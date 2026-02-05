Skip to content

Guy Has Epic Meltdown On Southwest Flight After Accusing Stranger Of Flirting With His Wife

Dave Coulier Shares Positive Health Update After Two Cancer Diagnoses In Two Years

Dave Coulier
Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The Full House star shared on Good Morning America that his tongue cancer is now in remission after being diagnosed with two forms of cancer in the past two years.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanFeb 05, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
Full House fans can rejoice: Dave Coulier is cancer-free for the second time in two years.

Last year, Coulier had an emotional moment on the TODAY show, where he revealed that he'd been diagnosed with a unique form of tongue cancer while he was already in remission from stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma, making it his second cancer diagnosis in under two years.

At the time, Coulier stressed the importance of regular doctor visits so problems can be caught and addressed quickly. Coulier had been at the doctor for a routine checkup in the aftermath of his non-Hodgkin lymphoma when they discovered symptoms that could not be explained by his previous diagnosis.

Coulier reflected on the discovery:

"It turns out, if I hadn’t had that PET scan, then they wouldn’t have had this early of a detection and I’d have been in a world of pain soon."
"So as weird as this sounds, I’m now actually thankful for the first cancer, because it helped me detect this second one."

Because they found it early, however, his prognosis was positive, and fortunately for Coulier and his loved ones, that prognosis was right. After 35 rounds of targeted radiation, Coulier is considered cancer-free.

Coulier wanted to help people by promoting regular health care and early detection.

“I feel as though I can help people."
"I never wanted to be the poster boy for cancer, believe me. But now I feel like I can encourage people to get those prostate exams and mammograms. Talk to your doctors and get ahead of this.”
"Even though I'm in remission, I feel like cancer's always in the rear-view mirror behind me. ‘Ehh, you trying to pass me here?’ So early detection really means everything.”

You can watch the segment here:

Fans celebrated in the comments section over the news.

@goodmorningamerica/Instagram

@goodmorningamerica/Instagram

@goodmorningamerica/Instagram

@goodmorningamerica/Instagram

@goodmorningamerica/Instagram

@goodmorningamerica/Instagram

@goodmorningamerica/Instagram

@goodmorningamerica/Instagram

@goodmorningamerica/Instagram

@goodmorningamerica/Instagram

It's wonderful to hear that Coulier is in remission from both cancers and that he's in high spirits about his experience.

Though this is harder for some than others, it's important to receive regular health checks to stay on top of anything that might be changing in our bodies.

