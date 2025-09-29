Pete Buttigieg Offers Hilarious Reaction To Tucker Carlson Claiming He's A 'Fake Gay Guy'

Speaking during an appearance on the podcast On with Kara Swisher, former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg had a hilarious reaction to far-right personality Tucker Carlson's bizarre claim that Buttigieg is actually faking his sexuality for clout within the Democratic Party.
Earlier this month, Carlson laid out his bizarre conspiracy theory that Buttigieg is actually a "fake gay guy."
In reality, Buttigieg has been openly gay for years and is happily married to educator and activist Chasten Buttigieg; they are also parents to two young children. But Carlson doesn't care about any of that.
You see, according to Carlson:
“My gay producer was always like ‘he’s not gay.’ He was with a girl like 20 minutes ago, and like he wants to be the Democratic nominee, it’s like ‘Time for a gay guy!’” ...
I’ve always wanted to interview him."
"He’s never agreed to interview, but I’m gonna ask him like some very specific questions about gay sex and see if he can even answer. I doubt he even knows!”
You can see the bizarre exchange below.
Asked for a response to Carlson's remarks, Buttigieg laughed and said:
“First of all, I do not think I want to discuss anything with Tucker Carlson. But I cannot think of a topic I would like to discuss less with Tucker Carlson than that."
"Even though I will admit some level of morbid curiosity on what the hell he thinks … actually no.”
"I suppose it’s a sign of progress that their idea of a conspiracy is that I’m actually secretly straight. We are through the looking glass now."
You can hear what he said in the video below.
People loved his response.
Buttigieg has received even more publicity recently since former Vice President Kamala Harris revealed in her new memoir 107 Days that he would've been her first choice for running mate in last year's election if it wasn't for the fact that he's gay.
Harris, who ultimately selected Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate, wrote that she felt it would be "too big of a risk" for a Black woman to run for president with a gay man at her side. She described Buttigieg as "an ideal partner—if I were a straight white man" and said she and her team concluded that "knowing what was at stake, it was too big of a risk."
Buttigieg told Politico that Harris’ concerns were “not something that we ever talked about.”