Family Goes Viral After Throwing Hilariously Dramatic Funeral For Child's Pacifier

All children grow and develop at different rates. Whether they crawl earlier, walk later, have trouble letting go of the baby bottle, or just cannot get behind the idea of mushed green beans, each child will have a journey all their own.
But an experience that more families than not know is the very real attachment many babies and toddlers develop to their favorite beloved pacifier.
With the entire family aware of how much one of their youngest, Savanna, was struggling to say goodbye to her beloved pacifier, they decided to throw a special occasion, specifically a dramatic funeral, for the binkie's farewell.
TikToker @lookitskateeee filmed as the entire family appeared, from little cousins to the family's beloved grandmother, all dressed in black from head to toe.
One by one, the family members walked into the home, all appearing deeply sad, with some women stumbling to walk, as if they lost their coordination in their grief.
One family member was positioned at a grand piano, playing soft and somber music as the other family members walked in single file one by one past the piano, where the dearly departed pacifiers were laid out.
The family even went so far as to create a dramatic program, including information about the pacifier, its importance to their young family member, and a special poem in remembrance.
Savanna's mom and dad then took turns speaking to their guests, thanking them for coming and sharing why this was such an important moment. Two family members committed to the bit by randomly wailing from time to time throughout the service, voicing their grief above all others.
The greatest moment had to be, though, when the family went to the backyard with three black balloons filled with helium. The plan appeared to be to attach one pacifier to each balloon and release them while the family sang the popular Frozen song, "Let It Go," but since the pacifiers were too heavy for the journey, they attached all three balloons to the favorite binkie of the three, singing the song, and watching the three balloons float in the sky, carrying away the old companion.
You can watch the video here:
Fellow TikTokers were tickled by the family's commitment to the bit.
It's a huge deal in many families when their young ones go through a big milestone, and in some families, giving up a pacifier or a bottle is a huge deal and is a sure sign of growing up just a little bit more than the day before.
While this whole event might be over the top for some, it's actually a hilarious and beautiful sign of how united this family is and how they like to celebrate their family members' big wins.