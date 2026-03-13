Skip to content

Iran Embassy Trolls Trump Hard With Mock 'Inside Out' Sequel Trailer Eviscerating His Response To Girls' School Bombing

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Mamdani Has Perfect Response After MAGA Senator Tweets 9/11 Photo With Disgustingly Islamophobic Warning About Him

Zohran Mamdani; Tommy Tuberville
Leonard Muñoz/AFP via Getty Images; Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

After the X account "End Wokeness" shared an image of the 9/11 terrorist attacks alongside an image of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, Republican Senator Tommy Tuberville reshared it with his own Islamophobic take—and Mamdani expertly clapped back.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraMar 13, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani responded to Alabama Republican Senator Tommy Tuberville after Tuberville reshared a post from the far-right X account "End Wokeness" of the 9/11 terrorist attacks alongside an image of Mamdani with his own Islamophobic take.

Mamdani ran a campaign centered around economic populism, arguing that the city, a global financial center, has grown unaffordable for everyday residents, citing soaring rents and grocery prices, and outlining policies aimed at reducing the cost of living.

His efforts paid off—he ultimately bested former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, a seismic win for progressives that has reverberated across the country. But Mamdani's win has also ignited an Islamophobic backlash against him.

Republicans have previously faced criticism for suggesting that Mamdani would have put New York City in even more danger during the terror attacks of September 11, 2001, by siding with the attackers, who were Muslim. Mamdani has spoken publicly about receiving hate messages, including ones declaring, “the only good Muslim is a dead Muslim.”

The account “End Wokeness” shared a post criticizing New Yorkers for electing Mamdani, echoing claims from far-right critics who argue the city has “forgotten” the September 11 attacks because Mamdani’s election occurred less than 25 years after the tragedy, particularly after the Trump administration's Iran attacks have ignited fears of retaliation on U.S. soil.

The post came after Mamdani spoke at an iftar dinner Thursday evening, a special meal held to break the daily Ramadan fast.

Tuberville shared the post along with the following caption:

"The enemy is inside the gates."

You can see his post below.

The post caught Mamdani's attention and he replied with the following:

"Let there be as much outrage from politicians in Washington when kids go hungry as there is when I break bread with New Yorkers."

You can see his post below.

Mamdani's campaign prominently embraced his faith, with regular mosque visits and messaging that connected his background to the city’s broader diversity—and people appreciated his response while criticizing Tuberville.



Mamdani also spoke about the rise of Islamophobia in the U.S. during an iftar dinner Thursday even, slamming Tuberville's post as "bigotry."

He added:

"When I hear such hatred and disdain unchecked in its rancor, I feel a loneliness and isolation that I know many of you have felt as well."
"Who here has been told, you do not belong in New York City? Who here has been told, go back where you came from?"

He also implored Muslim Americans to keep only celebrating their religion and culture despite the hate they might experience, saying:

"What I so often hear is the pressure to fit oneself into an ever-narrowing box, to suppress parts of oneself in the hope of finding acceptance."

Mamdani is New York City’s first Muslim mayor—a milestone that has energized the city’s approximately one million Muslim residents.

In one early campaign video, Mamdani used the rising price of a halal cart meal to illustrate the city’s affordability crisis. In another, he filmed himself breaking his Ramadan fast with a massive burrito while riding the subway.

Mamdani has been very clear "that to stand in public as a Muslim is also to sacrifice the safety that we can sometimes find in the shadows."

Latest News

Pastor Goes Viral After Demanding Congregation Bring In Their Tax Returns So He Can See If They're Tithing Enough
News

Pastor Goes Viral After Demanding Congregation Bring In Their Tax Returns So He Can See If They're Tithing Enough

Screenshots from Esme Hewitt's TikTok video
Trending

TikToker Sparks Debate With Viral Theory About How Men's Meat Intake Directly Relates To Their Attitude Towards Women

James Talarico
Political News

GOP Committee Posts An AI Deepfake Of James Talarico Reading His Old Tweets—And Makes People Love Him Even More

Screenshots from Priscilla Houliston's TikTok video
Trending

Woman Who Bought An Old Church For Under $40k To Live In Explains How She Did It

More from News/political-news

Gavin Newsom; Donald Trump
Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images; Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Gavin Newsom Claps Back Hard After Trump Tries To Insult His 'Cognitive Deficiency' At Kentucky Rally

California Governor Gavin Newsom hit back at President Donald Trump after Trump claimed at his Kentucky rally on Wednesday that Newsom isn't fit for the presidency because he has a "cognitive deficiency."

Newsom is widely seen as a viable Democratic contender for the 2028 election—and Trump couldn't resist taking a jab at the man who has made headlines numerous times in the last year for criticizing the Trump administration in a style not unlike the posts Trump publishes on Truth Social.

Keep Reading Show less
Pete Hegseth
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Pentagon Just Banned Press Photographers Over 'Unflattering' Photos Of Pete Hegseth—And The Internet Got To Work

The internet reacted exactly as you might expect after the Pentagon announced it would ban some press photographers from briefings about the Iran war due to their "unflattering" photos of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

Here's a silly one, just because.

Keep Reading Show less
Screenshots from @italiangirl1130's TikTok video
@italiangirl1130/TikTok

Italian Exchange Student's Reaction To American Host Mom Taking Him To Olive Garden Is An Instant Classic

A joy that not nearly enough people get to have during high school is hosting an international student who comes to visit for either one semester or perhaps even an entire year to experience the world and the educational system from another country.

Tiktoker Rhonda, who goes by @italiangirl1130 on the platform, currently has the pleasure of hosting Alessandro, and her family has already filmed a variety of antics on the platform, trying to give the teen the best American experience they can.

Keep Reading Show less
Screenshots from @ali.fragster, @pluto_theservicedog, and @thatflippingagent's TikTok videos
@ali.fragster/TikTok; @pluto_theservicedog/TikTok: @thatflippingagent/TikTok

Woman's Video Shooing Kid At Disneyland Away From Her Service Dog Sparks Heated Debate

A massive debate has taken over TikTok about who needs to be protected, children or service dogs or both, and it all started with a video taken at Disneyland.

TikToker @pluto_theservicedog frequently posts videos of her travels with her service dog, Pluto, and she also creates informative videos about how the general public should interact with service dogs.

Keep Reading Show less
Hudson Williams (left) and François Arnaud (right)
Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images; Gary Gershoff/Getty Images

'Heated Rivalry' Stars Call Out The Show's Toxic Fans And Their 'Hateful Love' With Blunt Statement

Heated Rivalry stars Hudson Williams and François Arnaud took to social media to call out hateful comments from some of the show’s fans.

Both Williams, who plays Shane Hollander in the series, and Arnaud, who plays Scott Hunter, have recently been the targets of a wave of hostile online commentary. Their message addressed viewers who were trying to pit the actors and other cast members against one another.

Keep Reading Show less