AOC Has Iconic Reaction After She's Asked If She Could Beat JD Vance In 2028 Presidential Election

Woman Weirded Out After Receiving Wedding Invitation From Couple She's Never Met

Screenshots from @julialeahy_'s Instagram reel
@julialeahy_/Instagram

Instagram influencer Julia Leahy was baffled after receiving a wedding invite from a couple in Colorado who are complete strangers.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanDec 18, 2025
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
Generally, getting mail that's specifically addressed to us, and especially receiving packages, is a fun experience. But every once in a while, it causes more confusion than it's worth.

Instagrammer and comedian Julia Leahy had been waiting for a package and was particularly excited when she thought it had arrived. Instead, she received an envelope with her name and address on it.

Inside was a save-the-date wedding invitation, complete with a magnet of the happy couple that wedding guests could put on their fridge to remind them of the upcoming big day.

The problem was that Leahy had never heard of either of these people. She had no idea who they were.

She thought at first that maybe they went to school together, worked together, performed in theater together, and even made a joke about finally making JonBenét Ramsey’s killer comfortable enough to come forward and confess.

However, she did not recognize the bride or groom's names, and upon closer inspection of the save-the-date photos, she was certain that this had to be a mistake and that the invitation was meant for someone else.

But if it really was a mistake, why did it have her name on it? Being addressed to someone who used to live at her address would be one thing, but the fact that her name specifically was on the invitation really stirred suspicions up.

You can watch the Instagram reel here:

Some were weirded out by a stranger having Leahy's address and even putting her name on it.

Even Instagrammer @kaitlynhelkey, who was allegedly the bride, was weirded out by the incident.

Nevertheless, the comment section was insistent about Leahy attending this wedding.

It remains unclear how Leahy ended up with this invitation, especially since she doesn't know anyone from Colorado, doesn't know the bride or the groom, and the alleged bride doesn't know her or her comedic genius, either.

More than likely, there is some long-winded explanation, like a friend of a friend of the family, twice removed, or an uncle who divorced and remarried into the family a decade later. The best thing Leahy could probably do is reach out to her family to see if they know about this wedding and can explain the connection.

In the meantime, it seems the bride and groom have gained a very spritely and polite guest, perhaps even the perfect person to provide that little bit of comedic relief that every wedding would benefit from.

