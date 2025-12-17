Guy Calls Out Bugles For 'Ruining' His Childhood After They Changed Their Iconic Shape

Possibly more than any other generation, Millennials were raised with interactive snacks and candies. From dippable cookies and candies to chips perfectly shaped for scooping and build-your-own pizzas, consumers found the interactive experience to be more important than the food itself.
Bugles are a fan favorite example, because while the chips were tasty and crispy, with a solid variety of flavors to choose from, the real point of them was their iconic shape, like the mouth of a bugle horn. Though we didn't openly talk about it at the time, it was a Millennial pastime to put the Bugles on our fingers like long nails, pretending we were fashionistas and gremlins and vampires.
That might all be gone now, though, after TikToker @whodemboyz made an unfortunate discovery while buying a bag of Bugles Tobasco-flavored chips.
Looking for a tasty snack and a little bit of nostalgia, the TikToker purchased a bag, only to realize when he opened it that all of the chips were flat.
The TikToker questioned:
"Bugles, what happened?"
You can watch the video here:
Fellow TikTokers were left spiraling over the possibility of Bugles looking like any other chip.
Though Bugles did not post a reply on the platform, the chip brand does have a TikTok account over at @Bugles, hosting funny videos that feature Bugles as the star of the show. More importantly, they've even featured Bugles performing their intended use: being a snack food we can play with first.
There's a possibility that the TikToker might have picked up a bag that was not handled with the utmost care, either before or after purchasing them, causing the chips to break and appear flat instead of Bugle-like.
But there have been complaints for years, since late 2014, of Millennials questioning if their fingers were getting bigger or if Bugles were getting smaller, and the online consensus was that the iconic chips were shrinking in size.
But if the production of the chips has changed, and possibly the quality control, the shape may not have officially changed, but we might see far more of these disappointments when tearing into a bag.