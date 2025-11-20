Skip to content

Woman Rejects Boyfriend's Proposal After He Bought $900 Ring From Walmart—And The Internet Has Thoughts

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Family Goes Viral After Throwing Hilariously Dramatic Funeral For Child's Pacifier

Screenshots from @lookitskateeee's TikTok video
@lookitskateeee/TikTok

A family went all out with their "funeral" for a child's pacifier—and viewers on TikTok are impressed with their commitment to the bit.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanNov 20, 2025
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio

All children grow and develop at different rates. Whether they crawl earlier, walk later, have trouble letting go of the baby bottle, or just cannot get behind the idea of mushed green beans, each child will have a journey all their own.

But an experience that more families than not know is the very real attachment many babies and toddlers develop to their favorite beloved pacifier.

With the entire family aware of how much one of their youngest, Savanna, was struggling to say goodbye to her beloved pacifier, they decided to throw a special occasion, specifically a dramatic funeral, for the binkie's farewell.

TikToker @lookitskateeee filmed as the entire family appeared, from little cousins to the family's beloved grandmother, all dressed in black from head to toe.

One by one, the family members walked into the home, all appearing deeply sad, with some women stumbling to walk, as if they lost their coordination in their grief.

One family member was positioned at a grand piano, playing soft and somber music as the other family members walked in single file one by one past the piano, where the dearly departed pacifiers were laid out.

The family even went so far as to create a dramatic program, including information about the pacifier, its importance to their young family member, and a special poem in remembrance.

Savanna's mom and dad then took turns speaking to their guests, thanking them for coming and sharing why this was such an important moment. Two family members committed to the bit by randomly wailing from time to time throughout the service, voicing their grief above all others.

The greatest moment had to be, though, when the family went to the backyard with three black balloons filled with helium. The plan appeared to be to attach one pacifier to each balloon and release them while the family sang the popular Frozen song, "Let It Go," but since the pacifiers were too heavy for the journey, they attached all three balloons to the favorite binkie of the three, singing the song, and watching the three balloons float in the sky, carrying away the old companion.

You can watch the video here:

@lookitskateeee

Bye bye paci😔🕊️! #churchtiktok #fyp #pacifierweaning #explore #momlife

Fellow TikTokers were tickled by the family's commitment to the bit.

@lookitskateeee/TikTok

@lookitskateeee/TikTok

@lookitskateeee/TikTok

@lookitskateeee/TikTok

@lookitskateeee/TikTok

@lookitskateeee/TikTok

@lookitskateeee/TikTok

@lookitskateeee/TikTok

@lookitskateeee/TikTok

@lookitskateeee/TikTok

It's a huge deal in many families when their young ones go through a big milestone, and in some families, giving up a pacifier or a bottle is a huge deal and is a sure sign of growing up just a little bit more than the day before.

While this whole event might be over the top for some, it's actually a hilarious and beautiful sign of how united this family is and how they like to celebrate their family members' big wins.

Latest News

The residents of Springfield react in shock during the church scene where Alice Glick’s fate is discovered in the Season 37 episode “Sashes to Sashes.”
TV & Movies

'The Simpsons' Confirms That Longtime Character They Killed Off Is Now Officially 'Dead As A Doornail'

screenshot of Sean Duffy Fox interview
Political News

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy Ripped Over Bonkers Idea For How To Bring 'Civility' Back To Air Travel

Screenshots from @joliebeky's TikTok videos
Trending

Naked Woman Horrified After Finding Maintenance Workers In Her Apartment Without Her Permission

Elon Musk
Political News

Elon Musk Dragged After Programming Grok To Claim He's 'More Fit' Than LeBron James

More from Trending

Two female co-workers arm wrestle while two male co-workers look on in shock.
Photo by Vitaly Gariev on Unsplash

People Break Down The Best Petty Drama Happening In Their Workplace

I work from home, and my co-worker is my dog, and it's a scene over here.

When I worked with others, there was rarely a respite from petty squabbles and the drama of life.

Keep ReadingShow less
Daniel Radcliffe
Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Daniel Radcliffe Praised For His Incredibly Classy Comments About The 'Harry Potter' Reboot

Daniel Radcliffe has an impressive résumé that includes roles in movies, television shows, commercials, and on stage, but even with his extensive experience, most people know him as Harry Potter in the eight-part Harry Potter movie series, the first adaptation of JK Rowling's seven-novel saga.

So it makes sense that people hope he'll give his blessing when it's time to pass the torch.

Keep ReadingShow less
Frustrated man
Photo by ahmad gunnaivi on Unsplash

Overrated 'Life Hacks' That Actually Make Life Even Harder

We've all spent some time looking for ways to make our lives easier.

But sometimes the hacks we see that promise a way to do something more simply or quickly are actually more complicated than just doing it the way we've always done it.

Keep ReadingShow less
Eric Dane & Rebecca Gayheart
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Rebecca Gayheart Poignantly Explains Why She Called Off Divorce From Eric Dane After His ALS Diagnosis

Model and Jawbreaker actor Rebecca Gayheart recently set the record straight about her relationship with Grey's Anatomy alum Eric Dane.

Gayheart, 54, and Dane, 52, married in 2004 and share two teenage daughters. In 2018, Gayheart filed for divorce, but dismissed her filing in March 2025. Less than a month later, Dane publicly announced his amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) diagnosis.

Keep ReadingShow less
Lauea Loomer
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Far-Right Activist Hit With Blunt Reminder After Warning That The GOP Has A 'Nazi Problem'

Far-right activist Laura Loomer was called out for hypocrisy after she tweeted that that the Republican Party has a "Nazi problem."

Loomer’s post was set off in part by far-right pundit Tucker Carlson’s decision to host white nationalist streamer Nick Fuentes on his digital show. Fuentes—whose past comments include calling the genocidal Nazi Party leader Adolf Hitler “really f**king cool” and reducing the Holocaust to a joke about baking cookies—appeared in a relaxed, two-hour conversation with Carlson.

Keep ReadingShow less