Response After White House Claims Awkward Interview Was 'Out Of Context'

Vanity Fair writer Chris Whipple defended his recent profile on Chief of Staff Susie Wiles after the White House claimed the statements of Trump administration officials were taken "out of context."

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt made that claim, which CNN host Anderson Cooper, in his interview with Whipple, highlighted during their conversation.

Keep ReadingShow less
ride sign saying "chaos"
Nick Page on Unsplash

People Describe The Most Insane Event They've Ever Witnessed

Chaos is, according to the lexicographers at Oxford, a "state of complete disorder and confusion."

Humans find chaos entertaining to watch—hence the popularity of so-called reality TV—but not as much fun to be in the thick of. People may love the moment a "Real Housewife" flips a table, but would be less thrilled if a family member did it during dinner.

Keep ReadingShow less
JD Vance and Karoline Leavitt
Hu Yousong/Xinhua via Getty Images

Trump Administration Dragged Over 'Sexy' Photoshoot For Damning 'Vanity Fair' Article

Vanity Fair has attracted significant attention this week after inviting Vice President JD Vance, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, and Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, among other Trump officials, for a photoshoot ahead of the publication's profile on Chief of Staff Susie Wiles—not realizing just how brutal the two-part article would be.

The profile takes an unusually intimate look at Wiles, a veteran political operative long known for projecting unwavering loyalty to her boss.

Keep ReadingShow less
Kim Kardashian
Aeon/GC Images via Getty Images

Kim Kardashian Mocked For Beige 'Ozempic Santa' In NYC Skims Store—And This Is Why We Can't Have Nice Things

Santa Claus has survived centuries of tradition, but he was no match for beige, shapewear, or Kim Kardashian. A holiday TikTok posted last Monday to the SKIMS account sparked widespread mockery after showing Santa Claus visiting the brand’s New York City flagship store in a look that was unmistakably on-brand.

Gone was the iconic red velvet suit. In its place was a muted beige ensemble that looked less North Pole and more minimalist showroom chic.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots from @whodemboyz' TikTok video
@whodemboyz/TikTok

Guy Calls Out Bugles For 'Ruining' His Childhood After They Changed Their Iconic Shape

Possibly more than any other generation, Millennials were raised with interactive snacks and candies. From dippable cookies and candies to chips perfectly shaped for scooping and build-your-own pizzas, consumers found the interactive experience to be more important than the food itself.

Bugles are a fan favorite example, because while the chips were tasty and crispy, with a solid variety of flavors to choose from, the real point of them was their iconic shape, like the mouth of a bugle horn. Though we didn't openly talk about it at the time, it was a Millennial pastime to put the Bugles on our fingers like long nails, pretending we were fashionistas and gremlins and vampires.

Keep ReadingShow less