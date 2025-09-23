Skip to content

Trump's Latest Gripe About 'Stupid People' Is A Self-Own For The Ages—And He's Not Wrong

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Buttigieg Sparks Debate With Response To Harris Revealing She Wanted Him As Her Running Mate

Pete Buttigieg; Kamala Harris
KC McGinnis/For The Washington Post via Getty Images; Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

After Kamala Harris revealed in her new memoir 107 Days that Pete Buttigieg would've been her first choice for running mate in 2024 if she was a "straight white man," Buttigieg responded to say he wants to give Americans "more credit"—and sparked a heated debate.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraSep 23, 2025
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

After former Vice President Kamala Harris revealed in her new memoir 107 Days that former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg would've been her first choice for running mate in last year's election if it wasn't for the fact that he's gay, Buttigieg responded he'd like to give Americans "more credit," remarks that have sparked a heated debate.

Harris, who ultimately selected Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate, wrote that she felt it would be "too big of a risk" for a Black woman to run for president with a gay man at her side. She described Buttigieg as "an ideal partner—if I were a straight white man."

Harris added:

"But we were already asking a lot of America to accept a woman, a Black woman, a Black woman married to a Jewish man. Part of me wanted to say, Screw it, let's do it. But knowing what was at stake, it was too big of a risk."

When informed about what Harris had written about him, Buttigieg had this to say before a ribbon cutting ceremony at the Monroe County Democratic Party headquarters:

"I was surprised when I read that. I just believe in giving Americans a bit more credit than that. My experience in politics has been that the way that you earn trust with voters is based mostly on what they think you’re going to do for their lives, not on categories."
"I wouldn't have run for president if I didn't believe that. You know, I was right here in Indiana when this state turned blue for the first time since LBJ. And it wasn't Bill Clinton who did it, it wasn't John Kerry who did it. That happened in 2008, when Barack Obama was leading the ticket."
"And again and again, just my personal experience getting elected in South Bend and a lot of other things have shown me that you just have to go to voters with what you think you can do for them."
"That's why I'm here in Indiana right now. We had this big rally on redistricting, trying to make sure we can make the case for politics that's about the results we can get for people and not about all these other things."

Buttigieg told Politico that Harris’ concerns were “not something that we ever talked about.”

You can hear what he said below.

Pete Buttigieg on Kamala Harris writing in her book that it was "too risky" to select him, a gay man, as her running mate: "I believe in giving Americans more credit than that,”
byu/Goosedukee inFauxmoi


Opinions were highly mixed.



Harris' book has also sparked tensions among Democrats after an earlier excerpt published by The Atlantic revealed that she'd described former President Joe Biden's decision to run for office again in 2024 as amounting to “recklessness.”

Harris acknowledged that "of all the people in the White House, I was in the worst position to make the case that he should drop out" because Biden would have seen it "as incredibly self-serving if I advised him not to run.”

Buttigieg, for his part, agreed with Harris that Biden “should not have run," telling Meet the Press that Democrats "might have been better off" had Biden dropped out of the race sooner.

Latest News

Screenshot of Stephen Colbert; Jimmy Kimmel
Political News

Colbert Has Hilariously Awkward Reaction To Kimmel Being Allowed Back On The Air

John Oliver discussing Jimmy Kimmel's suspension
Political News

John Oliver Rips 'Cowards' Who Suspended Jimmy Kimmel With Perfect 'Bully' Analogy

Screenshots from TikToks about the September 23 Rapture prediction
Trending

Christian TikTokers Are Quitting Their Jobs And Selling Their Cars Because They're Convinced The Rapture Is Today

Donald Trump
Political News

Trump Roasted After Claiming He Stopped 'Conflict' Between Two Nations That Are 4,000 Miles Apart

More from News/2024-election

pile of old clocks
Jon Tyson on Unsplash

People Break Down Facts That Make You Question Your Concept Of Time

There are a lot of memes on the internet about the intersection of famous people or historic events or which dinosaurs are closer to humans on the timeline than the dinosaurs they're often depicted with to illustrate our perception of time is skewed.

Reddit user sid_shady34 asked:

Keep ReadingShow less
Harry Styles
Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Harry Styles Just Ran The Berlin Marathon Under A Secret Name—And His Time Is Wildly Impressive

He can sing, he can dance, he can...run an under-3-hour marathon under a fake name? The British singer-songwriter and former member of band One Direction recently ran his second marathon of the year, this time in Berlin, under a pseudonym.

Styles entered the race under the name Sted Sarandos, but was quickly recognized more and more as the race went on, because he does have one of the more recognizable faces in the world, stemming from his nearly two decades of fame.

Keep ReadingShow less
Comedian Guy Branum says a fellow Delta passenger elbowed him mid-flight in a fat-shaming dispute over space.
@guybranum/Instagram

Comedian attacked for weight

When it comes to air travel, we’re all just trying to survive the TSA “non-cupid” shuffle, hoping the middle seat stays empty and that we win the window seat lottery.

But for comedian Guy Branum, his latest flight wasn’t just about losing the armrest territory — it was about being literally elbowed out of it.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Jasmine Crockett
CNN

Crockett Explains Why She Voted Against Charlie Kirk Resolution—And Calls Out White Colleagues Who Voted For It

Texas Democratic Representative Jasmine Crockett explained in an interview on CNN why she voted against a House resolution to honor far-right activist and white supremacist Charlie Kirk after his death, sharing her disappointment after only two white colleagues—Seth Moulton of Massachusetts and Mike Quigley of Illinois—joined her.

Last week, the Republican-controlled House passed a resolution honoring Kirk's "life and legacy" with 310 votes in favor. 95 Democrats backed the resolution, with 58 opposed. 38 voted “present,” effectively abstaining.

Keep ReadingShow less
Mark Hamill; Kelly Clarkson
@kellyclarksonshow/Instagram

Mark Hamill Reveals Dental Hygienist Wife's Hilarious Reaction To Seeing 'Star Wars' In The Theater

Star Wars took the world and the Milky Way Galaxy by storm when it hit theaters, and it's been charming generations ever since with new films and TV show spinoffs.

When the original trilogy appeared, people were fascinated with the special effects, the plot, the villain, and the scrolling text that was unlike anything else they'd seen on the big screen before.

Keep ReadingShow less