Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Guy Calls Out Bugles For 'Ruining' His Childhood After They Changed Their Iconic Shape

Screenshots from @whodemboyz' TikTok video
@whodemboyz/TikTok

TikToker @whodemboyz shared his dismay after realizing that Bugles can no longer be put on your fingertips—and people are devastated.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanDec 17, 2025
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio

Possibly more than any other generation, Millennials were raised with interactive snacks and candies. From dippable cookies and candies to chips perfectly shaped for scooping and build-your-own pizzas, consumers found the interactive experience to be more important than the food itself.

Bugles are a fan favorite example, because while the chips were tasty and crispy, with a solid variety of flavors to choose from, the real point of them was their iconic shape, like the mouth of a bugle horn. Though we didn't openly talk about it at the time, it was a Millennial pastime to put the Bugles on our fingers like long nails, pretending we were fashionistas and gremlins and vampires.

That might all be gone now, though, after TikToker @whodemboyz made an unfortunate discovery while buying a bag of Bugles Tobasco-flavored chips.

Looking for a tasty snack and a little bit of nostalgia, the TikToker purchased a bag, only to realize when he opened it that all of the chips were flat.

The TikToker questioned:

"Bugles, what happened?"

You can watch the video here:

@whodemboyz

thanks for ruining my childhood @Bugles #fyp #bugles #chips

Fellow TikTokers were left spiraling over the possibility of Bugles looking like any other chip.

@whodemboyz/TikTok

@whodemboyz/TikTok

@whodemboyz/TikTok

@whodemboyz/TikTok

@whodemboyz/TikTok

@whodemboyz/TikTok

@whodemboyz/TikTok

@whodemboyz/TikTok

@whodemboyz/TikTok

@whodemboyz/TikTok

@whodemboyz/TikTok

Though Bugles did not post a reply on the platform, the chip brand does have a TikTok account over at @Bugles, hosting funny videos that feature Bugles as the star of the show. More importantly, they've even featured Bugles performing their intended use: being a snack food we can play with first.

@bugles

When you still need a fresh set 💅 #fyp #bugles #comedy

There's a possibility that the TikToker might have picked up a bag that was not handled with the utmost care, either before or after purchasing them, causing the chips to break and appear flat instead of Bugle-like.

But there have been complaints for years, since late 2014, of Millennials questioning if their fingers were getting bigger or if Bugles were getting smaller, and the online consensus was that the iconic chips were shrinking in size.

But if the production of the chips has changed, and possibly the quality control, the shape may not have officially changed, but we might see far more of these disappointments when tearing into a bag.

Latest News

Screenshots from ​@life.styled.withjulie's TikTok video
Trending

Walmart Customer Drops Stunning Truth Bomb About The High Cost Of Printer Ink—And Wow

Donald Trump
Political News

White House Slammed After Posting Cruel 'Jingle Bells' Video Aimed At Immigrants

Screenshot of Gwyneth Paltrow
Celebrities

Gwyneth Paltrow's Coy Response To Question About 'Avengers: Doomsday' Has Fans Thinking The Same Thing

Ahmed al-Ahmed confronting Bondi Beach gunman
Trending

Man Who Tackled Bondi Beach Shooter Had Expected To Die During His Heroic Act

More from Trending

A birthday cake with number 4 and number zero candles on top of it.
a red velvet birthday cake with white frosting
Photo by Adrian Greaves on Unsplash

People Over 40 Reveal Which Physical Changes They Weren't Prepared For

Aging is a funny and unpredictable thing.

While many children dread the thought of growing up, others can't wait to become grown-ups, and not be beholden to school and homework, and living in their own house, under their own rules.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Chris Whipple; Susie Wiles
CNN; Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

'Vanity Fair' Reporter Has Mic Drop Response After White House Claims Awkward Interview Was 'Out Of Context'

Vanity Fair writer Chris Whipple defended his recent profile on Chief of Staff Susie Wiles after the White House claimed the statements of Trump administration officials were taken "out of context."

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt made that claim, which CNN host Anderson Cooper, in his interview with Whipple, highlighted during their conversation.

Keep ReadingShow less
ride sign saying "chaos"
Nick Page on Unsplash

People Describe The Most Insane Event They've Ever Witnessed

Chaos is, according to the lexicographers at Oxford, a "state of complete disorder and confusion."

Humans find chaos entertaining to watch—hence the popularity of so-called reality TV—but not as much fun to be in the thick of. People may love the moment a "Real Housewife" flips a table, but would be less thrilled if a family member did it during dinner.

Keep ReadingShow less
JD Vance and Karoline Leavitt
Hu Yousong/Xinhua via Getty Images

Trump Administration Dragged Over 'Sexy' Photoshoot For Damning 'Vanity Fair' Article

Vanity Fair has attracted significant attention this week after inviting Vice President JD Vance, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, and Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, among other Trump officials, for a photoshoot ahead of the publication's profile on Chief of Staff Susie Wiles—not realizing just how brutal the two-part article would be.

The profile takes an unusually intimate look at Wiles, a veteran political operative long known for projecting unwavering loyalty to her boss.

Keep ReadingShow less
Kim Kardashian
Aeon/GC Images via Getty Images

Kim Kardashian Mocked For Beige 'Ozempic Santa' In NYC Skims Store—And This Is Why We Can't Have Nice Things

Santa Claus has survived centuries of tradition, but he was no match for beige, shapewear, or Kim Kardashian. A holiday TikTok posted last Monday to the SKIMS account sparked widespread mockery after showing Santa Claus visiting the brand’s New York City flagship store in a look that was unmistakably on-brand.

Gone was the iconic red velvet suit. In its place was a muted beige ensemble that looked less North Pole and more minimalist showroom chic.

Keep ReadingShow less