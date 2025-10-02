Skip to content

Kelly Clarkson Honors Texas Flood Heroes In Emotional Return To Her Talk Show Following Ex's Death

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Gavin Newsom Just Epically Trolled JD Vance Over Tariffs With An AI Video About Couches

Gavin Newsom; Screenshot of JD Vance from AI-generated video
Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images; @GovPressOffice/X

California Gov. Gavin Newsom shared an AI-generated video of Vice President JD Vance talking about his love of couches to troll him over the rising costs of goods due to Trump's tariffs.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraOct 02, 2025
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

California Governor Gavin Newsom mocked Vice President JD Vance—and his love of couches—with an AI-generated video to troll him over the rising costs of goods due to President Donald Trump's retaliatory tariffs.

Earlier this week, Trump announced new tariffs: 10% on softwood timber and lumber, and 25% on “certain upholstered wooden products,” set to take effect October 14. The move follows Trump’s announcement last week of additional tariffs on kitchen cabinets, vanities, and other upholstered products, which will take effect October 1.

That prompted Newsom to share a video featuring a viral meme of Vance with a round face and long, curly hair, mockingly presenting “A History of Couches.” The clip referenced the now-infamous—though untrue—rumor that Vance wrote about having sex with a couch in his memoir, Hillbilly Elegy.

In the video, "Vance" discusses the history and "elegance" of the Chesterfield style of leather sofa before hinting at the viral rumor:

"Some artifacts shape nations. Some shape desires. Few shape both. The Chesterfield couch is one of them." ...
"There are rumors that I once had an encounter with a Chesterfield. People exaggerate, twist the truth, but when you sit on one, you understand where such stories come from."
"The Chesterfield isn't just furniture, it's an experience, and some of us know that a little too well."

Newsom accompanied the video with the following caption mocking Vance and the White House's tariffs in one fell swoop:

"POOR JD! HIS SWEET BELOVED COUCH NOW COSTS MORE WITH THE TARIFFS!"

You can see Newsom's post and the video below.

People couldn't resist trolling Vance themselves after that.

Trump claimed in a social media post that his tariffs on wood and cabinets and furniture will "strengthen supply chains, bolster industrial resilience, create high-quality jobs, and increase domestic capacity utilization for wood products such that the United States can fully satisfy domestic consumption while also creating economic benefits through increased exports."

In March, the White House directed the Commerce Department to investigate whether imported lumber, most of which comes from Canada, poses a national security risk. Trump has said the U.S. has enough trees to meet its own needs and has also railed against Canadian tariffs on U.S. lumber.

However, experts warn the new tariffs could backfire, raising lumber and construction costs and driving housing prices even higher. Economists and homebuilders note that domestic production capacity is insufficient to meet demand, meaning steep tariffs on Canadian imports could worsen the housing affordability crisis.

Latest News

Screenshot of Jesse Watters discussing Barron Trump
Political News

Fox News Hosts Spark Disgust After Speculating If Barron Trump Got Laid On Recent Date

Screenshot of Ted Cruz
Political News

Ted Cruz Roasted After Making Awkward 'Verbal Slip' About 'Pedophiles'—And Oops!

Screenshot of Jane Goodall; Donald Trump
Political News

Clip Of Jane Goodall Analyzing Trump's Chimp-Like Behavior Goes Viral After Her Death

passport booklet on top of plane ticket
Trending

People Describe The Moment They Decided To Leave Their Countries Due To Political Unrest

More from News/political-news

Donald Trump
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Trump Ripped For Forcing Federal Agencies To Send Bonkers Email To Workers Blaming Democrats For Shutdown

President Donald Trump is facing heavy criticism after he ordered federal agencies to send out emails to furloughed workers blaming Democrats in Congress for the government shutdown Tuesday night—a move that's been called out for violating ethics guidelines.

The federal government shut down early Wednesday after the White House and Congress failed to reach an agreement on federal spending. While Senate Democrats are in the minority, they hold enough seats to filibuster and are insisting that Republicans agree to extend federal subsidies for people insured under the Affordable Care Act.

Keep ReadingShow less
Donald Trump
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Trump Jokingly Threatens U.S. Military Leaders After They Don't Applaud Him In Alarming Speech

MAGA Republican President Donald Trump's fragile ego took another hit Tuesday.

The current POTUS and the former Fox News weekend host, reported alcoholic, and alleged abuser of women that Trump made Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth, took the unprecedented step of forcing all of the United States military's top brass to gather in one room just to hear Hegseth and Trump speak.

Keep ReadingShow less
Robert Irwin and Witney Carson
JC Olivera/Variety/Getty Images

'Dancing With The Stars' Pro Reveals The Hilariously 'Stressful' Part Of Being Robert Irwin's Partner—And Yikes

Anyone who enjoys watching Dancing with the Stars knows that some star-dance pro couples are more functional than others.

Robert Irwin and dance pro Witney Carson have been so convincing up on stage, they've left some people wondering if they are dating, despite Carson being married.

Keep ReadingShow less
TikToker films Stan Lee’s return as an AI hologram at L.A. Comic Con.
@melmadog/TikTok

Stan Lee AI Hologram Unsettles Fans

In 2016, Stan Lee told the Hollywood Reporter that “Los Angeles is, to me, the center of the world’s entertainment. It has to have a Comic Con.”

This year’s convention, held Sept. 26–28, delivered on that vision in a way no one exactly put on their wish list—by resurrecting the late Marvel legend as an AI-powered hologram. That’s right: between the swag, panels, and trailer drops, fans were invited to “meet” Lee, who passed away in 2018 at age 95, via a digital stand-in programmed to chat like the real thing.

Keep ReadingShow less
Ne-Yo shoved a stage-crashing fan during a Japan concert.
@CelebRapInsider/Twitter

Ne-Yo Attacked by Fan

Ne-Yo is “So Sick” of anyone disrespecting his stage.

During a performance in Kobe, Japan, on Saturday, Sept. 27, the R&B superstar shoved a fan off stage after they tried to get "Closer” mid-performance at the Glion Arena.

Keep ReadingShow less