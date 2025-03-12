Elon Musk's Daughter Reveals The Real Reason He Hates That She's Trans—And Yep, That Tracks

Tech billionaire Elon Musk's estranged trans daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson, revealed why Musk despises her trans identity so much.
The SpaceX cofounder has made several transphobic comments, including his belief that gender reassignment surgery was "child mutilation and sterilization."
He also blamed the "death" of his trans child on the " woke mind virus" and deadnamed Wilson when claiming he'd been "tricked into signing documents for one of my older boys, _____.”
In 2022, Wilson, who was 18 then, legally changed her name when she filed paperwork with the Los Angeles County court requesting to take the last name of her mother and Musk's ex-wife, Justine Wilson.
She dropped the Musk family name, citing that she no longer lives with or wishes to be related to [her] biological father in any way, shape or form."
Wilson recently took to Bluesky and explained why Musk is so angry about one of his children identifying as female.
She wrote:
“My assigned sex at birth was a commodity that was bought and paid for."
“So when I was feminine as a child and then turned out to be transgender, I was going against the product that was sold.”
Wilson added in a follow-up post:
“That expectation of masculinity that I had to rebel against all my life was a monetary transaction. A monetary transaction. A MONETARY TRANSACTION.”
Novelist Patrick S. Tomlinson posted a screenshot of Wilson's Bluesky post, writing:
"Welp, there it is. Elon is paying for sex-selective IVF because he hates women so much he only wants sons, not daughters."
"Which finally answers why he hates his trans daughter enough to disown her and say she is dead."
Musk and his first wife, Canadian author Justine Wilson, used in vitro fertilization (IVF) after their first child died of sudden infant death syndrome at 10 months.
According to Jenna Wilson's post, Musk used sex-selective IVF.
The controversial practice, which is legal in the U.S. but banned in many countries, utilizes genetic testing to identify the sex of embryos and gives couples the option to select and transfer the desired gender for implantation.
Social media users expressed that Wilson's life was better off without Musk.
He was only meant to help with your arrival. He completed that. His job is done. Forget him and create your own family. Blessings
— nehru4peace.bsky.social ( @nehru4peace.bsky.social) March 12, 2025 at 5:39 AM
I'm so sorry your parent assigned at birth is such a dick. You deserve better.
— Cyn, Witch of the South ( @cynhanrahanmcc.bsky.social) March 12, 2025 at 6:59 AM
I am proud of you as a mother and I sincerely hope you will find someone in your life that is stepping in as a “Dad” for you. I found that in my mother in law and we both are very grateful for and happy with it. You deserve so much love!❤️
— Isidora Eisenhut ( @eisenhut.bsky.social) March 11, 2025 at 9:12 AM
You rock, kiddo. 'nuff said.
— Sandy JULIEN ( @sendoshi.bsky.social) March 11, 2025 at 12:55 AM
OMG, I just realized who you are. You Sister are an Icon! I personally am proud of how you stand up for yourself. You're such a fantastic role model for younger trans people. Thank you.
— monica1971.bsky.social ( @monica1971.bsky.social) March 9, 2025 at 11:04 AM
You ARE who you ARE, and you are BEAUTIFUL!! Priceless Princess!!
— Cassandra of Troy ( @cassandraoftroy.bsky.social) March 9, 2025 at 8:57 AM
This one sat with me for a while. I read it, was stunned for a bit, and started to chew over the implications. After a number of hours I can’t think anything more to say than I’m sorry for you. I’m also incredibly impressed by you.
— jason12745.bsky.social ( @jason12745.bsky.social) March 9, 2025 at 10:17 PM
vivian, i mean it when i say you’re the only good thing elon musk has contributed to this world, and its a shame he cant see it. we are here with you! 💜🏳️⚧️
— aezzie !! ( @aezzie.bsky.social) March 9, 2025 at 8:58 AM
@jojowiththeflow.bsky.social
Others continued admonishing the Nazi-saluting un-elected White House official as a father.
Musk’s concept of gender capitalism confuses and infuriates me.
— Monica DePaul, Author ( @monicad.bsky.social) March 12, 2025 at 8:34 AM
Turning out female when he literally paid to make sure he got a boy is icon behaviour, frankly
— Eleanor Jane ( @eleanorjayynes.bsky.social) March 10, 2025 at 7:45 AM
This explains so much of his reaction to your coming into yourself. This is not what he paid for, and he hates women. I'm so sorry. You deserve loving parents, two of them.
— Julie Lynn ( @bellafortunate.bsky.social) March 9, 2025 at 12:57 PM
Musk, who now has 14 publicly known children with three different women (that we know of), is a proponent of the “pronatalist” movement that encourages childbearing and a higher birth rate.
He has six children with his ex-wife Justine Wilson, including twins conceived through IVF in 2004 (the elder twin is Jenna Wilson), and triplets in 2006.
Musk and his ex, Canadian music artist Grimes, have three children together, one of whom was suffering from a "medical crisis," prompting Grimes to beg Musk to respond to her messages in deleted tweets.
He also has twins born via IVF and a child born via surrogacy with Neuralink tech executive Shivoon Zilis.
On February 14, conservative influencerAshley St. Clair came forward to announce that she gave birth to Musk's five-month-old, which he has not publicly commented on. She claimed that Musk wanted their child kept secret for security concerns.
Musk later announced on February 28 that he and Zilis had their fourth child, bringing his child tally to 14.