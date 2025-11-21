'Pretty Little Liars' Star Defends Her New Skincare Line For Kids After It Sparked Backlash

It's completely different when they show up unannounced and perhaps even let themselves into your home without your consent.

TikToker @joliebeky felt violated and unsafe when she woke up, in the nude, to a disturbance in her home. When she walked out into her main hallway to investigate, still undressed, she encountered a whole team of maintenance workers in her apartment.

Though she amends in a later video that an email had been sent, asking her for permission for the team to appear in her home that day, she had not seen the email yet and did not confirm that she was open to the inspection at that time.

The TikToker approached one of the men, asking them what they were doing in her apartment. The man attempted not to look at her as he mumbled about an inspection, and the team continued with their work.

You can see the original video here:

@joliebeky I had an insane experience today. Maintenance or whoever is doing inspections came into my apartment and broke the metal security bar on my door to get in. I was asleep in my bed when I suddenly heard someone say “maintenance.” I asked my sister if we had ordered any maintenance, and she said no. As I started getting up, I heard multiple voices and realized there were several men inside my apartment. I was butt-ass naked in my own bed, in my own home. There are only women and a child living in this apartment, and to walk out and see a group of men standing in my living room without any permission is shocking and completely unacceptable. If they knocked and didn’t hear anything, they should have called or scheduled a proper time when I was available. Instead, they forced their way in. I’m completely in disbelief that something like this could happen, and I’ve already filed a police report and plan to press charges.

A few TikTokers questioned TikToker @joliebeky for not at least wrapping herself up in a towel or a robe, thus forcing the men to see her in the nude without their consent. But most were much more concerned with the fact that she did not consent to all of them being in her apartment at that time, and when they realized she was home and unclothed, they could have left and come back at another time.

In a follow-up video, TikToker @joliebeky voiced her agreement that they could have come back at another time.

During this video, she shared that there had been an email sent that she did not see, but she felt that she should have had the opportunity to confirm or deny their entrance, and when she clearly wasn't okay with it, they should have left.

But the more alarming point that she brought up during this video was that, in order to enter her home, the team not only had to unlock her door, but they also removed the security bar lock that she had engaged for while she was asleep.

It's totally normal for maintenance workers to either have a set of keys for the apartments they might work in, or a master key that works in all doors, but it feels violating that a security bar could be removed from outside of the home.

Not to mention the fact that this means they knew she was home, since the security bar could not be engaged from the outside, even though they later tried to deny knowing that she was there.

You can watch her follow-up videos below:

@joliebeky Replying to @Cait The Royal Bloomfield has created an unsafe environment for women and residents in general. Rather than apologizing for what happened, I was yelled at and treated poorly for it.





@joliebeky Replying to @✨Simply Nat | Soft Living✨

Fellow TikTokers shared her concerns about the security bar and violating her privacy.

@joliebeky/TikTok

@joliebeky/TikTok

@joliebeky/TikTok

@joliebeky/TikTok

@joliebeky/TikTok

Fellow TikTokers agreed that this whole situation was entirely unprofessional.

@joliebeky/TikTok

@joliebeky/TikTok

@joliebeky/TikTok

@joliebeky/TikTok

@joliebeky/TikTok

@joliebeky/TikTok

It can be argued that this TikToker could have covered up when she realized she had company, and maybe she could have been more on top of her email just in case. That said, most apartment complexes will wait for consent from their tenants or contact them in another way, like by calling them, when the tenant doesn't reply as quickly as they would like.

But the most alarming thing remains the fact that they removed a security bar, which is typically seen as top security, to enter a woman's home while she was home alone and sleeping, and did not leave when she clearly did not consent to the encounter.

Though both sides could have done better, the onus definitely seems to be on the apartment complex in this case.